Parkland Students Are Furious About Central Michigan University Shooting

Less than three weeks ago, they survived their own school shooting.

rebamae/Flickr

Survivors of the Majory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are outraged that yet another school shooting has occurred in the U.S.—less than three weeks after 17 people were killed on their campus.

Students-turned-activists Emma González, Jaclyn Corin, Sarah Chadwick, and others took to Twitter to express their anger and support for gun-reform upon learning of a shooting at Central Michigan University, which claimed the lives of at least two people Friday.

The MSD students have been very vocal about wanting U.S. politicians to reform the country's gun laws so that shootings will "never again" happen on school grounds.

After their own deadly school shooting, the students launched the Never Again online campaign and March for Our Lives, which is a demonstration set to take place on March 24 in Washington, D.C. to "demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today."

A separate school walk-out organized by EMPOWER, the Woman's March youth branch, is scheduled to take place on March 14. It will begin at 10 a.m. in each time zone and last for 17 minutes—one for each victim who lost their life in the massacre. Parkland, Florida, is listed as one of the communities that will participate in the walk-out.

Immediately following the Majory Stoneman Douglas shooting, some conservatives, including Tomi Lahren and Mark Dice, criticized the students for turning to social media during the crisis. "Someone want to tell the Generation Z kids that in the event of a school shooting, they should call 911 instead of posting video of it on Snapchat," Dice wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

However, the teens immediately responded to their critics, calling their remarks "ridiculous."

