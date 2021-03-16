Computer screens have become a main form of communication for those of us who have had the privilege of working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a major strain on our eyes. That's why there's no better time to invest in a cute notebook (...or five) to keep track of to-do lists and occasionally doodle during unnecessary Zoom meetings. Journaling doesn't hurt either—it may not seem like it right now, but in a few years you'll want to remember your thoughts during this crazy time we're living in. Ditch the Notes app and keep yourself organized with these chic notebooks, below. (For all your planner and agenda needs, try one of these.)