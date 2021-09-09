Listen, I have nothing against backpacks, but if I want to go to an event straight from the office without looking like I just came from homeroom (does this exist anymore?), I'm going to need a sturdy bag to carry my laptop that doesn't, uh, actually look like a laptop bag. Thanks to these gorgeous tote, crossbody, and shoulder bags that fit either a 13- or 15-inch laptop, ahead, I can do just that—and so can you. If you're heading back to the office, mark the occasion with a stylish new laptop bag to carry all your essentials.

Longchamp Le Pliage Large Tote Bag $195.00 at nordstrom.com Longchamp's Le Pliage Large Tote Bag is a classic for a reason. The easy-to-clean nylon fabric is lightweight and durable, and the leather details won't wear thin over the years.

Ted Baker London Allicon Croc Faux Leather Tote $95.00 at nordstrom.com This croc-printed faux leather tote from Ted Baker London looks much more expensive than it is, plus it comes in two colors—this black shade and a bright white.

Mansur Gavriel Pleated Tote Bag $695.00 at shopbop.com If you prefer the look of a classic tote bag, try this option from Mansur Gavriel. It comes with a removable pouch on the inside and has a stylish red lining, Louboutin-style.

Madewell The Canvas Camden Tote Bag $38.99 at madewell.com Take this bright tote bag from Madewell to the office with you and you'll never lose track of your bag under your desk ever again. The easy-to-clean cotton canvas material makes it totally out-of-office-approved, too.

Away Travel The Longitude Tote Check Amazon $195.00 at awaytravel.com Away's Longitude tote isn't solely reserved for the airport—the roomy interior fits a 13-inch laptop and a pair of gym clothes, which allows for a seamless commute to the office. If you want to go even bigger, the Longitude's sister tote, the Latitude, has room for a 15-inch laptop. The detachable interior zip pouch, key clip strap, and option to monogram are bonuses on both.

MZ WALLACE Large Metro Tote $235.00 at nordstrom.com This quilted pick from MZ Wallace boasts thick straps that won't make your shoulder ache after a long commute. It also comes with two smaller pouches on the inside to keep your valuables safe.

Madewell The Transport Tote $118 at Verishop $168 at Amazon Madewell's original transport tote will become your new favorite bag, thanks to its versatility and spaciousness that could fit a laptop and a pair of sneakers for that run in the park.

HOBO Antonia Leather Tote $438.00 at hobobags.com This tote bag from HOBO is designed to keep your essentials organized, thanks to a selection of small pockets on the inside and across the front. It even has a zip-top pen pocket inside.

Street Level Faux Leather Tote $51.00 at nordstrom.com If you have a black tote you already love, switch things up with this cream-colored option from Street Level. It comes in two other colors and has a relaxed silhouette.

EaseGave 15.6 Inch Laptop Briefcase $44.99 at amazon.com Briefcase-style bags are timeless. This rosy mauve version from EaseGrave comes in nine colorways, ranging from a vibrant yellow to classic black.

MYTAGALONGS Everleigh Mini Commuter Bag $55.00 at nordstrom.com For a sportier look, try this neoprene tote bag from MYTAGALONGS. It has a two-way zip-top closure, a padded laptop sleeve on the inside, and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Tumi Ella Leather Tote $476.00 at nordstrom.com Tumi is a travel brand, but don't think that they can't make a good tote bag! This Ella style has a compartment for your laptop and a secure zip-top closure.

Lake Forest 15" Leather Laptop Briefcase $85.99 at target.com No matter what size laptop you own, this dark red option is sure to hold it. It comes complete with a pocket for your tablet, so all of your tech can stay secure.

Bembien Gabrielle Tote $360.00 at shopbop.com This two-tone tote bag from Bambien is made from a lightweight woven leather fabric and has a fabric lining so that no one will be able to peek inside.

Piper & Skye Playa Shoulder Bag $595.00 at piperandskye.com If you have a smaller laptop, try this slouchy woven bag from Piper and Skye. It's the perfect option to carry with to the office or on a long-haul flight thanks to its lightweight silhouette.

A New Day Work Tote Handbag $45.00 at target.com This classic black bag from A New Day at Target comes in three other neutral colors, has an adjustable shoulder strap if you want to wear it crossbody, and has two exterior zip-top pockets for extra storage.

Cuyana Classic Leather Zipper Tote Check Amazon $225.00 at cuyana.com The most amazing part about this soft, lightweight tote isn't the seven gorgeous colors it comes in. Nope, it's that the chic zipper is a rare commodity within the array of magnetic closures and exposed openings on the market. Take this on a quick weekend getaway or schlep it between home and work.

Goodee Bassi Market Tote Check Amazon $199.00 at goodeeworld.com Goodee's ethically-sourced Bassi Market Tote, equipped with snap closure so your laptop doesn't slip out, is made with handwoven fabric from Burkina Faso. Even better? The company is a certified B Corp, meaning it's part of a businesses community that "meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance" by reducing inequality and poverty. The brand also pledges to donate at least one percent of individual sales to environmental non-profits.

Lululemon On My Level Bag 19L Check Amazon $128.00 at shop.lululemon.com Lululemon's sporty chic waterproof nylon bag, complete with a top handle, is ideal for those gym-to-coffee-shop Saturdays when you need to get work done but want to get in a quick sweat sesh first.

Dagne Dover Signature Tote $159 at Nordstrom Check Amazon Dagne Dover is well-known for its range of traditional laptop bags, but this style looks like anything but, fitting most 15-inch laptops.