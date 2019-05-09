When you love your bodega, but you also love your couch.
Now that we're in the year 2019, flowers—yes, flowers!—are available online, and can be delivered anywhere, anytime. That means when you live 1,000 miles away from your mom and a card alone just won't cut it, you can never go wrong by sending a gorgeous bouquet along with it as a token of your appreciation. Thanks to these online flower services, below, her favorite flowers can be delivered same-day or next-day without sacrificing presentation and quality...then we can pretend you didn't forget that Mother's Day is on Sunday.