At the 2025 Met Gala, Women in Sports Scored Major Red Carpet Looks
Athletes in every major sport attended—but they didn't come to play.
You've heard the saying and seen it on T-shirts: Everyone watches women's sports. Even the 2025 Met Gala organizers.
This year's Met Gala red carpet was as much a celebration of fashion week regulars like Rihanna and Zendaya as the women who've fused style and sport in their respective arenas. That's partially by design: the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" event had more than the usual four co-chairs working behind the scenes to curate the evening. Gymnast Simone Biles, runner Sha'Carri Richardson, and WNBA player Angel Reese all served as members of the 2025 Host Committee. And, they all served some of the evening's most memorable fashion moments, from entirely custom ensembles to vintage-inspired looks worthy of the Met exhibit itself.
Serena and Venus Williams were two of the night's first arrivals, each with dresses that took the "Tailored for You" theme in a sporty direction. Serena wore custom Moncler, featuring a draped, blue-green dress with see-through paneling along the thighs, topped with a quilted cape André Leon Talley would certainly have approved. Venus, meanwhile, tapped Lacoste for an evergreen pleated mini skirt and polo shirt—layered beneath a longline pleated coat.
The greatest tennis players of all time were quickly followed by another GOAT, Simone Biles. She walked the Met Gala red carpet with her husband, football player Jonathan Owens, in a vibrant blue Harbison Studio gown. The color and structure could have earned a gold medal to rival Biles's huge collection—a testament to stylist Jessica Paster's work.
The WNBA had some of the strongest Met Gala red carpet representation. Breakout star Angel Reese returned for her second lap of the Met steps in a corseted, custom Thom Browne look. It was a night-and-day departure from last year's feathered sequin dress by 16Arlington—a sign that the player's evolving style has range.
Shortly after, reigning WNBA champions from the New York Liberty—Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones—all debuted at the 2025 Met Gala. The trio took "Tailored for You" in chicly minimal directions, embracing the evening's dress code in black and white blazers and wide-leg trousers.
"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" is an apt theme for a year centering athletes on the red carpet. Black women have by and large pioneered the connection between high fashion and sports evident at the 2025 Met Gala. See Serena Williams and her tennis fashion—competing in custom looks by Nike and Off-White—or the dozens of WNBA players and stylists turning the tunnel walk into a fashion moment. They've fought the stereotype that sports and fashion can't go hand in hand with every outfit and appearance on the court. That same legacy took over the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where track stars Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas wore adventurous, boldly colorful dresses. (Richardson's is Valentino; Thomas's is Ahluwalia.)
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
When Angel Reese told a reporter, "You can be cute and go out there and still ball," she was talking about how she approaches her game-day style. It's also a thesis statement for athletes' approach to the 2025 Met Gala: Scoring points with fashion critics only enhanced their game.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
-
'Marie Claire' Editors Decide the 2025 Met Gala's Best Looks
We saw every single look that walked the Met Gala steps—and we have to share our thoughts.
-
Rihanna’s Met Gala Glam Is Highlighting Her Baby Bump
The mogul's look is her interpretation of the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
-
Why Taylor Swift Missed Out on the "Tailored" Met Gala
She's been keeping her schedule—and her fashion—under wraps.
-
The Best-Dressed Met Gala 2025 Guests, According to 'Marie Claire' Editors
We saw every single look that walked the Met Gala steps—and we have to share our thoughts.
-
Why Taylor Swift Missed a 2025 Met Gala Suit for an Incognito Outfit
She's been keeping her schedule—and her fashion—under wraps.
-
Bella Hadid Is Missing From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet—Here’s What We Know
The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again. The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again.
-
The Simple Reason Why Beyoncé Missed the 2025 Met Gala
She's booked and busy.
-
Why Blake Lively Missed the 2025 Met Gala—and Another Eye-Popping Look
Simply put, the actress had other plans.
-
Kaia Gerber Didn’t Walk the Met Gala Red Carpet—She Launched a Mango Collab Instead
She's a busy woman!
-
Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
I applaud this level of dedication.
-
Tyla Reimagines the Pinstripe Shirt as a Sultry Jacquemus Gown at the Met Gala 2025
Her look is "Tailored For You" to a T.