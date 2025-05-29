I’m doing my best to be an on-budget shopper, but Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is making it tricky to stay on track. The huge selection of discounted designer bags caught my eye this morning, so I just had to round up the best finds for you to shop, even if I can’t.

My list of must-haves includes selections from brands like Mansur Gavriel (a longtime favorite brand of Katie Holmes) and the cool-girl New York label The Row. After hours of searching, I also found a few work bags to elevate your summer outfits and shoulder bags that are ready for a night out, guaranteed to earn you dozens of compliments. In short, this is your guide to the best designer bags under $1,000 at Nordstrom—you’re welcome.

The sale officially ends on June 1, so keep scrolling to shop the discounted finds before they sell out. Spoiler alert: several of my finds probably will.

If you're really balling on a budget right now, I also found chic under-$100 finds and enough trendy sneakers to make you ditch the rest of your summer shoes for good.

