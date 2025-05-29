Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is Hiding Designer Bags Under $1,000
There are so many amazing finds if you take the time to dig.
I’m doing my best to be an on-budget shopper, but Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is making it tricky to stay on track. The huge selection of discounted designer bags caught my eye this morning, so I just had to round up the best finds for you to shop, even if I can’t.
My list of must-haves includes selections from brands like Mansur Gavriel (a longtime favorite brand of Katie Holmes) and the cool-girl New York label The Row. After hours of searching, I also found a few work bags to elevate your summer outfits and shoulder bags that are ready for a night out, guaranteed to earn you dozens of compliments. In short, this is your guide to the best designer bags under $1,000 at Nordstrom—you’re welcome.
The sale officially ends on June 1, so keep scrolling to shop the discounted finds before they sell out. Spoiler alert: several of my finds probably will.
If you're really balling on a budget right now, I also found chic under-$100 finds and enough trendy sneakers to make you ditch the rest of your summer shoes for good.
Tap into the sage green color trend with this shoulder bag.
Give your bag collection the girlhood treatment with this bow-adorned pick.
Beaded bags continue to trend, and this one from Staud caught my eye.
I love Senreve's sleek range of accessories. This one would make the perfect travel bag.
I own this backpack and can attest to its impressive capacity. It's my favorite laptop-friendly style for a reason.
The cargo bag trend is everywhere, so pick up this one from Maje.
Butter yellow has officially taken over my wardrobe thanks to this pick.
Cherry red continues to be the it-color of the season.
Follow Jennifer Lopez's lead and opt for leopard print this summer.
