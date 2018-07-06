Donald Trump Mocks #MeToo Movement While Making Jab at Sen. Elizabeth Warren

President Donald Trump made light of the #MeToo movement, a campaign that empowers women who have been victims of harassment and assault, while attacking Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Montana Thursday.

According to CNN, Trump visited the western state to try to deter constituents from re-electing Sen. Jon Tester, the Montana Democrat who criticized Trump's pick for secretary of veterans affairs. But during his speech, the President changed his target from Tester to Warren.

"I want to apologize. Pocahontas, I apologize to you. I apologize to you. To you I apologize," he said, alluding to historical figure he nicknamed Warren after during his 2016 campaign because of her Native American ancestry. "To the fake Pocahontas, I won't apologize."

"I’m going to get one of those little kits, and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims that she’s of Indian heritage because her mother says she has high cheekbones, we will take that little kit, but we have to do it gently because we’re in the Me Too generation, so we have to be very gentle," Trump added.



Trump suggests he would like to test Elizabeth Warren for Native American heritage, "but we have to do it gently because we're in the MeToo generation." pic.twitter.com/kgQ54Lxqbo — Axios (@axios) July 6, 2018

The kit Trump referred to is a DNA test meant to prove an individual's ancestry. According to Time, the President said, “I’ll give you a million dollars for your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

Warren responded to Trump's remarks on Twitter saying, "While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order."

Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) July 5, 2018

"Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you're destroying," she added.



At the rally, Trump also took aim at California Rep. Maxine Waters. "Democrats want anarchy. They really do. And they don't know who they are playing with, folks," he said. "I said it the other day, yes, she is a low IQ individual, Maxine Waters. I said it the other day. I mean, honestly she is somewhere in the mid-60s. I believe that."