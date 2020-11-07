Kamala Harris just made history as the first Black and Asian-American woman to be elected vice president of the United States of America. CNN called the race late Saturday morning, November 7, after declaring Joe Biden the winner of Pennsylvania. It's an incredible moment for our nation, including the millions of young girls who will now see themselves represented in the second-highest office in the land.
Harris released an official statement on Twitter tweeting, "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Below, Twitter reacts to Harris' historic moment—including her sister, Maya Harris, her niece, Meena Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff.
Rachel Epstein
Associate Digital Editor
Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.
