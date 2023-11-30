For many people, December marks the season of giving. Retailers across the country slash prices on hundreds of items or come out with ready-made gift sets, aware that countless customers are searching for the perfect items to give their loved ones. And while candles, notebooks, and other wholesome options are perfect for most of the people in our lives, when it comes to our partners, ourselves, or even our close friends, we may want to opt for a gift that's a little more scandalous.

Sex toys, including sex toy advent calendars, vibrators, and dildos, make perfect gifts. After all, they're bound to bring a smile to the receiver's face. And if you're gifting one (or multiple) to yourself, you can consider it a worthy investment in your me-time. Below, sex toys that are perfect for gifting, spanning every sexual preference.

Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 Piece) Visit Site This advent calendar is the perfect gift for a partner or for yourself. It’s a fun way of getting through the dog days of winter, with a sexy surprise each day waiting to be unboxed. The set is worth far more than its $250 price tag, with some of its individual toys valued at around $100 alone. Some highlights include a bullet vibrator, a bestselling wand vibrator, a luxurious massage oil, a couple’s cock ring, romantic flower petals, and much more.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator $99 at Lovehoney $79 at Lovehoney US This bestselling vibrator is the result of a collaboration between luxury sex toy brand Womanizer and worldwide sex toy retailer Lovehoney. Using Womanizer’s unique Pleasure Air technology, it mimics the sensation of oral sex, offering six levels of intensity so that you can gradually build based on your comfort level. It’s also comfortable to hold and easy to use, with an ergonomic design made with extended use in mind. Reviewers rave about the toy, with one going so far as to call it “life-changing.”

INYA The Rose Clitoral Stimulator $64 at Babeland Instead of gifting your loved one a traditional bouquet of flowers this Christmas, why not try giving them a rose that will never die? This rose clitoral vibrator from Inya is wildly popular for the delightful, customizable pleasure it delivers, with seven vibration patterns and three levels of intensity. It’s perfect for use alone or with a partner, is splashproof, and boasts a 45 minute battery life.

Lovehoney All Tied Up Bondage Play Kit $85 at Lovehoney Actions speak louder than words, so if you're looking to experiment with bondage, why not show your partner by gifting them this BDSM set? It's the perfect introduction to kink, complete with wrist and ankle cuffs (both of which have quick-release clips), a cock ring, a finger vibrator, a flogger, nipple suckers, and more.

Clone-A-Willy $55 at Babeland If you or your partner has a penis, consider this kit, which allows you to clone any penis into a highly personalized, fully functional dildo. It’s a funny, sexy project to embark on with a lover, and it even includes add-ons like glow in the dark liquid and even a smooth vibrator that can be inserted into the dildo during the molding process. The Clone-A-Willy kit comes in three different skin tones, along with neon blue and pink options.

Lovehoney Jeweled Heart Metal Butt Plug 2.5 Inch $27 at Lovehoney Heart-shaped items are a classic way of showing your partner that you love them, so why not opt for a heart-shaped sex toy like this butt plug? Compatible with all lube types and easy to clean, it's a great anal sex toy for beginners and experienced users alike.

Thrusting Realistic Anal Dildo Vibrator Sex Toy for Women $28 at Amazon This vibrating anal dildo works well for both vaginal and anal use, with its realistic composition (including testicles) and its suction cup base. At a whopping 8.5 inches, it's best for experienced users, though be sure to use lots of lube!

Dame Zee Bullet Vibrator Visit Site This vibrator is designed for discretion. Its tiny size makes it look like a lipstick, and it fits easily into a wallet, small purse, or cosmetic case. It features three settings, from gentle to powerful, and has rave reviews from dozens of thrilled customers.

Lovehoney Oh! 30 Nights of Hot Sex Kinky Calendar $255 at Lovehoney Why limit the gift-a-day logic of advent calendars to the holiday season? This kinky calendar covers a full 30 days, so it can be used any time of the year, and it includes unique sexual ideas for each day. It’s perfect for long term couples in search of new bedroom ideas, for those interested in dabbling in kink, or simply for the sexually adventurous.

OhMiBod Lovelife Share Couples Ring $79 at Amazon For those having penis-vagina sex, a cock ring is one of the best sex toys for mutual pleasure. It fastens comfortably onto the base of the penis and vibrates, resulting in ecstasy for both partners simultaneously during penetrative sex. It has seven different vibration settings, and is flexible enough to fit a variety of penis sizes.

Tracey Cox Supersex Glass Dildo Set Visit Site Glass sex toys, like these dildos, are perfect for temperature play. They can be refrigerated before use or lightly heated (be sure to test their temperature to ensure it's body-safe!). Plus, they're easy to clean and can safely be used with water-, silicone-, and oil-based lubes.

Dame The Partners Optional $281 at Dame With this gift set, fan-favorite, woman-founded sexual wellness brand Dame combines three of its bestsellers. Its Eva toy attaches to the user’s clitoris for hands-free stimulation, and can be used by itself or during penetration. It can also be used in tandem with the Arc, a g-spot vibrator that also comes in the set, and is made for intense yet comfortable stimulation. Both toys are made from medical-grade silicone that’s compatible with the final product in the set—a plant-based aloe lube.

Maude Drop $49 at Maude Another discreet, ergonomic option, this medical-grade silicone toy is designed to fit comfortably in the palm of its user’s hand. It can be used as both a full body massager and a clitoral massager, making it ideal for foreplay or for the main event. It has three speeds that are easily controlled with the push of one button, and has an impressive two hour battery life.