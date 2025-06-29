Why Princess Charlotte "Following" in Kate Middleton's "Footsteps" Means Parting Ways With Prince George
It's the end of an era for the royal siblings.
Princess Charlotte currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. However, following the news that Prince George is set to attend his dad Prince William's alma mater, Eton College, royal fans have been wondering where Charlotte and Louis will go to school. According to multiple reports, Princess Charlotte is more than likely to take after her mom, Princess Kate, which will mean parting ways with Prince George.
As Eton College is a boarding school for boys, Princess Charlotte won't be able to attend alongside Prince George. Instead, Princess Charlotte is reportedly "set to follow in Kate's footsteps" by attending Marlborough College, where the Princess of Wales studied, per GB News. "Princess Charlotte will be educated at a different school from Prince George," the outlet confirmed.
As reported by the Mail on Sunday, sources shared that "all roads lead to Eton" for Prince George. It was previously speculated that George, Charlotte, and Louis would attend the same high school. Now, it's clear that they will be going their separate ways, although it's yet to be announced where Prince Louis will study.
Insiders told the Mail on Sunday that there appeared to be some "smugness" regarding the Royal Family's "forthcoming announcement" about George's attendance at Eton. A source alleged, "It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you.' That was after William and Kate visited Eton."
Even though Prince George is set to attend a different school, the Prince and Princess of Wales's children are likely to remain a tight-knit unit within the Royal Family.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.