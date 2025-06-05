Zoë Kravitz's Raffia The Row Tote Is My Dream Beach Bag

It's officially my favorite time of year: I'm planning my first beach day of the season. My swimsuits are selected; my sunscreen is SPF 40; but I haven't secured the ultimate beach tote yet. My requirements? It must look chic in an Instagram photo dump, compliment my bikini, and fit all of my summer essentials. On June 4, after weeks of Googling, I spotted my ideal beach bag on Zoë Kravitz's shoulder.

Ending her weeks-long hiatus from the spotlight, Kravitz officially returned to New York's street style scene around lunchtime on Wednesday. To no surprise, she curated the perfect look for an 80° day, starting with a lavender lightweight slip. Kravitz's thigh-length mini embodied lingerie dressing to a T, thanks to the sheer lace neckline, thin straps, and the skirt's flared hem. It's unclear where the LLD (little lavender dress) is from, but knowing Kravitz, it could be a vintage find.

It wouldn't be a proper Kravitz look without at least one The Row piece, so she slipped on suede sandals from the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label. The taupe shade matched her oval-shaped sunglasses, which peeked out from underneath her baseball cap.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

The Row
Hugh Slide

And now, a moment for Kravitz's enviable beach bag. Introducing the Oregon Tote, a.k.a. the newest addition to her The Row-heavy rotation. The oversized shoulder bag was constructed entirely of hand-woven raffia—summer's most seasonal fabric. There's no closure, so Kravitz could fit numerous beach staples inside. What's more, The Row bag was also unlined, meaning it's easy to fold up and store until next year.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

Beige Oregon Tote
The Row
Beige Oregon Tote

Summer in New York pulls all of your favorite A-listers out of hibernation, Kravitz included. This week, warmer weather also encouraged Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo to get some fresh air—while wearing designer, of course. But of all the celebrity sightings I tracked, it's Kravitz's The Row bag that I'm most hoping to emulate below.

Shop Zoë Kravitz-Coded Beach Bags

Madewell, The Straw Slouch Tote
Madewell
The Straw Slouch Tote

Large Handknotted Packable Tote Bag
J.Crew
Large Handknotted Packable Tote Bag

Dolce Vita Ravello Raffia Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
Dolce Vita Ravello Raffia Shoulder Bag

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sezane
Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane

Panama Lux Bag
florabella
Panama Lux Bag

Isabella Tote
Reformation
Isabella Tote

