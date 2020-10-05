Shocker alert (alright, not really), but not every presidential campaign is like an episode of VEEP or West Wing or any other famous political show Hollywood makes you think it is. It involves a lot of sleepless nights and not as many great costume changes, but the pay off is incredibly rewarding. Just ask the women behind the Biden-Harris campaign.

The cover art for one of the episodes of In the Making featuring Deputy Communication Director Kate Berner. Courtesy

Today, the Biden-Harris ticket is giving a voice to their staff with the launch of their podcast miniseries, In the Making of a Biden-Harris Administration. From Shion Studio and hosted by its founder, Katie Steward, the show interviews the badass women on the Biden-Harris campaign that are making all the things happen behind the scenes.

Think of it like a tell-all as each of the women will share details of their career paths, what a typical day looks like for them, and h0w their position helps move their historic ticket forward in these (and don't hate me for saying) unprecedented times.

The staff featured in the miniseries include Coalitions Director Ashley Allison, Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner, Deputy Chief Technology Officer Laila ElGohary, Policy Director Stef Feldman, and Senior Advisor Sheila Nix. It's crazy insightful and gives access to a campaign that could make history if elected to office.

So if your current podcast queue is looking a little dull? Empty? Uninspiring? This new podcast is sure to fix that. Listen to the first episode of In the Making here.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

