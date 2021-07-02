18 Beach Essentials to Pack the Next Time You Head to the Shore

May your WiFi connection be spotty and your toes scrunched deep in the sand.

Beach Essentials
(Image credit: Design by Morgan McMullen)
Rachel Epstein

By published

So, you've taken the first step and planned out your summer vacation days. (I'm giving you a digital high-five—you deserve some time off after the year we've all had.) Up next: finding the must-haves to stash in your bag and later asking yourself why you packed so much. Here, the best accessories to bring with you for your next trip to the beach.

1. YETI Daytrip Lunch Bag

The number one beach essential? A safe place to store snacks. Keep 'em cool in this cute lunch bag, then surprise your friends when you take out the subs and they're still cold.

2. Society6 Sun Arch Double Gold Beach Towel

Avoid the nightmare of trying to find your towel ("Did someone steal it?? Did my friends move without telling me??") with this standout oversized pick.

3. Le Specs Bandwagon Sunglasses

Invest in a pair of Meghan Markle-approved sunnies that will keep out harmful rays.

4. Ultimate Ears Boom 3

When you're floating and decide you've had enough alone time with your thoughts, whip out this portable waterproof speaker that lasts up to 15 hours.

5. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30

Too much sun exposure can strip your skin of moisture and its essential oils (not to mention...wrinkles!). A powerful moisturizer should be at the top of your packing list, like this one that also doubles as a sun protectant. See our full list of options here.

6. Patchology Resting Beach Face Kit

If you can't get your favorite moisturizing products past TSA due to liquid regulations, Patchology's Resting Beach Face kit includes two sheet masks and two lips gels to keep your face and your lips moisturized.

7. Aaks Tia Basket

Books? ✓ Snacks? ✓ Towel? ✓ A tote you can carry straight from the beach to dinner? ✓

8. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

The most obvious item on the list: sunscreen. Supergoop's bestselling suncreen is lightweight, adds a glowy finish to your face, and lasts long enough for you to take a dip in the water then re-apply. Thank us later.

9. Free People Summer Sports Scrunchie

The only thing worse than looking down to a hair tie-less wrist is knowing you left your scrunchie on your dresser. Take this sporty scrunchie with you when you head east this summer, then buy two more for a special three-for-$12 deal.

10. 'The Other Black Girl' by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Summer: The time of the year to catch up on all those must-reads piled in the corner. Bring along a great book like Zakiya Dalila Harris's novel, The Other Black Girl, which is Marie Claire's June book club pick. You can read an excerpt here.

11. S'well Onyx Bottle

Hydration is key while spending a full day in the sun. Keep yourself and your water cool with an insulated S'well bottle.

12. Olivia Rodrigo "It's Brutal Out Here" Bucket Hat

GOD! It's brutal out here...without a bucket hat like this cute one from Olivia Rodrigo.

13. Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

Beach cover-up or happy hour outfit? Condense your packing list with this two-for-one Hill House nap dress that earned a stellar reputation during the pandemic.

14. Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal

Slip on these blister-free sandals for lunch on the water (piña colada in hand) or dinner and drinks in the evening.

15. Native Union Drop Wireless Charger

The problem with a dead phone is a) no Instagram pictures and b) no use for that bluetooth waterproof speaker you just brought with you. Avoid both situations with this Native Union portable charger.

16. OUAI Hair Oil

A hydrating oil that protects color-treated hair from sun exposure and nourishes salt-stiffened strands.

17. Las Bayadas La Lucia Beach Blanket

Pro tip: Use your towel as a pillow and place a blanket underneath you so you can splay like a starfish during your afternoon nap.

18. L.L.Bean Wind Challenger Beach Umbrella

If you're taking a car to the beach, make sure to bring this top-rated, easy-to-set-up L.L.Bean umbrella that offers UPF 50+ sun protection. Fin!

Rachel Epstein
Rachel Epstein

Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.