It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The Sephora Savings Event is here. Because every single product is on sale (more on that later) I tapped Marie Claire’s team of expert beauty editors—namely Beauty Director Hannah Baxter, Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender, and Beauty Writer Ariel Baker—for their recommendations. These are the products that they use on the daily, so you can rest assured that they’ll work.

Sephora’s yearly Savings Event is, like always, tiered based on your VIB status. Rouge members get the deals the earliest (and receive the highest discount). Starting on April 4, Rouge members get to shop Sephora’s entire site for 20 percent off. The sale opens up to VIB members on April 8, and they receive a 15 percent discount. Insiders also access the discount on the eighth, but they receive a 10 percent discount. If you’re not a member, don’t worry—it’s free to sign up. Alongside the rest of the sale, Sephora’s in-house collection will be on sale for 30 percent off. All you have to do is apply code SAVEMORE at checkout. The deals will officially wrap up on April 14.

Now that you get the gist of the deals (and there are a lot of them!), keep scrolling down. You’ll be able to get an insider’s look into the makeup and skincare routines of our team’s most glamorous members, and read their first-hand reviews of the very products they’re recommending. The prices below reflect a 20 percent discount, so fill your cart before your longtime favorites from cult brands and new beauty launches sell out. We also rounded up the best products for beauty lovers over 40, so check that out for even more beauty goodness.

Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

(Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Baxter's beauty routines have been well documented. She's written guides detailing the essential steps to achieving flawless skin, the five-minute wavy hair routine she relies on, her hack for the perfect date night makeup look, and, of course, the morning skincare routine she goes back to every day. The bottom line? Her favorite products are must-haves, no matter the look you're going after. Her favorites include products from Japanese beauty hallmark brands like SK-II and indie labels like Dieux Skin and Soft Services.

SK-II Aging Skin Facial Treatment Essence With Antioxidants (Was $245) $196 at Sephora This is the cult-favorite product that Baxter's skin "drinks up this juice with glee." It works no matter your skin type and combines hydrating, firming, and plumping benefits all into one watery essence.

Dieux Deliverance Antioxidant & Niacinamide Serum For Calm & Even Skin (Was $69) $55 at Sephora Dieux Skin was founded by a former beauty editor turned esthetician and a cosmetic chemist, so you know the formulas are top-tier. This Deliverance Serum reduces the appearance of dark spots and redness.

SOFIE PAVITT FACE Omega Rich Moisturizer (Was $64) $51 at Sephora Baxter says this cream, while being a new addition to her routine, "has the most beautiful texture and leaves my skin cloaked in moisture from morning to night."

Ultra Violette Velvet Screen SPF 50 Mattifying Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscreen (Was $36) $29 at Sephora Ultra Violette is the buzzy new-to-Sephora Australian behind this cult-favorite sunscreen. Its mineral formula doesn't trigger skin conditions like melasma.

Soft Services Buffing Bar Exfoliating Body Bar for KP and Ingrown Hair (2 Pack) (Was $28) $22 at Sephora " Keratosis pilaris is no match for this exfoliating bar," says Baxter. Banish those pesky bumps while you shower with this gentle physical exfoliator.

Ceremonia Pequi Curl Activator Styling Serum (Was $28) $22 at Sephora "This product has a lovely serum-meets-gel texture that provides perfect definition without stealing any volume," Baxter says of this stying product.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Body Mega Moisture Squalane Cream (Was $49) $39 at Sephora When in doubt, go back to basics with this quick-to-sink-in body cream from Kiehl's.

Tata Harper Bio-Barrier Anti-Aging Eye Creme for Skin Barrier Support & Dark Circles (Was $130) $104 at Sephora Tata Harper is a Marie Claire favorite (Holender is a fan of the brand's Calming Créme), but Baxter loves this sensitive-skin-friendly eye cream.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream (Was $49) $39 at Sephora This thick cream from Dr. Jart+ is perfect for those who want to repair their skin barrier, says Baxter. "It layers beautifully under sunscreen and the five ceramide blend helps to boost elasticity for a cushiony finish."

DIOR Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm (Was $40) $32 at Sephora What's there to say about this tinted lip balm that hasn't already been said? Dior's iconic Addict Lip Glow Balm is naturally a favorite of Baxter's (and so many other beauty insiders). "My lips are devastatingly pale on their own, so I always need to add in a bit of color before heading out for the day," she says.

Crown Affair The Leave-In Conditioner Cream for Hydrated Hair (Was $48) $38 at Sephora If you've been looking for a good leave-in conditioner, Baxter recommends this one: "This lightweight but nourishing formula has been my go-to for years. The scent is also divine."

JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream (Was $28) $22 at Sephora Or, consider this air-dry styling cream from JVN. It's one of Marie Claire's top air-dry products for a reason.

Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Holender's sensitive skin morning routine includes a bunch of heavy-hitting products that don't irritate. There's a face cream from Dr. Barbara Sturm—her "luxury skincare brand of choice"— and a best-in-class concealer from Nars that's also a great pick for beauty lovers with mature skin. Team that with products from her favorite haircare brand, RŌZ, and a glowy base known to be one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, and you've got a regimen worth copying.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Cream (Was $240) $192 at Sephora Talk to Holender for more than five minutes, and you'll probably hear her talk about this face cream from Dr. Barbara Sturm. "Redness disappears (so much so, you wouldn’t even know I have rosacea) and my skin adopts a literal sparkle," she says.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter (Was $49) $39 at Sephora "If I could only use one makeup product for the rest of my life, it would be this," Holender says. I'm sold.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer With Medium Coverage (Was $32) $26 at Sephora "With a reputation that precedes it, I am happy to confirm that the NARS concealer is worth every little bit of hype," she gushes. "If dark circles are a concern (mine are) try layering an orange-tinted color corrector underneath."

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush - Brightening Serum Blush (Was $25) $20 at Sephora "The pigment housed in this watermelon-smelling, niacinamide-powered blush product is nothing short of impressive," says Holender. She calls it her "favorite discovery of 2025."

Sarah Creal Back of the Cab Volumizing & Tubing Mascara (Was $40) $32 at Sephora Under-the-radar brand Sarah Creal is one of Holender's favorites in all of Sephora's lineup. While the brand's The Adults Are Talking Lip Balm is another favorite, this mascara is also on her list.

RŌZ Root Lift Volumizing Hair Styling Spray (Was $42) $34 at Sephora Oh look—another RŌZ product on this list! Of this Root Lift Volumizing Hair Styling Spray, Holender says "if you have hair, this product is a need not a want."

Crown Affair The Volumizing Conditioner for Oily, Flat Hair (Was $38) $30 at Sephora "The gel conditioner is my holy grail—it gives me insane volume and a soft, silky feel," Holender says.

Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

While her morning routine might be somewhat chaotic, Baker's favorite Sephora finds are surefire hits. They include a concealer from Westman Atelier that other members of our team have already reviewed, a loose powder from Kosas, and a luxe body wash from Salt & Stone. Oh—and there's a techy tool from Therabody she swears by whenever she wakes up feeling a little puffy. "It has both cold and heat therapy to help calm any inflammation. A few swipes around my face and I feel good as new and ready for the day," she says.

Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles (Was $149) $119 at Sephora Whether I wake up puffy or have just gotten some fresh lip or under eye-filler , the Therabody Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles is one of my favorite beauty tools on the market," says Baker of this high-tech device.

Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Body Wash With Niacinamide + Probiotics (Was $36) $29 at Sephora Upgrade your in-shower routine with this luxe body wash from Salt & Stone.

Josie Maran Golden Hour (Amber, White Musk) - Whipped Argan Oil Refillable Firming Body Butter (Was $36) $29 at Sephora ...And then continue the body care love with this Josie Maran body cream. "It’s thick and creamy but sinks into the skin quickly, without any leftover residue that makes me want to shower all over again," says Baker.

Commodity Gold- Personal Eau De Parfum (Was $150) $120 at Sephora We're big perfume fans here at Marie Claire, and this warm and spicy scent is one of Baker's favorites. It contains notes of vanilla and sandalwood for a second-skin-like fragrance. "If you could bottle up my all-time favorite scent, it’d be this," she says.

Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Brightening Concealer With Hyaluronic Acid (Was $48) $38 at Sephora "It’s not often that I get a match that’s this good," says Baker of this top-rated Westman Atelier concealer. "It's super simple to use, I just dab a few dots under my eyes, tap it out with my fingers or a brush, and keep it moving.

Kosas Cloud Set Loose Translucent Talc-Free Setting + Blurring Powder (Was $38) $30 at Sephora Sleepy girls, this loose powder is for you. "It adds the smallest hint of brightness that makes me look refreshed and awake, which again, is deeply important for the chronically fatigued," says Baker.

