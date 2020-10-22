Wine always seems to be the default housewarming gift, and though no one will ever turn down a free bottle—at least not me—if you're looking to go beyond a bottle of cabernet sauvignon, you've come to the right place. The trick to presenting your favorite hostess with a gift she'll love and actually use is figuring out her personality. Tailor the housewarming gift to her interests, skills, or whatever her home is still missing. (To any of my friends reading this, I'm always on the hunt for cool vases.) Once you've figured that part out, the search begins for a product that fits in your budget and looks classy or cool. I've kicked off the product hunt for you by rounding up 26 great gifts to give a hostess in 2022. These items are flexible enough that if you don't know the hostess that well, she can still appreciate and use whatever you pick from the list ahead.