Kendall Jenner Swaps Her Vintage Mugler Outfit for a Simple Tank Top After Hectic Wedding Weekend in Venice
The model is an expert at high-low dressing.
Kendall Jenner just spent the weekend in Venice, where she attended the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. The model packed a plethora of stunning outfits for the star-studded nuptials, and even took Hailey Bieber's favorite $1,250 The Row bag to the wedding. Having already worn an archival Tom Ford gown, Kendall decided to change into a vintage Mugler outfit, followed by a casual tank top.
The Victoria's Secret model arrived in Italy with sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner. While Kylie was spotted with two rare The Row bags, Kendall opted for an unexpected Mugler outfit.
Kendall—who is styled by Dani Michelle—was photographed hopping into a water taxi wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler outfit, featuring a sheer silk hooded jacket from the designer's Fall 1991 collection. Once again, the model carried her The Row Cecily Top Handle Bag in Silk, which seems to be a firm favorite among celebrities right now.
In a subsequent Instagram Story, Kendall shared a photo of herself riding in a water taxi while wearing an on-trend polka-dot halter shirt dress, which she accessorized with a pair of The Row Vika Sandals.
After what must have been a seriously busy weekend, Kendall was photographed heading to the airport. Having already worn a smörgåsbord of delectable outfits, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a simple tank top for the journey home.
A known fan of wearing casual tank tops, Kendall paired the item with capri leggings, while she carried The Row's sold-out Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Leather.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.