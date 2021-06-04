16 Beach Towels That Almost Look Too Pretty to Use

Summer is here, baby!

beach towels
(Image credit: Design by Morgan McMullen)
Rachel Epstein

By published

Hi, yes, it's me—the girl who has been living in South Florida throughout the pandemic and will now be heading running to the beach at least once per week to make up for lost time. For those of you also planning to head to the beach safely this summer, make sure to bring an Instagram-approved beach towel like one of these picks, ahead. After all, did you really go to the beach if you didn't post a picture of yourself on the 'gram?

Brooklinen Beach Towel

Tanning for hours (after applying sunscreen, of course) feels like a dream on this bright funky Brooklinen towel that's super soft and absorbent.

Sunnylife Luxe Beach Towel

Manifest a beach day that ends in a gorgeous sunset by whipping out this velour towel from Sunnylife.

Anthropologie Rainbow Cabana Beach Towel

Show your pride all summer long with this eco-friendly cotton rainbow pick.

Slowtide Indigo Sun Towel

2005 or 2022? If you're too lazy to tie-dye your own towel, Slowtide has you covered.

West Elm Organic Woven Stripe Beach/Pool Towel

This organic West Elm towel screams, "I belong in the Hamptons!"

Missoni Warner Beach Towel

Expect to receive plenty of compliments on Missoni's bestselling Warner beach towel that brings all of the retro vibes.

Society6 Zodiac Cancer Sign Towel

The Cancers in your life absolutely need this gorgeous towel from artist Tabitha Brown of The Pairabirds, equipped with the sign's crab symbol and a vase on top of books that signals where they really want to be: home.

Sun Squad Duo Striped Warm Beach Towel

For a pretty and affordable option, shop this striped towel from Target that feels instantly calming upon first glance.

Jonathan Adler Tiger Cotton Beach Towel

Towel or fancy rug that belongs in your living room? Either way, it was made for the 'gram.

Society6 Toni Morrison Towel

What's more meta than reading Beloved at the beach while sitting on a Toni Morrison towel?

Serena & Lily Capri Fouta Beach Towel

Feel like you're on a staycation thanks to Serena & Lily's pastel Capri beach towel, designed with dainty fringe detailing on both ends.

Sunnylife x Absolut Elyx Towel

Get the party started with this Sunnylife x Absolut Elyx cotton towel that can basically double as a thick blanket.

Society6 Sunlight Towel

Artist Tabitha Brown of The Pairabirds' work is too good not to include another towel of hers. This pick is channeling the love and light we could all use right now.

Lands' End School Uniform Rugby Stripe Beach Towel

Head to Martha's Vineyard with this customizable rugby stripe towel from Lands' End.

Tory Burch T-Tile Terry Beach Towel

Luxury lovers will appreciate Tory Burch's oversized, super-absorbent, reversible towel perfected with fringe on both ends. It's also available in navy, green, light blue, yellow, and pink.

Snowe Home Sunny Stripe Beach Towel

Go back to the basics with this lightweight black-and-white striped towel from Snowe that's apparently "wider than a twin bed." It would make for an ideal beach blanket to doze off on—just don't forget your sunscreen!

Rachel Epstein
Rachel Epstein

Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.