Taylor Swift Styles Her First Loewe Dress to Surprise Patients at a Children's Hospital

Taylor Swift is right at home in Florida. Since May, when she and Travis Kelce moved to Boca Raton for the summer, the power couple has slowly integrated themselves into the neighborhood. So far, Swift's discovered her favorite restaurant, enjoyed a hockey game (for the Stanley Cup Finals, no less), and now, she's giving back to the community.

On June 13, while Kelce attended his final off-season workout, Swift visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, about a half-hour south of her rumored rental. Shortly after her arrival, photos and videos circulated on social media of Swift conversing with the most deserving Swifties. In one pic, the Grammy winner met Dr. Jill Whitehouse, the hospital's chief of surgery, who called Swift "one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting" on Instagram.

A post shared by Jill Whitehouse (@jillywhitehouse) A photo posted by on

For the intimate occasion, the "Cruel Summer" singer styled a sleeveless Loewe dress in a cool-toned sage green shade. The calf-length midi fell in an A-line silhouette, but the self-tied waist added shape. This cotton-blend dress marked Swift's first Loewe look, but perhaps she was inspired by her close friends Sabrina Carpenter and Gigi Hadid, both of whom source the Spanish label often.

Now-viral clips from her trip showed sneak peeks of the superstar's accessories, including ankle-strap sandals with block heels from Louis Vuitton. The brown monogrammed shoes featured the brand's signature "LV" emblem on each insteps. As a longtime brand enthusiast, she rarely goes anywhere without at least one Louis Vuitton piece.

In true Swift form, she accepted a slew of friendship bracelets from patients which perfectly complemented her custom diamond Wovemade bangle. For this outing, she didn't carry a purse. But if she did, it likely would've been her favorite Chanel 25 bag, also beloved by Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Gracie Abrams. Eagle eye fans spotted the cargo-inspired tote at the Stanley Cup Final last night.

Longtime Swifties know, every six months or so, Swift fits a hospital visit into her calendar. Whether she's singing, dancing, or signing autographs, her presence brings joy and happiness to not only the patients, but their families, nurses, and doctors.

Another recent surprise was in Dec. 2024, when she visited Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Swift also wore green for that visit: a holiday-appropriate, tartan two-piece from Miu Miu. She accessorized for the wintery weather in knee-high Christian Louboutin footwear—the same designer behind her custom Eras Tour boots. She likely traded a few wrists-full of friendship bracelets then, too.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Tails of KC Facility Dogs (@tailsofkcfacilitydogs_) A photo posted by on

According to the Chiefs' NFL practice schedule, Kelce's next event isn't until June 17. So, who knows? Maybe the pair will return to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital together before the weekend's up.

Shop Summer Styles Inspired by Taylor Swift