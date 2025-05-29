Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is Hiding Designer Bags Under $1,000

There are so many amazing finds if you take the time to dig.

I’m doing my best to be an on-budget shopper, but Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is making it tricky to stay on track. The huge selection of discounted designer bags caught my eye this morning, so I just had to round up the best finds for you to shop, even if I can’t.

My list of must-haves includes selections from brands like Mansur Gavriel (a longtime favorite brand of Katie Holmes) and the cool-girl New York label The Row. After hours of searching, I also found a few work bags to elevate your summer outfits and shoulder bags that are ready for a night out, guaranteed to earn you dozens of compliments. In short, this is your guide to the best designer bags under $1,000 at Nordstrom—you’re welcome.

The sale officially ends on June 1, so keep scrolling to shop the discounted finds before they sell out. Spoiler alert: several of my finds probably will.

If you're really balling on a budget right now, I also found chic under-$100 finds and enough trendy sneakers to make you ditch the rest of your summer shoes for good.

Mini Candy Leather Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Candy Leather Hobo Bag (Was $445)

Tap into the sage green color trend with this shoulder bag.

Flip Satin Shoulder Bag
Proenza Schouler
Flip Satin Shoulder Bag (Was $1,290)

This sweet satin shoulder bag feels slightly early aughts-inspired.

The Jwa Corner Denim Bucket Bag
JW Anderson
The Jwa Corner Denim Bucket Bag (Was $1,050)

A denim tote has never looked so cool.

Canteen Leather Shoulder Bag
The Row
Canteen Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $2,550)

This bag from The Row won't be in stock for long.

Classic Bow Satin Shoulder Bag
Simone Rocha
Classic Bow Satin Shoulder Bag (Was $820)

Give your bag collection the girlhood treatment with this bow-adorned pick.

Plainview Tote
Donna Karan New York
Plainview Tote (Was $448)

Meet your new everyday carry-all.

Romeo Leather Crossbody Bag
STAUD
Romeo Leather Crossbody Bag (Was $395)

This bag from cool-girl brand Staud is fit for a chic New Yorker.

Squillo Raffia Tote
STAUD
Squillo Raffia Tote (Was $495)

Woven bags are my summer obsession.

Mini Ella Bio Tote
Tory Burch
Mini Ella Bio Tote (Was $248)

You can never go wrong with a Tory Burch tote.

Megan Leather Hobo Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Leather Hobo Bag (Was $278)

Rebecca Minkoff's bags are the perfect mix of subdued and cool.

Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag (Was $350)

Beaded bags continue to trend, and this one from Staud caught my eye.

Small Grommet Leather Shopper
Veronica Beard
Small Grommet Leather Shopper (Was $498)

Wear this white crossbody on your next night out.

Aria Belt Bag Pebbled Leather 5-Way Convertible Handbag
SENREVE
Aria Belt Bag Pebbled Leather 5-Way Convertible Handbag (Was $495)

I love Senreve's sleek range of accessories. This one would make the perfect travel bag.

Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Travel Backpack
Tumi
Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Travel Backpack (Was $150)

I own this backpack and can attest to its impressive capacity. It's my favorite laptop-friendly style for a reason.

Miss M Mini Cargo Leather Bag
Maje
Miss M Mini Cargo Leather Bag (Was $520)

The cargo bag trend is everywhere, so pick up this one from Maje.

Edie Chevron Embossed Leather Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Edie Chevron Embossed Leather Top Zip Crossbody Bag (Was $198)

This tan pick is the easiest summer bag.

Gigi Low Naplak 11"
Teddy Blake
Gigi Low Naplak 11" (Was $530)

Butter yellow has officially taken over my wardrobe thanks to this pick.

Marc Jacobs, The Dual Chain Strap Mini Bag (Was $295)
Marc Jacobs
The Dual Chain Strap Mini Bag (Was $295)

Cherry red continues to be the it-color of the season.

Falabella Leopard Print Bucket Bag
Stella McCartney
Falabella Leopard Print Bucket Bag (Was $1,275)

Follow Jennifer Lopez's lead and opt for leopard print this summer.

Mini Platt Crackle Leather Shoulder Bag
Acne Studios
Mini Platt Crackle Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $1,150)

This crossbody bag is perfect for a night out.

Studded Logo Faux Leather Tote
Stella McCartney
Studded Logo Faux Leather Tote (Was $1,175)

I love this modern take on a shoulder bag.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

