Lingerie is often mentioned in tandem with Valentine's Day or a sexy date night, but why do you need an excuse to treat yourself to something dainty, lacy, and sultry? Given that so many of us are housebound, small pleasures and aesthetic treats may just be the pick-me-up one needs on say, a regular Tuesday, or a Friday night in. And the best thing about the current moment in lingerie history is that the fabrics, cuts, sizes, and colors have never been more wide-ranging and inclusive. Let's say you're not a black lace kinda girl. May we suggest silky modal? Or the prettiest cotton prints you ever did see. Lace has become stretchy, not scratchy, and most blends can be tossed right in the wash alongside your towels, no fussy hand-washing routine required. The lingerie of the future wants to work for you, and we're here for it.



Slipping on a silk robe over a luxury lingerie set and pouring yourself a glass of wine is the perfect way to destress and unwind from a long week of Zoom meetings and failed FaceTimes. You deserve to indulge in some self-care while you look, and feel, like ten million bucks. And since we're all about self-love, we found 34 must-have lingerie brands that will make you feel like the most sexy, confident and femme fatale version of yourself.

1. Love Stories

While each and every piece in this UK-born line is decidedly romantic—the name doesn't lie—there's an infusion of sportiness that makes it approachable. See: Banded details for extra support, full-coverage bikinis, stretchy-ruched shoulder straps et al.

Our Picks: Uma Bralette, €60; Firecracker Brief, €30

2. Eres

Formerly known for their sophisticated swimwear, French label Eres recently, and successfully, tried their hand in the lingerie world. Now this brand has become a household name for their delicate separates and their signature soft-cup triangle bra that gives the perfect touch of romance to your everyday wear.

Our Picks: Tulle Triangle Bra, $195; Tulle Briefs, $90

3. Liberté

Liberté was born in 2019 when New York based creator, Amber Tolliver, became tired of being a "frustrated 32F shopper". Her collection of delicate lace bras cater to a niche range of sizes from 32C-38H and panties range from a xs-2xl, helping women feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin.

Our Picks: Bowery Lace Demi Bra, $117; Crosby High-Rise Brief, $45

4. Eberjey

Eberjey is the lingerie brand that you'll reach for every day. Straddling the line between dainty and bold, Eberjey pieces will have you walking taller knowing you're rocking their sheer lace bralettes and flirty satin boy shorts.

Our Picks: Anouk Underwire Bra, $56; Iona Love Thong, $44

5. Auden

Dollar for dollar, you'll be hard-pressed to find cuter lingerie anywhere on the market than Target's in-store range that launched in 2019. Modern colors, inclusive sizing, and a huge selection make it a go-to for basics and special occasions alike.

Our Picks: Scallop Bralette, $10; Lace Cheeky Underwear, $6

6. Maison Close

Indulge yourself in something extra sexy and a little risqué with Maison Close. Here, less is more and that's a continuous theme for each of their seductive collections. You'll find everything you're looking for from fishnets to garters and everything in-between to set the mood.

Our Picks: Le Petit Thong Bodie, $75; Tapage Noturne Garter Belt, $65

7. Nue Lingerie

This minimalist brand is exactly what you need in your lingerie collection. Nue makes subtly-sexy and sheer bodysuits, bras and panties out of eco-friendly nylon fabric each ideal for a night in... or out.

Our Picks: Louie Body, $65; Sal Tanga Pantie, $30

8. Love, Vera

Be the star of your own show with Love, Vera. This Black-owned lingerie brand wants to celebrate the fierceness and beauty in women of all sizes and colors. Their inclusive and body-positive brand offers everything from racy bustier sets to lace robes that add that extra glam factor.

Our Picks: Sidney Three-Piece Garter Set, $40; Blair Lace Up Teddy, $40

9. Lasette

Lasette was born in 2017 when founder and designer Shiara Robinson was sick of the feeling like lingerie was only a sex symbol, Shiara set out to make a lingerie brand that was transitional and easily worn all day and into the night. Lasette offers a collection of slips, briefs and bralettes that are not just reserved for special occasions and will make you feel good.

Our Picks: The Sette Lace Wireless Bra, $125; Ada Sheer Slip, $150

10. Lonely

New Zealand brand Lonely designs a variety of soft lace intimates in a array of lacey brights hues, adding a pop of color to your dark lingerie drawer. Bras and briefs range from sizes A-E cups and xs-xxl as well as maternity to bring out that inner goddess.

Our Picks: Olivia Underwire Bra Mustard, $90; Shelby Longline Bra Sorbet, $99

11. Maiki

Known for their luxe minimal pieces, this Melbourne-based lingerie brand wants you to turn up the heat with a little self-love. You'll find stunning sheer bodysuits and breathtaking bra and panty sets that will easily be incorporated into your everyday attire.

Our Picks: Kiku Bralette, $55; Saki Bodysuit, $100

12. MARY YOUNG

MARY YOUNG is a lingerie brand that is taking pieces traditionally "worn for your partner" and blending them into your everyday wear. Featuring everything from backless bodysuits to light as air bralettes, each of their pieces are meant to embrace a women's natural curves.

Our Picks: Dia Bra, $75; Kendra Bra, $65

13. Lenior Lingerie

Fresh onto the lingerie market, Lenior is making each piece of their collection "more about the wearer than its viewer." With bras that embody elegance and briefs that exude confidence Lenior's lingerie will for sure lift you up.

Our Picks: The Violet Bra, $175; The Scarlett Bra, $175

14. I.D. Sarrieri

Strip down into seriously seductive pieces from I.D. Sarrieri. Crafted from the finest materials, I.D. Sarrieri's bras, bustiers, briefs and bodysuits will make you to feel confident, powerful and sensational when showing off a little (or a LOT) of skin.

Our Picks: Metallic Corded Lace Bra, $330; Moonlight Satin Soft-Cup Bra, $225

15. Else

Elevate your everyday with Else. What more can you ask from a lingerie brand than timeless and versatile style? Featuring flattering high-waisted panties, elegant yet edgy bras, and sophisticated loungewear, this brand is made for the modern woman.

Our Picks: Zoe Bodysuit, $220; Petunia High Waist Brief, $34

16. Nubian Skin

After growing frustrated with the lack of skin-tone undergarments in the market, Ade Hassan set out with a goal of empowering women of color and redefining the color "nude." Nubian Skin launched in 2014 with a collection of bras, panties and other essentials in four tones: Berry, Cinnamon, Caramel and Café au Lait. Since then Nubian Skin has expanded their collections of lingerie and hosiery to shapewear, swim, and even menswear.

Our Picks: Naked Bra, $59; Perfect Thong, $23

17. Thirdlove

Thirdlove does lingerie differently. In their mission to make every woman feel comfortable, confident, and sexy, they invented "half cup sizes," taking their range of bras up to 80 different optional fits. Thirdlove offers everything from a sexy lace balconette to t-shirt bras and underwear to fit every curve of your body. No matter your size, you'll find the perfect fit.

Our Picks: Petal Lace Plunge, $65; Petal Lace Thong, $24

18. Intimissimi

Intimissimi produces lingerie pieces inspired by the elegance and romance of Italian style. Find silky intimates and sensual lingerie that every women should have in her wardrobe at affordable prices.



Our Picks: Romance Elena Balconette Bra, $59; Romance Brazilian, $18

19. Hanky Panky

Known for their signature stretch lace thong, Hanky Panky is the sexy, fun, and modern lingerie brand that you can and will wear every day.

Our Picks: Lace Padded Bralette, $58; Retro Lace Thong, $28

20. Only Hearts

This fun, flirty, and a little bit naughty lingerie brand is everything a girl needs. Only Hearts offers an array of intimates in every color imaginable, from sexy and sheer bras and panties to bodysuits and teddies designed to give their customers instant confidence.

Our Picks: Natalie Bralette, $74; Whisper Wrestle Me Body, $101

21. Coco De Mer

Make a statement in the bedroom with Coco De Mer's empowering, sexy and lustrous lingerie. With the handcrafted floral laces, barely-there tulle, and delicate designs, each of Coco de Mer's designs are like a piece of artwork.

Our Picks: Hikaru Metallic Soft-Cup Bra, $180; Hikaru Metallic Briefs, $125

22. Agent Provocateur

Agent Provocateur is the go-to brand if you're looking for drama. The luxury lingerie line is filled with seductive silhouettes, designed to empower the woman wearing them. Also, this is the brand Beyonce wore when announcing her pregnancy in 2017.

Our Pick: Rozlyn Leavers Lace Underwired Bra, $180

23. La Perla

La Perla is known for their feminine and elegant lingerie. Pamper yourself any night of the week by slipping on one of their luxurious silk-satin nighties paired with a matching silk robe. A sophisticated waist-tie robe allows you to lounge in style without exposing too much skin.

Our Picks: Scoop-neck short silk-satin slip dress, $139; Belted Short Silk Robe, $266

24. Deborah Marquit

Fashion favorite Deborah Marquit's designs have graced the pages of V Magazine, Nylon, and Vogue, as well as on too many celebs to count. Known for her bold colors and playful styles, Marquit's lingerie pieces beg to be shown off.

Our Pick: Ballet Full Bra in Fluorescent Orange, $215; in photo: Classic Lace Full Bra in Fluorescent Orange, $235

25. Kiki De Montparnasse

Kiki De Montparnasse leaves very little to the imagination (wink, wink). This New York-based brand has everything from delicate lace bras to barely-there panties and sexy garters. Making what's underneath count most.

Our Picks: Macrame Lace Demi Bra, $215; Beaded Garter Belt, $350

26. Savage x Fenty

Once again, we bow down to Rihanna. With Fenty x Savage's commitment to inclusive sizing and gorgeous pieces, RiRi continues to reign supreme. If you like to hang around in your bra and underwear, kick it up a notch with something bright, sexy and fierce.

Our Picks: Allover Lace T-Shirt Bra, $20; Floral Lace High-Waist Brief, $7

27. Araks

This effortlessly chic New York based brand is filled with soft shapes and breathable fabrics. Their pieces are made from silk-satins and lightweight cottons, all in vibrant colors. Perfect for brightening your day from the inside out.

Our Picks: Yanelis Bra, $92; Yanelis Briefs, $66

28. Fleur Du Mal

Looking for a truly unique piece to surprise your significant other with or make yourself feel extra special? Fleur du Mal has got you covered with its beautiful silks and lace—luxurious lingerie for any occasion.

Our Picks: Metallic Lace-Trimmed Satin Bra, $98

29. Cosabella

Sweet and sexy sets for the lady who's testing the lingerie waters to see what she's into. Cosabella is a Miami based brand that is known for its colorful and comfortable pieces that are perfect for a date night in.

Our Picks: Alessia Lace Teddy, $140

30. CUUP

No lingerie collection is complete without the perfect bra. CUUP set out in 2017 to make an unrestrictive, flattering bra that's supportive from sizes A-H. CUUP's bra's are made out of a ultra lightweight mesh, and have gained a cult following.

Our Picks: The Plunge, $68; The Balconette, $68

31. KYE

Want sexy pieces you can wear on the regular? KYE Intimates boasts the perfect romantic and modern lingerie, made from light and sheer fabrics, for you to slip into.

Our Picks: Ikebana Bra, $70; Hinoki Thong, $4832.

32. Bluebella

Looking to create a more sensual self-care Sunday? Indulge in a Bluebella piece. You're bound to find something that represents your sexy side with their unique trims, fabrics and silhouettes.

Our Picks: Emerson Bra, $47; Nova Briefs, $30

33. SKIN

College sweatshirts and sorority tees are fine on campus, but it's time to elevate your lingerie and sleepwear game post-grad. SKIN is an organic lingerie and loungewear brand perfect for easing yourself into something more grown-up.

Our Pick: Suzana Pima Bodysuit, $95

34. Livy

Put your basic black undies on a time-out and introduce some Livy into the mix. Their sets are a perfect combination of seductive and elegant, with collections inspired by New York, Los Angeles and Paris.

Our Picks: French Clover Bra, $135; French Clover Briefs, $105