A long-distance relationship comes with a unique set of hurdles. Chief among them—aside from the sporadic spans of celibacy and having to deal with interrogations from family members about when you're going to take the next step together—is not always getting to spend cute holidays together. Namely, that pink- and red-adorned one dedicated to celebrating love. Ahead, 44 Valentine's Day gift ideas for your long-distance love...because they're worth all of the budget airline flights, and then some.