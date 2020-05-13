Under normal circumstances, birthday experiences are the preferred option for celebrating the women in your life. A fancy dinner out, a weekend trip, or going to a show would be ideal, but for now those are off the table. But even with these options set aside, her birthday doesn't have to be a bummer. Now is the time to show your best gal some major love on her special day! We've rounded up a fabulous group of the most useful, delicious, and thoughtful gifts she'll really appreciate, especially if she's impossible to shop for. From house plant subscriptions to bougie olive oil to personalized celebrity greetings, we can guarantee the woman who has everything certainly doesn't have some of these. And she should! So scroll through and treat your birthday girl with little pick-me-ups that will lift her spirits and won't break your bank.