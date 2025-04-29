Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide, your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

New York City has a way of convincing us that living here has to be hard. Sure, that’s true sometimes. But there’s a reason it’s also home to the most transformative, must-try beauty treatments: We need them. In fact, for some people living here, their longest relationships may not be with a partner, or even a best friend, but rather their facialist—and for good reason: Because the bar is about as high as it can go, a great facial (or manicure, or blowout…) in NYC isn’t just a beauty treatment. It’s therapy.

We love a good product recommendation just as much as the next TikTok doom-scroller, but true beauty fanatics know there’s no substitute for a little pampering and self-care performed by, well, anyone but you. And if you’re putting off spring cleaning in exchange for something slightly more dopamine-driving—it is the season of rebirth after all—perhaps treating your face to an hour-long sculpting session, or your head, neck, and shoulders to a tension-releasing scalp massage, is just what the doctor ordered. But wading through the thousands of salons in the city is no easy feat—so we did it for you.

Ahead, the best beauty treatments in New York City, including the most buzzed-about facials, massages, manicures, beauty shopping destinations, and yes, the viral $25 blowout that’s worth writing home about.

Best Facial

Raquel Medina-Cleghorn

Known for being one of the best-dressed estheticians around (not that it matters, but it certainly doesn’t hurt), Medina-Cleghorn’s Tribeca studio is home to clients like Paloma Elsesser, famed fashion photographer Inez van Lamsweerde, and Lea Seydoux—and one of the best sculpting facials in town. A disciple of Joanna Czech, Medina-Cleghorn’s custom service combines her signature manual lymphatic massage with high-tech modalities like microcurrent, LED, CO2, and other customizable options tailored to each client. You’ll leave with a glowing, sculpted face—and probably some spring outfit inspiration.

The Facial: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cost: $525

Sofie Pavitt

She’s been dubbed the “acne whisperer” for a reason—and it’s not just because her Mandelic Clearing Serum has been making the rounds in every single group chat lately. While Pavitt’s facial menu offers a range of options for hydration, collagen stimulation, and toning, her signature Deep Clean Facial softens blocked pores, calms irritation, sloughs away hyperpigmentation, and hydrates for brighter, less reactive skin over time.

Deep Clean Facial: 45 Minutes

Cost: $175

Crystal Greene

For those looking to relieve a stressed-out mug, Greene’s Upper East Side studio calls. Her calming signature La Sculpture facial—which promises to release buccal tension from clenching, firm up the delicate eye area, and sculpt your jawline with a firm hand—is a favorite of beauty editors and celebs alike (Christy Turlington and Laura Harrier are big fans).

La Sculpture Facial: 1 Hour

Cost: $495

Taylor Worden

Worden’s SoHo studio feels like a downtown haven—and not just for your skin. Her tucked-away oasis is home to one of the best 80-minute custom, “Taylor-made” facials in town, which features everything from microcurrent and buccal massage to lift, microdermabrasion to exfoliate, and an oxygen blast for a glow that sticks around for days. (Some even say Worden, who trained under facial massage expert Georgia Louise, has “magic hands.”)

The Taylormade Facial: 80 Minutes

Cost: $400

RATIONALE

The Spa by Equinox recently partnered with Aussie skincare label RATIONALE for a facial that’s perfect for those looking to be downright pampered. Included in the 60-minute treatment is an antioxidant infusion, gentle exfoliation, cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage massage, and the hero: the LYMA laser, which promises to tighten, contour, and improve elasticity in minutes—and tighten is does. (The landed cold-laser tool is available for at-home usage for upwards of $2,700, but it always feels better when someone else does it.)

Signature Vitality Facial: 60 minutes

Cost: $360.

Cynthia Rivas

Celebrity esthetician (Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Paris Hilton) Cynthia Rivas, whose residency at the famed Palm Heights Hotel sold out nearly instantly, has become the go-to skincare expert for brides prepping for their big day—and for good reason: Her bespoke Iconic Facial is entirely customized to each client’s needs, but can include anything from microcurrent, massage, exfoliation, and LED light, among other modalities. Now, you can catch her at the WSA’s new members-only skincare club in downtown NYC.

The Iconic Facial: 60 Minutes

Price Upon Request

A post shared by SPENCER'S (@spencers.spa) A photo posted by on

Best Massage

Sophie Bolvary

For anyone that prefers not to feel sore for three days after a massage, Sophie Bolvary is it. The licensed massage therapist and shiatsu practitioner is stationed at Raquel New York, and integrates both Eastern and Western traditions into her sessions, working the body by applying intentional pressure to specific points on the body to relieve tension, improve circulation, and encourage healing.

The Massage: 60 Minutes

Cost: $315

Spencers

While Spencers offers a menu of massages and facials, guests rave about the Signature Massage, which combines rhythmic Lomi Lomi massage with deep tissue pressure. Each treatment features a bespoke mix of aromatherapy, hot stones, heated wraps, myofascial release, and a short scalp massage to help with relaxation and muscle recovery. Do yourself a favor and book at least 75 minutes.

Signature Massage: 75 Minutes,

Cost: $229 ($189 for monthly members)

Nicole Kung from NK Body Philosophy

Less of a pampering session and more of a whole-body recovery, Nicole Kung’s holistic bodywork studio includes everything from myofascial release, osteopathic-based treatments, flexibility coaching, and reiki to improve chronic physical and emotional pain over time. Kung herself specializes in the first, and clients can add on services like TMJ release and cupping for a more lasting full-body experience, too.

Myofascial Release Massage Therapy: 60 Minutes

Cost: $225

The massage area for a Sophie Bolvary appointment. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Best Spa

SAA

A members-only co-working space-come-wellness studio, this Brooklyn-based community is known for its “transformative” therapies at its in-house 154 Spa. Offering everything from a lymphatic drainage facial to a tension release massage, pool, and sauna, the incredibly photogenic Bushwick location is great for locals.

Rockaway Spa

Located on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens, this relaxing pool and spa is well worth the trip east. While hotel guests can enjoy the heated outdoor pool any time, the hotel offers an option to book a day pass for pool access for just $75, though it comes complimentary with any service. Splurge on the Rockaway Retreat Package, which includes a 25-minute exfoliating scrub, a 50-minute custom facial, and an 80-minute signature massage, plus a four-hour pass to the steam sauna, infrared sauna, and heated outdoor pool for $550/person.

Rescue Spa

Known for its relaxing facials complete with Biologique Recherche products, Rescue Spa’s impressive range of beauty services includes mani/pedis, brows and lashes, LED beds, and a Swedish massage you’ll want to write home about. "As a Philly native, I've been well acquainted with the lore around Rescue Spa (which first opened in Rittenhouse circa 2004) well before my years as a beauty editor," says Marie Claire Beauty Editor Samantha Holender. "But I didn't actually enter the NYC flagship—or meet Danuta Meiloch herself—until a few months ago. The studio is a calming oasis; within five minutes of sitting in the neutral space, I feel a more zen human. But the facials (I go to Danuta or Diana Yerkes) have truly transformed my sensitive skin, giving me a consistent glow, more balanced complexion, tightening my pores, and soothing my rosacea-fueled redness and irritation. Almost every treatment utilizes a multi-modality and massage approach, blending medical facial devices like oxygen, light therapy, and microcurrent with soothing and therapeutic sculpting to foster a sense of relaxation. Often, the facialist will use Biologique Recherche Skincare, a classic, but I'm partial to Rescue's proprietary brand, Danucera."

Aire Ancient Baths

While the famed Aire Ancient Baths also have outposts in Copenhagen, Spain, and London, the Tribeca location is about as well-lauded as they come. From the moment you walk in, the dream-like escape from the bustling city is the perfect romantic reprieve for a day date. Arrive in a bathing suit to enjoy the darkened spa’s myriad relaxing baths, which include thermal, ice, and salt baths, or enjoy a massage in one of the private rooms.

Best Manicure + Pedicure

JinSoon

Home of the notorious 21-free nail polish, editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi’s Tribeca nail salon feels less like a quick hit and more like a gallery. Choose from eight customizable mani/pedi offerings (a warm milk bath, exfoliating sugar scrub, and a paraffin treatment are all on the menu) for a relaxing experience that could—if you so wish—include some imaginative nail art.

Manicure starts at $28; Pedicure starts at $40

Russian Nails

While the Russian manicure is a controversial one—some argue it requires painfully removing sensitive cuticle skin, while others say that’s a myth perpetuated by backdoor salons—Russian Nail’s midtown location is often booked up. The salon specializes in its signature Russian Gel manicure, which elongates the nail and stays intact for 3+ weeks.

Signature Russian Gel Manicure: $90

Pau Hana

Nail art fiends: add this Brooklyn-based Japanese nail salon to your list if you’re looking for an impressively intricate design. The salon has a not-so-subtle Hawaiian theme, but don’t let the kitsch fool you: Here, nail techs take their jobs very seriously.

Manicure starts at $28; Pedicure starts at $50

Ruchki Da Nozhki

This minimalist nail salon in Boerum Hill feels a little like you walked into your millennial friend’s loft apartment, but in a good way: It’s a favorite among locales for its soothing vibes and efficient services that never feel rushed. Plus, the name translates to “little hands and feet” in Russian.

Manicure starts at $35; Pedicure starts at $55

Majesty’s Pleasure

A self-proclaimed “self-care club” in the heart of Flatiron, this newly opened (early 2024) salon offers manicures, pedicures, and a Leisure Lounge that offers cocktails and cold press juices. The prices are a bit steep (a regular manicure starts at $45, while gel starts at $55), but the beautifully styled salon features an expansive 50 mani/pedi stations that feels vaguely reminiscent of The Wing.

Manicure starts at $37; Pedicure starts at $53

The waiting area at Raquel mMedina Cleghorn's Chinatown studio. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Best Blowout

Mian Tian Sing

In the age of luxury blow-dry bars, Mian Tian Sing on Canal Street is famously no-frills. The $25 service managed to go viral on TikTok in 2023, and even though the price remains the same for a regular blowout, we recommend clients spring for the shampoo and style for $40-$45. The service—which includes a full neck and shoulder massage, plus an invigorating scalp massage, results in one of the bounciest blow-outs in the city. That said, you can expect to wait upwards of an hour, even during off-peak times, so bring a good book.

Blowout starts at $25

Pearlita

If you’re looking for a therapy session and a blowout in one, this one’s for you. Especially great for long-haired ladies (and gents)—and one of the pricer services in NYC—a blowout with founder Megan Robinson will run you upwards of $175, while a session with a senior stylist cuts the price in half. Either way, it’ll be easy to see why the downtown salon is an editor-favorite: You’ll leave with a shiny, voluminous style—and probably a few great stories.

Blowout starts at $80

Jenna Perry

A balayage expert, Jenna Perry opened her flagship Soho studio in September 2019 to clients like Chloë Sevigny and Emily Ratajkowski, with hairstylist Jessica Gillin joining in 2020. Every service is raved about, but the salon’s blowouts are a must-try—if you can get in. Starting at $100 (but complimentary with any cut or color), each blowout offers a sense of insouciant ease that’s hard, if not impossible, to recreate at home.

Blowout starts at $100

Temur Hamilton

Located in a duplex next to the park on the Upper East Side, Temur Hamilton is best known for his impressive coloring chops, but the salon’s bouncy blowouts—which are best for anyone that wants to show off highlights or dimensional color—re just about as charming as its owner.

Price upon request.

A post shared by The Head Spa by MASA.KANAI (@masakanai_headspa) A photo posted by on

Best Culturally Immersive Beauty Experieince

Masa Kanai for Japanese Scalp Facial

If you’ve never had a Japanese scalp facial let this be your introduction: Performed in a private treatment room away from the hustle and bustle of a buzzy UWS salon, founder Ritsuko Borges’s viral eight-step scalp facial feels like if your hairdresser’s pre-cut shampoo massage never ended. Specifically designed to stimulate circulation, eliminate product buildup or excess sebum, and soothe sensitive or dandruff-prone scalps, the relaxing service also releases tension in the head and neck and increases shine. It’s a great service for anyone between extensions, braids, or sew-ins, which can be rough on the scalp.

Scalp Facial: 60 Minutes

Cost: $300

Stefanie DiLibero at Gotham Wellness for Facial Acupuncture

Sticking needles in your face in the name of beauty seems, well, extreme, but the acupuncture facial at Gotham Wellness is well worth it. An arbiter of integrated care, founder and licensed acupuncturist Stefanie DiLibero customizes her offering to incorporate traditional acupuncture, microcurrent, LED and oxygen treatments to help with dull skin, low energy, and even poor digestion that can show up on the face. While it’s very possible to see (and feel) results after one session, try booking two within a month for even more restorative results.

Aculectrics Initial Treatment: 110 minutes

Cost: $490

Angela Guerra for Brazilian Lymphatic

Sure, you could look up all those trending lymphatic techniques on TikTok—or opt for a fancy spa that uses a compression machine—but there’s something magical about Angela Guerra’s hands. Her manual lymphatic drainage treatment, which helps the body let go of inflammation and other swelling, offers a before-and-after that feels almost unbelievable. (Just be sure to drink your weight in water before and after your session, and lay off the coffee and red meat for best results.)

Manual Lymphatic Drainage: 50 Minutes

Cost: $240

A post shared by Jenna Perry Hair Studio (@jennaperryhairstudio) A photo posted by on

Best Beauty Shopping Destination

Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella

French pharmacies get all the attention, but don’t miss this Italian retailer. The artisanal beauty outpost boasts two locations in the city—one on Lafayette Street, and another—the better one, if you ask us—on the Upper East Side. The centuries-old heritage brand’s scents are iconic in their own right, but the boutique itself brings a touch of elegant old-world luxury to your vanity, too. Don’t miss the Acqua Di Rose line for a scent that’ll remind you of the chicest nonna.

Ume Cosme

With a name derived from the Japanese word for the plum blossom, the Asian beauty and lifestyle market boasts the most in-demand Korean, Japanese, and Chinese luxury beauty products. Even if you’re not looking for something specific, it’s worth popping in to browse Ume’s impressive collection of brands, like JudyDoll and iUNIK.

Kosette

Nestled just steps away from the Empire State Building in the heart of Koreatown, retailer Rosette is a a Korean beauty lover’s dream. The multi-branded K-beauty shop stocks brands like CORSRX, Beauty of Joseon, and Holika Holika, among other skincare, makeup, and haircare favorites.

Senti senti

Formerly oo35mm, this Williamsburg-based store, which is nearly double the size of its Chinatown location, stocks hard-to-find (and impossible to ship) beauty gems from emerging and independent cult beauty brands from all over the world. It’s the perfect place to shop for your beauty-obsessed friend, or, well, yourself.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products or services Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product or service that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.