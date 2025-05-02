These Are the 28 Summer Staples Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Month
From the coolest Adidas sneakers to luxury waterproof eyeliner.
Fun fact: Your phone's notes app is good for more than just keeping track of the groceries you need to buy. I like to use it to track the upcoming summer fashion trends and beauty finds that catch my eye. Are you curious about what goes on an editor's summer shopping list? I'm filling you in on all of my new-season essentials.
My to-buy list includes trendy sneakers from Nike and Adidas that my favorite celebrities have already dubbed the shoes of the summer. I also think this is the season I finally try the capri pants trend, but I'll add a few tried-and-true linen pants into my rotation, too. On the beauty front, my summer mood board is all about effortless products with high impact—think cream blush, waterline-proof eyeliner, and red lipstick.
This is just a highlight reel of what's on my wishlist, so keep scrolling for the rest of my summer fashion and beauty essentials. These are the finds I'll be turning to again and again this upcoming season, and I know you will, too.
Jennifer Lawrence and her Tokyo sneakers convinced me that I need the red-and-white pair in my life, which I easily found on Farfetch.
I plan on wearing this breezy shirt with everything from denim shorts to maxi skirts.
These sneakers have caught the eye of both Lawrence and Dakota Johnson, so you know they have to be good.
This Marie Claire Makeup Award winner creates the prettiest blurred effect on both lips and cheeks, so you can bet it's going in my purse for on-the-go touch-ups.
This summer perfume is like vacation in a bottle with notes of orange blossom, lemon, and sandalwood.
After seeing all of the chic Adidas Sambas outfits on the street style circuit, I'm on board the popular sneaker style.
Consider this the lighter summer version of your go-to button-down shirt.
An ultra-creamy, waterproof eyeliner for the waterline, smokey eyes, graphic lines, and everything in between is all I need for the summer. Have your pick from 20 shades in a range of finishes.
Hailey Bieber made black capri leggings look luxurious with strappy sandals and a trench coat, so I plan on recreating the outfit immediately
Gigi Hadid's jorts and Adidas Gazelle sneakers outfit just made it to my summer moodboard.
Katie Holmes knows a good Adidas sneaker when she sees one. After seeing her step out in this green-and-white pair in March, they shot up to the top of my wishlist.
Add these top-rated linen pants to your summer rotation and plan on wearing them on repeat with all of your T-shirts, tank tops, and button-downs.
I could use a fresh go-to white tank top before summer fully arrives.
This butter yellow top was practically made to wear on bright, sunny days.
Summer is my busiest time of the year, so I won't have time to head to the salon. Instead, I'll be relying on this tried-and-true hair gloss to refresh my dye job. I like to leave it on dry hair for 20 minutes for a boost of color and shine, then I simply rinse it off in the shower. Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla swears by it, writing in her review: "I’m a relative haircare newbie, so trust me when I say that it’s easy to use. It simply wouldn't be part of my regular morning routine if it took any extra time
This gradual self-tanner is the secret to an early-summer tan.
A drawstring waist adds to the cool factor of these pants—they also come in every color and print under the sun.
Boat shoes are officially back, and I'm slipping into them for an easy-going nautical vibe.
We consider this the number one best liquid foundation ever, so I'll be using it all summer long to achieve a flawless glow. It gives a "your skin but better" finish with a lightweight feel and buildable coverage. Essentially, it checks all of my boxes in a foundation.
These Zara sneakers are a much more affordable version of a popular designer pair.
I'm swapping out my favorite cashmere cardigan for this fun textured find for the warm-weather months.
My oily skin and hot weather don't mix well, so I'll be relying on this makeup primer to extend the life of my foundation. With its lightweight, silky texture, it blurs pores and lines, smooths skin, and maximizes the wear of my makeup.
Everyone needs at least one summer dress they can pull out for multiple occasions—let it be this pretty $100 find.
After taking a look at her review of this Victoria Beckham Beauty product, MC's fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, persuaded me that I need to add this red lipstick to my summer beauty inspo. She calls it a "cool-girl red" that can be used to create both high-impact looks and a stained effect.
I actually saw someone out in the wild wearing this exact slip skirt from Open Edit, which gave the all the reason I needed to add it to my cart
It's time to give your wardrobe an update with these pants that are currently on sale at Nordstrom.
Marzovilla owns (and loves) these pink Vans sneakers. "I wear them on repeat when I'm in the mood for a retro style," she says.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
