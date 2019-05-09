Ralph Lauren - Runway RTW - Spring 2015 - New York Fashion Week
Today's Top Stories
1
You're About to See Rainbow Jewelry Everywhere
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
2
See Every Single Photo of the New Royal Baby
image
3
The Best Comedy Movies of the Year So Far
image
4
Our 5 Favorite Cavas for Summer
image
5
16 Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Crop Top

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services That Deliver Nationwide

When you love your bodega, but you also love your couch.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
The Bouqs Co. / Design by Morgan McMullen

Now that we're in the year 2019, flowers—yes, flowers!—are available online, and can be delivered anywhere, anytime. That means when you live 1,000 miles away from your mom and a card alone just won't cut it, you can never go wrong by sending a gorgeous bouquet along with it as a token of your appreciation. Thanks to these online flower services, below, her favorite flowers can be delivered same-day or next-day without sacrificing presentation and quality...then we can pretend you didn't forget that Mother's Day is on Sunday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The Bouqs Company

If not for the $12 nationwide delivery and gorgeous array of sustainable flowers (seriously, they have everything from daisies to sunflowers that are cut and delivered straight from the farm), head to The Bouqs company for 20 percent off the Mother’s Day Collection using code "MOM20" until May 12. Mother's Day roses start at $42.

BROWSE FLOWERS

2 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers has every type of flower you could possibly imagine with the option of same-day delivery. Bonus: Chocolate and jewelry can also be sent with the flowers if you're feeling extra generous.

BROWSE FLOWERS

3 Floom

Floom starts at $49 + $15 delivery with direct service from local florists, so it doesn't feel like you're taking away from small businesses. The bouquets you see on the site are what you get (a rarity on the World Wide Web), which is great for those of us who want need that peace of mind when sending a gift to someone as important as our mother.

BROWSE FLOWERS

4 Urban Stems

The best part about Urban Stems? Free delivery on Every. Single. Order. (This includes next-day delivery nationwide, and if you're in NYC or D.C. they ship same-day.) The company aims to present all of their plants and flowers as a gifting experience, so expect to receive stylish bouquets and, of course, an option for a personalized note.

BROWSE FLOWERS

5 BloomNation

Founded in 2011, BloomNation prides itself on local flower delivery with access to thousands of florists across the U.S. Shop by city to see the florists and designs available in your area. Each bouquet is personally hand-delivered by the locals, and they set their own delivery fees.

BROWSE FLOWERS

6 Amazon Prime

If you need flowers fast and don't want to spend one more second thinking about which service is right for you, Amazon Prime members can head right over to the site for free same-day delivery. Just make sure to look at the special delivery notes near the checkout to make sure yours can be delivered on a weekend.

BROWSE FLOWERS

7 Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers ships to 48 states across the U.S. (sorry Alaska and Hawaii residents) with the option to design your own arrangement. The ethically-sourced company is known for its gorgeous presentations, wrapping each bouquet in reused burlap coffee bags from local roasters.

BROWSE FLOWERS

8 Venus ET Fleur

For a more luxurious floral experience, Venus ET Fleur is known for their Eternity Roses arrangements that last a whole year (!) with no water and no maintenance. Delivery is available across the U.S., with same-day delivery in NYC and L.A., and each arrangement comes in a chic square, round, or heart-shaped hat box.

BROWSE FLOWERS

9 Winston Flowers

Boston residents may be familiar with Winston Flowers, one of the city's oldest florists founded in 1944. The company, which delivers nationwide through its network of partners, is known for its luxurious bouquets and its commitment to local charities with an option for customers to submit donation requests.

BROWSE FLOWERS

10 Primary Petals

If you want fresh flowers delivered every month (or once per week or twice per month), Primary Petals' L.A.-based flower subscription service will deliver 'em straight to your door. Type in your zip code, pick your petals, and voilà—you now have fresh flowers awaiting you when you get home from work. Take 30 percent off your first order with the code "primarypetals30off."

BROWSE FLOWERS

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home
DIY tiny home guest house amazon This DIY Guest House Can Be Built in 8 Hours
The Hexa Robot Planter by Vincross Takes Care of Your Plant For You You Need This Sun-Chasing Robot Planter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Monarch Butterflies on tree branch in blue sky background, Michoacan, Mexico FYI: This $15 Plant Attracts Monarch Butterflies
image How to DIY the Ultimate Backyard Fire Pit
image
Mother's Day Gifts Under $75 That Don't Look Cheap
image
13 Wedding Registry Ideas From Amazon
image Amazon Has a Bargain Finds Section You Need to See
image Wrap Yourself Up in a Cozy Burrito Blanket
image The Ultimate Apartment Essentials Checklist
image This Pillow Prevents a Numb Arm from Spooning