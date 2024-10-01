How to Help People Impacted By Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeast, leaving more than 100 people dead and wiping out entire communities. Officials say the death toll may continue to climb, as many people remain missing. More than 1.5 million people still don’t have power and with hundreds of roads closed, delivery of much-needed supplies is next to impossible. Some areas are so inaccessible that government officials and aid groups are delivering supplies by air, truck, and even mule.

If you’re wondering how you can help, the best thing you can do is donate to disaster relief organizations. According to FEMA, giving money is better than donating things like clothing because organizations on the ground know what’s needed most and can direct funds where necessary. Here are some trusted aid groups that are supporting both national and local efforts.

Workers clean up debris in Marshall, North Carolina (Image credit: Getty Images)

National Support

The American Red Cross , Salvation Army , and Americares are all working to provide relief to people who were impacted by Hurricane Helene. Though the Southeast was hit hardest, the storm also affected cities as far north as Cincinnati, per The New York Times .

North Carolina

Western Carolina was badly hit by Hurricane Helene. The storm caused record flooding and killed nearly 50 people, the highest toll so far. The governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, has said the best way to help is to donate to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund . According to the governor’s office , “Donations made to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund will go to nonprofits working to meet the immediate needs of storm victims such as food and water, cleaning supplies and other emergency supplies.”

Georgia

The state of Georgia also faces significant damage from Helene, with 159 counties affected, Governor Brian Kemp told Fox 5 News in Atlanta. Donations can be made to Send Relief , a nonprofit that has already set up six feeding sites and four recovery sites in the state.

Florida

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, before making its way north. Entire communities were completely obliterated. To help, donate to the Florida Disaster Fund , which provides aid to people across the state who were affected by the hurricane.