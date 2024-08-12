The Weekend Guide to Dubai

Dubai’s over-the-top spectacles of luxury sit alongside profound traditions within the desert port’s cultural heritage. The metropolis is one of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has transformed over the past few decades into a glittering oasis. The architecture alone is enough reason to travel to Dubai, with hundreds of stunning buildings from soaring skyscrapers to modernist malls. But you’ll stay for the experience: opulent spas and world-class dining, glamorous hotels and superlative shopping. Meanwhile, Dubai’s impressive man-made islands offer picture-perfect beaches while the desert beckons outside the city.

However you choose to explore Dubai, here are some of the top things the city has to offer.

Where to Stay: Atlantis the Royal

Last year, Atlantis The Royal debuted with a buzzy Beyoncé performance (her first concert in the four years prior), a Kendall Jenner tequila launch, and 43 stories of ultra-luxurious accommodation. Set on the palm tree-shaped Palm Jumeirah island, the contemporary blocked architecture is not only visually stunning, but also maximizes views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea from inside the hotel. Though, you won’t be faulted for keeping your gaze inside the glamorous resort, either, with an entranceway adorned with fiery waterfalls leading to a lobby where you’re greeted by Vivienne—one of six collaboration statues with Louis Vuitton.

What to Eat and Drink

Endless Breakfast at Gastronomy

Although Atlantis The Royal is home to some of the most sought-after restaurants in Dubai, it is the included breakfast buffet that offers one of their most jaw-droppingly impressive meals. In a food market set up, the never ending options of microrestaurants means you can spend hours grazing your way through Gastronomy – and many people do. I started with coffee and blueberry brioche, moved on to dim sum, then finished with breakfast pizza and gelato – with a dip in the chocolate fountain.

Fish and Fountains at Milos

From the view of the fresh fish display when you arrive at Milos to the dancing fountain show that entertains you as you eat, the restaurant offers a feast for the eyes as well as the mouth. While the menu focused on seafood, the Milos Special vegetarian appetizer is another highlight, thin zucchini and eggplant chips cracked over Saganaki cheese and homemade tzatziki.

Poolside Bites at Nobu by the Beach

At the only beach club by iconic restaurant brand Nobu, Japanese traditions meet Dubai swank at Nobu by the Beach . You can snack on Nobu favorites like black cod with miso, served up bite-sized on butter lettuce in your cabana or have a full sushi feast at the restaurant. Don’t miss the exclusive dishes at this location, like the crispy shiitake salad with a rich goma truffle dressing and the tuna karashi sesame tacos.

Ceviche at La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Pair a frothy Pisco Sour with Peru’s national dish, ceviche, at celebrity chef restaurant La Mar by Gastón Acurio. La Mar is the only dedicated cevicheria in Dubai and lives up to the hype with choices ranging from traditional zesty citrus and cilantro to innovative combinations like nori and daikon.

Fine Dining at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal recreates dishes from as far back as the 1300s with a progressive interpretation. Its most iconic dish is the meat fruit inspired from the medieval dish Pome Dorres, in Blumenthal’s re-creation, it is a mandarin and chicken liver parfait that is designed to appear as a whole mandarin.

What to Do

Elevate Your Pool Day at Cloud 22

With sky-high views, the rooftop pool Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is one of the hottest tickets in town. The pool club is currently collaborating with Ounass and Dolce & Gabbana for an even more stylish experience, decked in D&G’s iconic blue Majolica print. The infinity pool isa glamorous spot to float during the day – or go in the evening for their new Moonlight Sessions, perfect for the summer months when Dubai’s temperatures go from hot to sizzling.

See Dubai from the Sky

