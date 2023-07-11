I Just Moved—These 14 Small Apartment Essentials Are Going in My Cart on Prime Day

A fun fact about me is that I just moved in with my boyfriend and, while our budget certainly expanded when combining our two incomes, it by no means amounted to enough for the massive apartment of my dreams. So I’ve been scouring the internet for every single space-saving hack out there—and that search invariably led me to Amazon and their very good deals for Amazon Prime Day. Meet: The best small apartment essentials on Amazon, all of which are majorly discounted right now.

This list includes every single thing you need to make your small space feel like home: Chic, machine-washable rugs! Vacuums that take up as little space as humanly possible in your only closet! Smart (small) speakers that will make you feel like you’re living in the future! With lightning-fast shipping and can’t-be-beaten prices, Amazon’s annual Prime Day Sale—happening July 11 and 12—is the place to go to buy all of the name-brand items you’ve been secretly saving on Pinterest and Instagram ever since you moved in.

Keep scrolling to see and shop all of the deals. I’ve broken them down by price so you can skip around to find pieces that fit within your budget. Prepare to fall in love with your space all over again—I guarantee it.

Dreametech L10s Ultra (Was $1,899) $700 at Amazon I think I speak for all of us when I say that vacuuming is my least-favorite household chore. Luckily, this vacuum-and-mop combo from Dreametech has *literally* changed my mind about all of that. It's equipped with a fully-automated cleaning service that includes dusting, moping (and drying!). Plus, it mixes its own solution so you don't have to. The dust bag holds up to 2 months of storage, so say goodbye to worrying about changing it after every use. It has 3D navigation that stops it from bumping into everything in your house, too.

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender (Was $60) $45 at Amazon “Having minimal kitchen storage means that you have to be smart when shopping for appliances. This immersion blender from KitchenAid saved me when I lived in a studio apartment that had a kitchen with only six inches of counter space—it’s lightweight, has a super-long cable in case your outlets are in less-than-ideal locations, and is easy to clean and store. It does the work of a traditional blender when it comes to finishing soups and sauces. I would buy it over and over again.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Customer Review: “Powerful and it does the job. Makes getting the recommended servings of fruit and vegetables easy - just toss them in a smoothie! And cleanup is so much faster and easier than breaking down a regular blender and cleaning it. You could do milkshakes with this. And some fun cocktails too! Can't wait to try it on things like homemade mayonnaise and tomato soup. Mine doesn't seem to have the variable speeds but that's OK - one speed does it all.” — Amazon

DreameBot D10 Plus (Was $400) $280 at Amazon If you're looking for a great hands-free vacuum that cost less than $500 before Amazon's massive sale, this one is for you. It's compatible with Alexa, so it's the ultimate hands-free and affordable cleaning experience. It also auto-empties to give you 45 days of home cleaning, so it's like your own personal cleaning service. LiDAR laser navigation also guarantees that it won't bump into your bed or get stuck under your dresser.

SONGMICS 30 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench with Flipping Lid (Was $46) $39 at Amazon Small spaces mean that every bit of storage matters. This storage bench is great for hiding the shoes you wear most commonly and hiding clutter in your entryway. With nearly 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s beloved for its small size and ease to build.

Customer Review: “I love this unit ! So easy to setup, about 3 minutes. It is well made and very sturdy too ! I'm using to store various items for space and it holds quite alot ! It is well constructed and looks good too ! Highly recommend this for anyone that needs a place for storage of literally anything!!”

BRUVI The Bruvi Bundle Single-Serve Coffee System (Was $398) $348 at Amazon If you live alone, it’s time to invest in this single-serve espresso machine from BRUVI. Not only is it functional and small, but the chic design *actually* looks good on your counter. Plus, you can remotely start your coffee brewing directly from an app on your phone. Say goodbye to rushed coffees because you woke up late!

Customer Review: “Never thought I’d get a single serve machine but I took a chance and am so glad I did! Talk about fast! I’d forego coffee sometimes because I didn’t want to wait for a pot to brew. I just couldn’t believe that I put the pod in, turned my back and it was done! And not only that..IT WAS DELICIOUS! Way better than my clunky coffee maker could ever make! So excited to have such delicious coffee every morning now! And with the iced coffee feature, I may get crazy and have it on ice in the afternoon! I’m purchasing the reusable pods as well but will also be purchasing more of their coffee, it’s so tasty! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” — Amazon

Caraway Mini Duo (Was $200) $180 at Amazon Small apartments make for small (or no) cabinets in the kitchen. Make sure that your cookware is small—and cute enough—to have on display in a pinch. This set from Caraway comes in six cute colors and is designed with smaller spaces in mind. They’re lightweight with smaller handles but are still free of all the bad stuff that you don’t want ending up in your food, like PTFE. Plus, they can go in your oven up to 550 degrees!

Customer Review: “These are now my go-to pot and pan. The small pan is great for eggs, with or without butter. I actually like the eggs better with just a bit of butter. Another reviewer mentioned the handle rivets are not non-stick. True, but tilt the pan a bit and let that small bit of butter or oil coat them and it is not an issue. If you are not using butter or oil a bit of care and some soaking takes care of it. Another reviewer complained the outer bottom of the pan scratching if dragged across the stove top grate- I have been careful and not had an issue.” — Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) (Was $60) $30 at Amazon $49.99 at Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy I prefer to keep my apartment as hands-free as possible, so this new smart speaker is a must-buy. It’s on sale for nearly half-off right now (for just $30!) and has all the features you know and love from previous Echo iterations plus a few more new ones. It shoes you the time at a glance, has better sound quality, and has the power to control the rest of your smart home devices around your apartment.

Customer Review: “I've had all of the previous echo dots and this one is noticeably better. I really love the clock display and it does so much more than that. It displays the artist and song name when listening to music and the temperature when you ask about the weather. Also when listening to an audio book it will display the chapter and how many minutes it has remaining for that chapter. Very nice! Besides that, I also notice it is more responsive to my voice than ever before and the sound quality is great! I have a few smart lamps in my room and Alexa controls them so easily with me just asking what I want them to do. These are great and I really love my new echo dot!”

COSORI Small Air Fryer Oven (Was $60) $42 at Amazon Upgrade your at-home cooking experience with this COSORI air fryer. It weighs less than five pounds and has a two-quart capacity, making it ideal for single-serving meals. It’s also designed to use less oil and be quieter than other models on the market. This option also has over 1,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, and those don’t lie. Reviewers love it because it’s small and easy to clean.

Customer Review: “This is my first air fryer, and I love it!!! It is well made, doesn't take up counter space, easy to clean, cute, and cooks all my favorites deliciously. I've cooked wingettes, thighs, lamb chops, country ribs, burgers, fries, and veggies. I just love this air fryer. I highly recommend.” — Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan - White/Silver (Was $650) $500 at Amazon What’s there to be said about this Dyson air purifier that hasn’t already been said? It makes cleaner air a breeze (excuse the pun) thanks to the fact that it automatically senses when the air needs to be cleaned and does it for you. It both cleans and cools the air, making it great for summer days. Oh—and it’s on sale for way less right now, which hardly ever happens.

Villeroy & Boch Manufacture Rock Universal Coupe Plate (Was $40) $33 at Amazon If there’s one thing to know about living in a small space, it’s this: you’re going to have to (probably) store your plates on some kind of exposed shelf. So, make sure that they look cute. This dish set from Villeroy & Boch (my mom’s favorite, tried-and-true dishware brand) are chic enough to display. Plus, the black colorway means that it will hide any scratches or staining that pops up over time.

Customer Review: “This is a new addition to my V&B manufacture rock collection and I absolutely love it. Such an unique design looking forwarding to eating my AM scones from it!” — Amazon

VASAGLE Tree Bookshelf (Was $70) $53 at Amazon If you’re a book collector (hoarder) like me, finding a cute way to display them is a challenge in a smaller space. This bookshelf turns your books into an art piece. It’s available in a few colors, but the white option is great because it’ll blend in with the rest of your apartment—your books will look like they’re literally floating.

Customer Review: “A bit of work to build however absolutely worth every minute. Beautiful, unique and sturdy. I’ve gotten compliments from everyone who has seen it. And I haven’t pointed it out. People just really like it. Happy with this piece.” – Amazon

FDW Wood Mesh Woven Design 4 Panel Folding Wooden Screen Room Divider (Was $70) $53 at Amazon Dividers like this one are a great way to break up the space in your apartment into mini rooms. It makes quick work of hiding your bed if you live in a studio, or you can use it to section off the messiest portion of the room if you’re having guests over or to hide the rest of your apartment while you’re on a Zoom call. This one is also neutral-toned, so it will fit with tons of different decor styles.

Customer Review: “Great product and allows very little visibility between the panels. Needed this because I work at home and am on Zoom calls frequently.” — Amazon

RUGGABLE x Jonathan Adler Washable Rug (Was $179) $143 at Amazon Smaller spaces mean that every single design element counts. Rugs are a great way to pack a major punch by buying one piece. Ruggable—the machine-washable rug brand that's gone viral in recent years—is currently offering tons of deals on their best-selling rugs right now for Prime Day. This one is less than $150 right now, for instance.

Customer Review: "Carpet color stayed vibrant! I air-dry the rug, and I have no issues getting it to lay perfectly again after a wash. Love it! Worth the money in my opinion." – Amazon