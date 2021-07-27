Simone Biles Is Out of the Team Final at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has exited the gymnastics team final on day four of the Tokyo Olympics after performing on the vault. USA Gymnastics issued the following statement:

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Though the exact medical issue is unclear, the 24-year-old seemed to have a tough landing and was spotted leaving the mat with one of the team's trainers. When she returned, she began cheering on her teammates on the sidelines as she watched them perform their routines. Biles's teammate Jordan Chiles replaced Biles on the uneven bars and the beam. The team ended up taking home the silver medal.

Olympian Laurie Hernandez, Biles's 2016 teammate and an Olympics analyst on The Today Show, initially emphasized on air that nobody should speculate about Biles's reported medical issue and encouraged Biles's teammates to continue supporting her no matter what.

Later on, Biles told The Today Show's Hoda Kotb that she's in good shape physically, but emotionally it varies, and she's unsure if she'll compete in the individual all-around competition this Thursday. "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment," she said. "Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

At a press conference that evening, Biles stated that she aims to focus on her wellbeing. "There's more to life than just gymnastics...we'll take it one day at a time and we're going to see how the rest goes."

