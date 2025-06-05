These Are the Fragrances Celebrities Swear By

So much about celebrity is unattainable—but their fragrance of choice often isn't. You may not be able to dress or perform like your favorite artist or model, but you can smell like them. Yes, some celebrity-loved perfumes are expensive and out-there, but plenty are down-to-earth and affordable. Below, the fragrances celebrities (and some royals!) swear by.

Kim Kardashian: Black Orchid by Tom Ford

As was once noted on the brand's website, Kim Kardashian apparently loves Black Orchid by Tom Ford so much that it's her signature scent. With notes of black truffle, ylang ylang, black orchid, black plum, rum absolute, and patchouli, it's called "deeply seductive."

Hailey Bieber: Fleur Narcotique by Ex Nihilo

Hailey Bieber told American Vogue that she wears Fleur Narcotique by Ex Nihilo and, in fact, always has a bottle in her bag. Per the description, it's "our interpretation of the new Rive Droite's woman, sophisticated and seductive": notes of peony, orange blossom, and jasmine, among others.

Ines de la Fressange: Mitsouko by Guerlain

The French model and designer, and muse for designers like Karl Lagerfeld, is herself a perfumer. In 2015, she told American Vogue, “I've been wearing Mitsouko by Guerlain for years. My daughters, who called it 'Moustiko' when they were little, get very annoyed if I try to wear something else. As a result, I've never changed it.”

Rita Ora: Magnolia Alba by Chloé

During a Harper's Bazaar Inside My Beauty Bag video, Rita Ora noted that her favorite scent of the moment was Magnolia Alba from Chloé's Atelier des Fleurs line: "inspired by a dew-dampened English garden, it's a green, citrusy take on classic florals, which makes for a sprightly everyday signature fragrance."

Eva Longoria: Beauty Portofino '97 EDP by Victoria Beckham

If you didn't know, Eva Longoria and Victoria have had a longstanding friendship. Thus, it probably isn't surprising (but still very sweet) that Longoria has said she usually wears Portofino '97, which has notes of Calabrian bergamot, black pepper, pink grapefruit, bamboo, geranium, incense, white patchouli, crisp amber, and vetiver.

Elizabeth Olsen: Philosykos by Diptyque

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Elizabeth Olsen shared a common plight for lots of people: "I'm not one for perfumes, they often give me a headache," she explained. "Subtler scents are often the way to go; I prefer the fig from Diptyque and that's the only kind of scent I use."

Charlene, Princess of Monaco: Extraordinaire Camelia 209 by Krigler

Reportedly, Charlene, Princess of Monaco wore Extraordinaire Camelia 209 at her wedding to Prince Albert. The fresh and clean scent, over a century old, has notes of bergamot, camellia, cardamom, cedar wood, lemon, musk, peppercorn, tea, and vanilla.

Lana Del Rey: Guilty Pour Femme by Gucci

Granted, Lana Del Rey was a spokesperson for Gucci Guilty and did a video for the promotion #ForeverGuilty. But she worked closely with creative director, Alessandro Michele; the end result has notes of mandora, bergamot, lilac, and patchouli, among others. She's said it's much like the scent she wore in high school.

Isabelle Huppert: Fracas by Robert Piguet

Originally made in 1948 and noted by American Vogue as "one of Robert Piguet's greatest successes," one of its most famous clients is French icon Isabelle Huppert. Notes of tuberose, jasmine, jonquil, gardenia, Bulgarian rose, orange flower, sandalwood, vetiver, and musk mingle nicely.

Cynthia Erivo: London Myrrh & Tonka by Jo Malone

This isn't the last time you'll read the name Jo Malone London—it's got a lot of celebrity fans. Cynthia Erivo shared with Harper's Bazaar that she came across Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense mid-perusal of an airport duty-free in search of another fragrance. It's got notes of vanilla, tonka bean, and myrrh.

Kate Middleton: White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum

According to American Vogue, Kate Middleton wore this romantic fragrance on the day of her wedding to Prince William. Apparently, she often swaps White Gardenia Petals with Jo Malone's Orange Blossom Cologne, both of which are light and sweet (and the latter much more citrusy).

Claudia Schiffer: Garden Roses by Burberry

Speaking to American Vogue, Claudia Schiffer noted, "Riccardo Tisci very kindly put my initials on the bottle...I use it several times a day, I can't get enough." The scent is soft and velvety, with Bulgarian rose oil and Italian lemon mixing with vetiver, oakmoss, and wood.

Adele: Hypnotic Poison EDT by Dior

Apparently Adele has been using Dior's Hypnotic Poison since she was in her early teens. It's one of those "cult classic" perfumes that has been revamped but always maintains the soft amber vanilla scent with orange blossom—and tons of people love it.

Naomi Campbell: Diorissimo by Dior

Naomi Campbell was head over heels for Dior Diorissimo at the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards, saying, "I love florals, florals that linger and that's what lily of the valley does. It lingers all night long." A decades-long supermodel can't be wrong!

Victoria Beckham: Room Service by Vilhelm Parfumerie

It's probably pretty likely that Victoria Beckham wears her own line of perfumes. But when she isn't, she has apparently raved about Vilhelm Parfumerie on Instagram. The mandarin and blackberry and musk fragrance is designed to be reminiscent of a "Hollywood actress in her room at The Carlyle Hotel."

Taylor Swift: Santal Blush by Tom Ford

According to Harper's Bazaar, you could see a bottle of Tom Ford's Santal Blush in the background of a clip of Taylor Swift's documentary Miss Americana. Apparently, she's worn it since Reputation and (no surprise) fans went out to get a bottle as soon as possible.

Sofia Richie: Two Perfumes by Who Is Elijah

Who Is Elijah is a nice fragrance house, and Sophia Richie loves two different scents from them. Nomad has notes of woods, amber, and florals; Wall Street has notes of smoky spices, botanicals, and leather—they're completely different, but equally delicious.

Meghan Markle: Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malone

According to American Vogue, Meghan Markle alternates between a few scents. But "she always remains loyal to the British brand Jo Malone, opting for the floral notes of Wild Bluebell, or the woody-salty breath of Wood Sage & Sea Salt." Apparently the brand is beloved by royals.

Kate Moss: Sacred Mist by Cosmoss

Probably unsurprisingly, Kate Moss favors her own beauty label's scent (called Sacred Mist), but she apparently used to love Eau Dynamisante by Clarins and Fleur D'oranger by Serge Lutens. Sacred Mist includes notes of jasmine, tuberose, and geranium.

David Bowie: Silver Mountain Water by Creed

It's been reported that Silver Mountain Water was the late David Bowie's signature scent. It's meant to evoke the streams of the Swiss Alps, with notes of bergamot, mandarin orange, green tea, black currant, musk, petitgrain, sandalwood, and galbanum.

Helen Mirren: London Blackberry and Bay Cologne by Jo Malone

Another Jo Malone fan! It makes sense that Helen Mirren has played Queen Elizabeth and favors a royal-loved perfume brand: "My perfume is Jo Malone. I love all the Jo Malone perfumes. They're wonderful...They're just nice and light, they don't overpower anyone."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Gypsy Water by Byredo

On her platform Rose Inc., Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared that she has five favorite perfumes. Gypsy Water is apparently her "all-time ultimate fragrance" but Jo Malone's Lime Basil and Mandarin is right up there too. "I find myself picking this up often when I'm in need of a little bit of comfort."

Emma Stone: Les Exclusifs de Chanel Gardénia by Chanel

Apparently, Emma Stone loves Les Exclusifs de Chanel Gardénia so much that she even sprays it before she goes to bed to help her fall asleep. According to the official site, "Gabrielle Chanel adored white flowers. Yet her emblem—the camellia, a flower with an utterly perfect form—has no scent, unlike the gardenia, which it so closely resembles. She imagined a fragrance in its image, which she named Gardénia."

Jackie Kennedy: Patchouli 55 by Krigler

Apparently, on the day Aristotle Onassis asked Jackie Kennedy to marry him, he purchased a bottle of Krigler’s Lovely Patchouli 55 from the Plaza Hotel in New York. “It became known as the Jackie O scent because she started wearing it when she became Jackie O,” Krigler later said.

George Clooney: Green Irish Tweed by Creed

George Clooney isn't the only one rumored to be a fan of Green Irish Tweed. The lemony peppermint was originally developed for Hollywood legend Cary Grant, but the list of celeb fans apparently includes Pierce Brosnan, Clint Eastwood, and Robert Redford.

Jane Birkin: L'Air de Rien by Miller Harris

I'm just going to leave this quote here: “I hate perfume mixes, especially in an elevator where five women have gone before me. It makes my head spin. Except for the one I created for Miller Harris, 'L'air de Rien.' I came up with the name. Honestly, all perfumes are too strong for me. I'd love to tell you what my dog Dolly smells like, but that's not possible, is it, Dolly?”

Angelina Jolie: 1969 by Histoires de Parfums

Angelina Jolie apparently loves this unisex fragrance, with notes of peach, cardamom, clove, dark chocolate, and coffee. Per the website: "The carnal sensuality of a voluptuous bunch of spices. In the trail of this ambery gourmand, mystery is tinted with eroticism that the mythical year of 1969 evokes without a blush."

Marilyn Monroe: Chanel N°5

A classic scent for a classic leading lady! For what it's worth, Marilyn Monroe is far from the only celebrity to love Chanel N°5; fans include Lily-Rose Depp. “‘What do you wear to bed? The bottoms of the pajama? A nightgown?’ So I said, ‘Chanel N°5!’ Because it's the truth!” Monroe told Marie Claire in 1960.

Rihanna: Love Don’t Be Shy by Kilian Paris

Multiple celebs have noted that Rihanna smells amazing, which in turn engendered interest in her perfume. While she probably wears a lot of Fenty these days, it was revealed that she wears Love, Don't Be Shy, with notes of neroli, orange blossom, and marshmallow.

Princess Diana: Diorissimo by Dior

Like other royals on this list (see also: Meghan Markle), Princess Diana vacillated between perfumes. According to American Vogue, she loved big floral scents and "alternated between Diorissimo by Dior, 24 Faubourg by Hermès, So Pretty by Cartier, and Bluebell by the famous English perfumer Penhaligon's."

Beyoncé: Angels' Share by Kilian

According to Harper's Bazaar, Beyoncé was in London for her Renaissance tour when she "snuck into the Harrods beauty hall after hours to stock up on some favorites." An ode to cognac (yum), there are notes of warm vanilla, cinnamon spice, and sandalwood.

Audrey Hepburn: L’Interdit by Givenchy

Per American Vogue, L'Interdit was "a declaration of love from Hubert de Givenchy to his muse." It was Audrey Hepburn's exclusive scent for two whole years, and (legend has it) when Givenchy told her he wanted to market it, she cried out, "But I forbid it!" Thus, an iconic scent was born.