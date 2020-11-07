Kamala Harris just made history as the first Black and Asian-American woman to be elected vice president of the United States of America. CNN called the race late Saturday morning, November 7, after declaring Joe Biden the winner of Pennsylvania. It's an incredible moment for our nation, including the millions of young girls who will now see themselves represented in the second-highest office in the land.

Harris released an official statement on Twitter tweeting, "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Below, Twitter reacts to Harris' historic moment—including her sister, Maya Harris, her niece, Meena Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

My 4 year old just yelled “BLACK GIRLS ARE WELCOME TO BE PRESIDENT!” — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

Mommy taught us we could be and do anything. She would be beyond proud today.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OZEw6MCPCD — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

Madame Vice President. @KamalaHarris you make us proud! pic.twitter.com/93T2D013Xm — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) November 7, 2020

A daughter of immigrants is now the Vice President-elect of the United States.



So proud of @KamalaHarris! — Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) November 7, 2020

The first woman...

The first Black...

The first AAPI...



Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/UoeqIKETMV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to become VP.



She is also the first person of South Asian descent to hold the role.



She will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.



The future is bright, indeed. #Election2020 #Trailblazer — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 7, 2020

Can we also just take a moment to recognize HERSTORY being made with @KamalaHarris as the first WOMAN and WOMAN OF COLOR Vice President!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rofRwKJ2gz — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) November 7, 2020

We have a woman VP. We have a Black Asian woman VP.



Welcome to the history books @KamalaHarris...Madam Vice President. — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration. 👏🏻👍🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2020

I am thrilled that @JoeBiden is heading to the White House and that @KamalaHarris will be sworn in as our first woman, first Black, and first Asian-American Vice President. I’m looking forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to help working families. — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) November 7, 2020

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris. — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 7, 2020

A Black and Indian-American woman was elected VPOTUS, on her own merits and through the tireless legacy of women like Fannie Lou Hamer & Ella Baker & Shirley Chisholm & Stacey Abrams & LaTosha Brown & hundreds of organizers putting in the work today. And tomorrow. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) November 7, 2020

We congratulate Joe Biden on becoming President, and particularly Kamala Harris, on becoming the country’s first woman - a Black woman - to serve as Vice President.



President Trump must concede. And that means dropping his bogus lawsuits to challenge the results. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 7, 2020

Today marks a HISTORIC achievement for our country. We have the pleasure and HONOR to call @KamalaHarris our MADAM Vice President. She’s the FIRST BLACK woman VP. Let this be a first for diversity, equality and inclusion in America. There’s a bright future ahead! pic.twitter.com/XjQdFreMtx — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 7, 2020

If you have a daughter, step-daughter or other little girl in your life, please show her the video of @KamalaHarris being named Vice President-elect.

I just did. I wanted her to know this is open to biracial girls like her. She can succeed because of who she is, not despite it. https://t.co/qVJx4W0P0l — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) November 7, 2020

First female VP.



First Black VP.



First South Asian VP.



A daughter of immigrants.



Ladies and Gentlemen, Vice President Kamala Harris.



BOOM. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 7, 2020

Cheers to #bidenharris2020



With this win, Kamala Harris becomes the first woman veep, the first African American veep, AND the first South Asian veep. Not only is this a great victory for all those reasons, but also, Trump’s finally outta the White House. pic.twitter.com/XC4NKjozri — Andre Borges (@borges) November 7, 2020

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is making history on so many fronts: the first woman, the first black woman, the first Asian American, the first HBCU graduate, the first AKA and first member of the Divine Nine to be the VP-elect.



She's made history again and again and again. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2020

COME THROUGH FIRST BLACK WOMAN VICE-PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS! ✊🏽🇺🇸💃🏽pic.twitter.com/O7t4JVy0ZN — Power 106 (@Power106LA) November 7, 2020

There’s so much I want to say but for right now I can only YELL YESSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!! #kamalaharris #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/FyETtYznfu — Julia Price (@JuliaPriceMusic) November 7, 2020

Deeply proud to call @KamalaHarris our next VP — the first woman, first South Asian American, and first Black woman to be elected to the position!



We've not only shattered ceilings, but we've constructed a different path for millions of people as they imagine their own futures. pic.twitter.com/07fiTdSXr3 — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris.



After 230 years — you shattered two ceilings.



A truly historic achievement. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

Thinking about all the brown & black girls who will see themselves in @KamalaHarris and will grow up knowing that they can be anything. #MadamVicePresident pic.twitter.com/QPO9gBHZKy — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan) November 7, 2020

My 8 year old daughter has noticed we elected @KamalaHarris as VP, it’s impossible to put into words how important this is for all the daughters out there! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ESA9ygITEv — Prodineeritecht (@ProdIneerItecht) November 7, 2020

And we have our first female Vice President @KamalaHarris!!!! Take. That. In. What a huge moment ❤️ — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 7, 2020

WE HAVE A BLACK QUEEN AS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA🤎!!!!! — Jasmine Brown (@JasMeannnn) November 7, 2020

In the midst of all this chaos, I wasn’t prepared for the immense significance and emotion of having our FIRST WOMAN VP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rsirOLVrYs — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) November 7, 2020

A WOMAN — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 7, 2020

Me all weekend!!!! You?



Our VP-elect is a Black woman!! WE DID THIS. WE did THIS. Thinking of you RN @repjohnlewis

🌊 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/uNoTUfOixc — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) November 7, 2020

Sent packing by the first Black woman Vice President in this history of this country and millions of nameless Black women all over this land. What a damn day. Just hugged my daughter so tight. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 7, 2020

