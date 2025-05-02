These Are the 28 Summer Staples Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Month

Fun fact: Your phone's notes app is good for more than just keeping track of the groceries you need to buy. I like to use it to track the upcoming summer fashion trends and beauty finds that catch my eye. Are you curious about what goes on an editor's summer shopping list? I'm filling you in on all of my new-season essentials.

My to-buy list includes trendy sneakers from Nike and Adidas that my favorite celebrities have already dubbed the shoes of the summer. I also think this is the season I finally try the capri pants trend, but I'll add a few tried-and-true linen pants into my rotation, too. On the beauty front, my summer mood board is all about effortless products with high impact—think cream blush, waterline-proof eyeliner, and red lipstick.

This is just a highlight reel of what's on my wishlist, so keep scrolling for the rest of my summer fashion and beauty essentials. These are the finds I'll be turning to again and again this upcoming season, and I know you will, too.

J.Crew New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98) $57 at J.Crew US I plan on wearing this breezy shirt with everything from denim shorts to maxi skirts.

Nike V2k Run Sneakers $120 at Revolve These sneakers have caught the eye of both Lawrence and Dakota Johnson, so you know they have to be good.

fwee Lip & Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot $16 at Amazon US This Marie Claire Makeup Award winner creates the prettiest blurred effect on both lips and cheeks, so you can bet it's going in my purse for on-the-go touch-ups.

Fragrance Du Bois Wild Orange Eau De Parfum $435 at Neiman Marcus This summer perfume is like vacation in a bottle with notes of orange blossom, lemon, and sandalwood.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 at Adidas US After seeing all of the chic Adidas Sambas outfits on the street style circuit, I'm on board the popular sneaker style.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen $158 at J.Crew US Consider this the lighter summer version of your go-to button-down shirt.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner $34 at Victoria Beckham Beauty An ultra-creamy, waterproof eyeliner for the waterline, smokey eyes, graphic lines, and everything in between is all I need for the summer. Have your pick from 20 shades in a range of finishes.

adidas Sl 72 Og Shoes $100 at Adidas US Katie Holmes knows a good Adidas sneaker when she sees one. After seeing her step out in this green-and-white pair in March, they shot up to the top of my wishlist.

Caslon Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60) $42 at Nordstrom Add these top-rated linen pants to your summer rotation and plan on wearing them on repeat with all of your T-shirts, tank tops, and button-downs.

COS Ribbed Tank Top $25 at COS I could use a fresh go-to white tank top before summer fully arrives.

dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color & Deep Conditioner $38 at Nordstrom Summer is my busiest time of the year, so I won't have time to head to the salon. Instead, I'll be relying on this tried-and-true hair gloss to refresh my dye job. I like to leave it on dry hair for 20 minutes for a boost of color and shine, then I simply rinse it off in the shower. Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla swears by it, writing in her review: "I’m a relative haircare newbie, so trust me when I say that it’s easy to use. It simply wouldn't be part of my regular morning routine if it took any extra time

Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk Body Moisturizer $24 at Ulta Beauty This gradual self-tanner is the secret to an early-summer tan.

Cotton On Women's Haven Wide Leg Pants $50 at Nordstrom A drawstring waist adds to the cool factor of these pants—they also come in every color and print under the sun.

Sperry Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100) $60 at Nordstrom Boat shoes are officially back, and I'm slipping into them for an easy-going nautical vibe.

ARMANI beauty Luminous Silk Natural Glow Foundation $69 at Nordstrom We consider this the number one best liquid foundation ever, so I'll be using it all summer long to achieve a flawless glow. It gives a "your skin but better" finish with a lightweight feel and buildable coverage. Essentially, it checks all of my boxes in a foundation.

ZARA Combination Running Sneakers $60 at Zara US These Zara sneakers are a much more affordable version of a popular designer pair.

ZARA Topstitch Cardigan $50 at Zara US I'm swapping out my favorite cashmere cardigan for this fun textured find for the warm-weather months.

Il Makiage No Filter Poreless Base Smoothing Primer $49 at Il Makiage My oily skin and hot weather don't mix well, so I'll be relying on this makeup primer to extend the life of my foundation. With its lightweight, silky texture, it blurs pores and lines, smooths skin, and maximizes the wear of my makeup.

ZARA Textured Draped Dress $100 at Zara US Everyone needs at least one summer dress they can pull out for multiple occasions—let it be this pretty $100 find.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick $38 at Victoria Beckham Beauty After taking a look at her review of this Victoria Beckham Beauty product, MC's fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, persuaded me that I need to add this red lipstick to my summer beauty inspo. She calls it a "cool-girl red" that can be used to create both high-impact looks and a stained effect.

Open Edit Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60) $39 at Nordstrom I actually saw someone out in the wild wearing this exact slip skirt from Open Edit, which gave the all the reason I needed to add it to my cart

Halogen Pleated Straight Leg Pants (Were $99) $59 at Nordstrom It's time to give your wardrobe an update with these pants that are currently on sale at Nordstrom.

Vans Super Lowpro Sneakers $85 at Nordstrom Marzovilla owns (and loves) these pink Vans sneakers. "I wear them on repeat when I'm in the mood for a retro style," she says.

ZARA Flat Leather Sandals $60 at Zara US Meet your new favorite sandals.