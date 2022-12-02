'Wednesday' Season 2: Everything We Know

School may be out for the students of Nevermore Academy, but fans of the Netflix hit Wednesday are already full of anticipation for another semester in Jericho. Executive-produced by Tim Burton and inspired by the Addams Family, the macabre series follows 15-year-old Wednesday Addams as she investigates a complex mystery at the center of the school for outcasts, which involves a mysterious serial-killing monster and a centuries-long history of animosity between the outcasts and the normies.

The eight-episode season has topped the Netflix chart in dozens of countries, and it's highly likely that the Addams family and the rest of the cast will be back for another installment. The show's creative team already has plans, including some answers for several finale cliffhangers. Read on for everything we know about a probable Season 2 of Wednesday.

Has 'Wednesday' been renewed for Season 2?

Netflix hasn't announced a renewal yet, but the show's record-breaking success makes it very likely. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Season 1 now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for any English-language TV series on the streamer, with 341.23M hours viewed. That record was previously held by Stranger Things Season 4, so Wednesday's win is especially impressive. Also, the show hit the Netflix Top 10 in all 93 countries that the streamer tracks, and it was No. 1 in 83 of them as of Nov. 29.

So the big question isn't whether we'll get a Season 2, but when it will come out. Season 1 was filmed in Romania between September 2021 and March 2022, and landed on streaming this November. Judging by that schedule (and the fact that Ortega has other projects coming up, including the next Scream film), the latest we could see new episodes is around fall of 2024.

Which of the cast would return for Season 2?

Wednesday has a huge cast full of characters we already love (raise your hand if you would fight for Enid). Most of them made it out of Season 1 alive, so Season 2 will likely see the returns of Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), and Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin). We'll also probably see more of the rest of the Addams family, including Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

As for the two big bads of the season, there is a chance that either Tyler (Hunter Doohan) or Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci), or both, could return after they were captured in the season finale. The former house mother is now in custody, and could likely pop up for a cameo from behind bars. Tyler's comeback is more obvious, since he's both a member of the main love triangle and his final scene teases his possible escape. Lucky for fans, co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar aren't making his return into a drawn-out mystery.

"Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey," Gough told Variety (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

There's also the question of Principal Weems' fate, as fans have been shocked that Gwendoline Christie's character didn't make it out of the season finale alive. Unfortunately, it seems for now that the glamorous educator really is dead, with co-showrunner Miles Millar telling Variety (opens in new tab) that Weems' death was an impactful way to end the first season.

"I think for us, it really had landed with Wednesday, the emotional impact of that death, he told the outlet. "We wanted this world where people you care about die, so that there is a cost and a sacrifice that this story takes on her. She was incredible."

Though the showrunners are pretty solid on Weems currently being dead, there is a chance that the show could find a way to bring her back (after all, the finale did include a resurrection). I'd be okay with suspending disbelief if it meant another season with Christie. Plus, even Jenna Ortega herself says she can't believe that the actor's gone forever.

"Girl, I don't even believe that one," Ortega says in a TV Guide (opens in new tab) interview. "I can't. I love Gwendoline Christie too much. I refuse to accept that as the truth."

Christie also gave her thoughts on her character's fate, telling TV Guide, "I feel like Larissa Weems would never be dominated by something as commonplace as death."

"I was really devastated when I read that," she continued. "However, I was energized when I knew that a lifelong desire of Christina Ricci stabbing me in the neck would be realized."

What would Season 2 be about?

The first eight episodes of Wednesday wrapped up the season's mystery, as our heroine discovered that Marilyn Thornhill (a.k.a. Laurel Gates) and Tyler (who was secretly a Hyde) were behind the deaths plaguing Jericho, as well as a sinister plot to reanimate the town's anti-outcast founder Joseph Crackstone. Both of them were defeated and Crackstone was sent back to Hades, though Principal Weems died before Wednesday and the Nevermore students saved the academy. The season ends with two loose threads: Tyler's still out there, with a hint that he'll soon escape from captivity; and a stalker is still tracking Wednesday.

Gough and Millar already have big plans for the series, with Millar telling Variety that they planned the series with three or four seasons in mind. "For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally," he told the outlet. "That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters."

He added that whatever plans they have aren't set in stone, hinting that viewer's opinions on characters could influence their plotting. "It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons," he said.

(Image credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

Gough and Millar teased a bit of Wednesday's possible adventures coming forward in an interview with TV Line, explaining that Season 2 could push Wednesday out of her comfort zone.

"The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray," Millar told the outlet. "I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship."

There's also the huge question of the stalker whose apparently been following Wednesday all season, before revealing themselves in the finale's last scene.

"We know who it is, we can't tease who it is," Millar told TV Guide (opens in new tab). We never take for granted that we're going to get a second season but we certainly have big plans and lots more stories to tell in terms of Wednesday and her friends."

What have the cast and crew said about Season 2?

Gough and Miller have also shared some of their ideas for the show's supporting characters, with Miller telling TV Line (opens in new tab) that he's interested in bringing back the rest of the Addams family and explore Wednesday and Morticia's relationship.

"We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles," he told the outlet. "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is so important."

Ortega has also shared her thoughts about an upcoming season, including her theories for who could be the stalker. "I would love for it to be someone completely random," she told TV Guide. "There's this really interesting character who's in the background of some of the shots at the exterior of Nevermore. He's like the janitor [who's] raking leaves. I would love for it to be him just because he was such a cool guy, and I wanna talk to him."

The actress also told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) that she hopes that the show takes Wednesday to darker places.

"I kind of want her to be darker," she said. "I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?' I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero."