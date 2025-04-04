Here's How to Shop The Sephora Savings Event Like a Marie Claire Beauty Editor
These are the 26 products our team swears by.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The Sephora Savings Event is here. Because every single product is on sale (more on that later) I tapped Marie Claire’s team of expert beauty editors—namely Beauty Director Hannah Baxter, Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender, and Beauty Writer Ariel Baker—for their recommendations. These are the products that they use on the daily, so you can rest assured that they’ll work.
Sephora’s yearly Savings Event is, like always, tiered based on your VIB status. Rouge members get the deals the earliest (and receive the highest discount). Starting on April 4, Rouge members get to shop Sephora’s entire site for 20 percent off. The sale opens up to VIB members on April 8, and they receive a 15 percent discount. Insiders also access the discount on the eighth, but they receive a 10 percent discount. If you’re not a member, don’t worry—it’s free to sign up. Alongside the rest of the sale, Sephora’s in-house collection will be on sale for 30 percent off. All you have to do is apply code SAVEMORE at checkout. The deals will officially wrap up on April 14.
Now that you get the gist of the deals (and there are a lot of them!), keep scrolling down. You’ll be able to get an insider’s look into the makeup and skincare routines of our team’s most glamorous members, and read their first-hand reviews of the very products they’re recommending. The prices below reflect a 20 percent discount, so fill your cart before your longtime favorites from cult brands and new beauty launches sell out. We also rounded up the best products for beauty lovers over 40, so check that out for even more beauty goodness.
Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
Baxter's beauty routines have been well documented. She's written guides detailing the essential steps to achieving flawless skin, the five-minute wavy hair routine she relies on, her hack for the perfect date night makeup look, and, of course, the morning skincare routine she goes back to every day. The bottom line? Her favorite products are must-haves, no matter the look you're going after. Her favorites include products from Japanese beauty hallmark brands like SK-II and indie labels like Dieux Skin and Soft Services.
This is the cult-favorite product that Baxter's skin "drinks up this juice with glee." It works no matter your skin type and combines hydrating, firming, and plumping benefits all into one watery essence.
Dieux Skin was founded by a former beauty editor turned esthetician and a cosmetic chemist, so you know the formulas are top-tier. This Deliverance Serum reduces the appearance of dark spots and redness.
Baxter says this cream, while being a new addition to her routine, "has the most beautiful texture and leaves my skin cloaked in moisture from morning to night."
Ultra Violette is the buzzy new-to-Sephora Australian behind this cult-favorite sunscreen. Its mineral formula doesn't trigger skin conditions like melasma.
"Keratosis pilaris is no match for this exfoliating bar," says Baxter. Banish those pesky bumps while you shower with this gentle physical exfoliator.
"This product has a lovely serum-meets-gel texture that provides perfect definition without stealing any volume," Baxter says of this stying product.
When in doubt, go back to basics with this quick-to-sink-in body cream from Kiehl's.
Tata Harper is a Marie Claire favorite (Holender is a fan of the brand's Calming Créme), but Baxter loves this sensitive-skin-friendly eye cream.
This thick cream from Dr. Jart+ is perfect for those who want to repair their skin barrier, says Baxter. "It layers beautifully under sunscreen and the five ceramide blend helps to boost elasticity for a cushiony finish."
What's there to say about this tinted lip balm that hasn't already been said? Dior's iconic Addict Lip Glow Balm is naturally a favorite of Baxter's (and so many other beauty insiders). "My lips are devastatingly pale on their own, so I always need to add in a bit of color before heading out for the day," she says.
When RŌZ launched in Sephora, our editors flocked to buy it. It's one of our top shampoo launches ever. Baxter loves it because "not only does [it and the matching conditioner] smell unbelievably delicious, it also leaves my wavy hair smoothed, supple, and perfectly hydrated for air-dry styling," she gushes.
If you've been looking for a good leave-in conditioner, Baxter recommends this one: "This lightweight but nourishing formula has been my go-to for years. The scent is also divine."
Or, consider this air-dry styling cream from JVN. It's one of Marie Claire's top air-dry products for a reason.
Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
Holender's sensitive skin morning routine includes a bunch of heavy-hitting products that don't irritate. There's a face cream from Dr. Barbara Sturm—her "luxury skincare brand of choice"— and a best-in-class concealer from Nars that's also a great pick for beauty lovers with mature skin. Team that with products from her favorite haircare brand, RŌZ, and a glowy base known to be one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, and you've got a regimen worth copying.
Talk to Holender for more than five minutes, and you'll probably hear her talk about this face cream from Dr. Barbara Sturm. "Redness disappears (so much so, you wouldn’t even know I have rosacea) and my skin adopts a literal sparkle," she says.
"If I could only use one makeup product for the rest of my life, it would be this," Holender says. I'm sold.
"With a reputation that precedes it, I am happy to confirm that the NARS concealer is worth every little bit of hype," she gushes. "If dark circles are a concern (mine are) try layering an orange-tinted color corrector underneath."
"The pigment housed in this watermelon-smelling, niacinamide-powered blush product is nothing short of impressive," says Holender. She calls it her "favorite discovery of 2025."
Under-the-radar brand Sarah Creal is one of Holender's favorites in all of Sephora's lineup. While the brand's The Adults Are Talking Lip Balm is another favorite, this mascara is also on her list.
Oh look—another RŌZ product on this list! Of this Root Lift Volumizing Hair Styling Spray, Holender says "if you have hair, this product is a need not a want."
"The gel conditioner is my holy grail—it gives me insane volume and a soft, silky feel," Holender says.
Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
While her morning routine might be somewhat chaotic, Baker's favorite Sephora finds are surefire hits. They include a concealer from Westman Atelier that other members of our team have already reviewed, a loose powder from Kosas, and a luxe body wash from Salt & Stone. Oh—and there's a techy tool from Therabody she swears by whenever she wakes up feeling a little puffy. "It has both cold and heat therapy to help calm any inflammation. A few swipes around my face and I feel good as new and ready for the day," she says.
Whether I wake up puffy or have just gotten some fresh lip or under eye-filler, the Therabody Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles is one of my favorite beauty tools on the market," says Baker of this high-tech device.
Upgrade your in-shower routine with this luxe body wash from Salt & Stone.
...And then continue the body care love with this Josie Maran body cream. "It’s thick and creamy but sinks into the skin quickly, without any leftover residue that makes me want to shower all over again," says Baker.
We're big perfume fans here at Marie Claire, and this warm and spicy scent is one of Baker's favorites. It contains notes of vanilla and sandalwood for a second-skin-like fragrance. "If you could bottle up my all-time favorite scent, it’d be this," she says.
"It’s not often that I get a match that’s this good," says Baker of this top-rated Westman Atelier concealer. "It's super simple to use, I just dab a few dots under my eyes, tap it out with my fingers or a brush, and keep it moving.
Sleepy girls, this loose powder is for you. "It adds the smallest hint of brightness that makes me look refreshed and awake, which again, is deeply important for the chronically fatigued," says Baker.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
