Why Princess Charlotte "Following" in Kate Middleton's "Footsteps" Means Parting Ways With Prince George

Princess Charlotte currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. However, following the news that Prince George is set to attend his dad Prince William's alma mater, Eton College, royal fans have been wondering where Charlotte and Louis will go to school. According to multiple reports, Princess Charlotte is more than likely to take after her mom, Princess Kate, which will mean parting ways with Prince George.

As Eton College is a boarding school for boys, Princess Charlotte won't be able to attend alongside Prince George. Instead, Princess Charlotte is reportedly "set to follow in Kate's footsteps" by attending Marlborough College, where the Princess of Wales studied, per GB News. "Princess Charlotte will be educated at a different school from Prince George," the outlet confirmed.

Princess Charlotte attending Trooping the Colour 2025 with Kate Middleton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by the Mail on Sunday , sources shared that "all roads lead to Eton" for Prince George. It was previously speculated that George, Charlotte, and Louis would attend the same high school. Now, it's clear that they will be going their separate ways, although it's yet to be announced where Prince Louis will study.

Insiders told the Mail on Sunday that there appeared to be some "smugness" regarding the Royal Family 's "forthcoming announcement" about George's attendance at Eton. A source alleged, "It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you.' That was after William and Kate visited Eton."

It was previously speculated that George, Charlotte, and Louis would all attend the same high school. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Prince George is set to attend a different school, the Prince and Princess of Wales's children are likely to remain a tight-knit unit within the Royal Family.