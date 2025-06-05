It's officially my favorite time of year: I'm planning my first beach day of the season. My swimsuits are selected; my sunscreen is SPF 40; but I haven't secured the ultimate beach tote yet. My requirements? It must look chic in an Instagram photo dump, compliment my bikini, and fit all of my summer essentials. On June 4, after weeks of Googling, I spotted my ideal beach bag on Zoë Kravitz's shoulder.

Ending her weeks-long hiatus from the spotlight, Kravitz officially returned to New York's street style scene around lunchtime on Wednesday. To no surprise, she curated the perfect look for an 80° day, starting with a lavender lightweight slip. Kravitz's thigh-length mini embodied lingerie dressing to a T, thanks to the sheer lace neckline, thin straps, and the skirt's flared hem. It's unclear where the LLD (little lavender dress) is from, but knowing Kravitz, it could be a vintage find.

It wouldn't be a proper Kravitz look without at least one The Row piece, so she slipped on suede sandals from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label. The taupe shade matched her oval-shaped sunglasses, which peeked out from underneath her baseball cap.

Zoë Kravitz looks summer-ready with a raffia The Row bag in tow. (Image credit: Image Direct)

The Row Hugh Slide

And now, a moment for Kravitz's enviable beach bag. Introducing the Oregon Tote, a.k.a. the newest addition to her The Row-heavy rotation. The oversized shoulder bag was constructed entirely of hand-woven raffia—summer's most seasonal fabric. There's no closure, so Kravitz could fit numerous beach staples inside. What's more, The Row bag was also unlined, meaning it's easy to fold up and store until next year.

Zoë Kravitz sports a raffia beach bag from The Row in NYC. (Image credit: Image Direct)

The Row Beige Oregon Tote $1,090 at SSENSE

Summer in New York pulls all of your favorite A-listers out of hibernation, Kravitz included. This week, warmer weather also encouraged Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo to get some fresh air—while wearing designer, of course. But of all the celebrity sightings I tracked, it's Kravitz's The Row bag that I'm most hoping to emulate below.

Shop Zoë Kravitz-Coded Beach Bags

