From now until July 10, Paris belongs to Haute Couture Week, so locals must clear the way for fashion girls. VIP guests and supermodels alike are chasing the clock to attend Fall/Winter 2025 shows from Celine and Schiaparelli to Patou, Maison Margiela, and more.

On day one, Naomi Campbell proved models rule the Paris street style scene this week. Before attending her first couture runway of the season, the legend was spotted in pre-show athleisure, including a double-denim tracksuit from Adidas. The matching set spotlighted all the makings of the brand's trademarks: triple lines down her sleeves and pants, plus the three-leaf logo.

Campbell paired her zip-up track top with coordinating wide-leg jeans, making the set even more Y2K-coded. She left her cropped jacket open to reveal a black bodysuit.

Naomi Campbell swaps the catwalk for the streets in denim Adidas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, Campbell upped her look's dad-ish charm with her favorite chunky sneakers: New Balance 9060s. The A-lister owns the retro shoes in the "Incense with Raincloud and Arid Stone" color, but this time, she debuted her new "Navy Mushroom" pair. Each upper featured a blend of navy suede and tan mesh, while the wavy rubber soles added some extra height to her off-duty outfit.

While 9060s have been around since 2022, Campbell $174 version arrived this May—making it the freshest model on the market.

As of right now, Campbell's ensemble costs $346, but her Chanel handbag raised the total to four figures. She carried a rare crossbody tote from former creative director Virginie Viard's Cruise 2020 collection. The top-handle bag mimicked a plaid pattern as the chain-link shoulder straps intersected on the exterior. The French atelier no longer sells the limited-edition bag, but it is available on secondhand sites for under $3,250.

A trucker hat and oversize sunglasses finished Campbell's first Couture Week combo.

It's only been a week since Campbell debuted her initial 9060s, and she's already purchased her second pair. Why? The shoes can be dressed up or down. On June 29, she showcased a more elevated sneaker-clad combo on vacation in Rome. Her tan-and-silver NBs complemented a $2,050 drawstring skirt, a.k.a. the latest case for a Pucci print revival. They even matched her dark beige Chanel 25 bag, which retails for $6,400.

Naomi soaked up the Rome sun in a Pucci skirt and New Balance 9060s. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With the supermodel's endorsement, the oversize sneaker trend shows no signs of slowing down. So, stock up on NB 9060s, before other catwalk regulars snap them up first.