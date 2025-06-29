Two Rare The Row Bags Are Kylie Jenner's Plus-Ones at the Bezos-Sanchéz Wedding in Venice

Kylie Jenner flew to Venice, Italy, with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner, for Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez. Unsurprisingly, the glitzy wedding weekend required a plethora of outfit changes, and a multitude of vintage pieces from the likes of Chloe, Roberto Cavalli, and Dolce & Gabbana. Plus, the Kylie Cosmetics founder ensured two of her rarest The Row bags were in attendance at the prestigious event—boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was nowhere to be seen.

Sharing photos from the trip on Instagram, Kylie captioned her post, "mother ky and auntie ken take the day." The carousel of snaps revealed several of Kylie's different outfits, and the accessories she'd worn with each.

During a visit to an art gallery, Kylie could be seen wearing a pair of Cult Gaia's Blaire white capri pants, which she coordinated with an Alaïa bralette from the designer's Spring 1993 collection. The Row's Barn Tote in a striped mesh design was the perfect accessory for the almost all-white outfit. The makeup mogul's prized $54,000 Panthère de Cartier watch was the ideal accoutrement.

Another outfit revealed in Kylie's Instagram post consisted of a white vintage Chloe skirt from the fashion house's Spring 2000 collection. In fact, Kylie—who is styled by Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Rose—recreated an entire Chloe runway outfit from 2000, thanks to some intricate work by couture knitwear and textile designer Paul Aaron.

Proving that she takes her The Row bag collection everywhere, Kylie was photographed on a Venice water taxi carrying the brand's '90s Bag. Otra's Hazel Sunglasses, which retail for only $65, completed Kylie's Euro summer outfit.

According to Instagram account @kyliejennercloset, designer Paul Aaron was tasked with recreating a crochet crystal top from Chloe's Spring 2000 RTW collection, which was originally worn on the runway with Kylie's vintage white skirt. Responding to a comment asking if Kylie's top was a "copy" of the vintage Chloe item, designer Paul Aaron responded, "[I]t was the brief, the blueprint. I did it in my way, it's made completely different from the original, in terms of construction."

Aaron continued, "Yes, visually they are similar as that's what Kylie wanted, but it has enough differences to not be a copy."

