Simone Biles received her own emoji on Twitter Wednesday: a goat, for the Greatest Of All Time.

The hashtags #SimoneBiles and #Simone will be accompanied by a goat doing a split leap, wearing a red leotard and a gold medal.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Heading into the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is already the most decorated gymnast of all time, with a staggering 25 World Championships medals (19 of which are gold) as well as four Olympic golds, one Olympic bronze, and a record seven all-around titles at the U.S. Championships. She is, indisputably, the Greatest Of All Time—which makes her new Twitter emoji especially fitting.

Earlier this week, Twitter unveiled the emoji that will now accompany #SimoneBiles or #Simone: A goat performing a split leap, wearing a red leotard and a gold medal. Her own emoji is exactly what the GOAT deserves!

In 2019, Biles debuted an instantly iconic leotard addition: Goldie, a rhinestone logo in the shape of a goat. Goldie made two more appearances at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where Biles won her record seventh title. Afterwards, she spoke to Marie Claire about the brilliant inspiration behind the leotards.

"The idea was to hit back at the haters. I didn't feel like it was necessarily fair how they could keep saying whatever they wanted, but then if I said something, it wasn't fair," Biles explained. "[The haters] were joking like, 'I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah.' That would make them so angry. And then I was like, 'Oh, that's actually a good idea. Let's make the haters hate it, and the fans love it.' And so that's exactly what we did and why we did it."

"I just hope that kids growing up watching this don't or aren't ashamed of being good at whatever they do," she continued. "And that's my problem: when people kind of harp on other people that are good at something. And it's like, everybody can say you're good, but once you acknowledge it, it's not cool anymore. And I want kids to learn that, yes, it's okay to acknowledge that you're good or even great at something." Or the greatest of all time at something, in Biles' case!

