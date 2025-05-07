I Went On A 10-Year Quest to Find The World's Best Beaches—These 10 Blew My Mind

As a keen traveler, nothing delights me more than being immersed in nature. From hiking in and around the foothills of Nepal’s towering snow-capped mountains to getting lost in the dense and misty cloud forests of Costa Rica, the awe-inspiring natural world always has the power to restore, inspire, and capture my imagination.

Over the past ten years, I’ve visited hundreds upon hundreds of beaches in places like the Florida Keys, Sri Lanka, and Belize. And while some boast impressive titles, like Brazil’s Praia do Cassino—known as the longest uninterrupted beach in the world at 254 km—it’s certainly not the prettiest, especially since cars can drive directly up onto parts of it, spewing out fumes and bass-heavy music.

So, where to go for the most sublime beaches that impress with idyllic backdrops, clear azure waters, and lazy, stress-free days? These are my all-time favorite beaches, whether traveling solo or holidaying with loved ones.

Cala Pilar, Menorca, Spain

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Menorca, meaning "smaller island," sits quietly in the Mediterranean Sea, boasting around 356 beaches, one for each day of the year. The south coast sees its fair share of holidaymakers, especially during summer months, so I hired a car one hot July to escape the crowds and hunt out the island’s ancient mystical sanctuaries and taulas—huge, table-like structures made of stone, built between 500 BC and 300 BC. I knew this was my chance to seek out some of Menorca’s lesser-known beaches, too, and my favorite, by far, turned out to be Cala Pilar on the north coast.

Hard to reach but worth the journey over bumpy, unpaved roads and through pine forests humming with the vibrations of cicadas, this unique beach is made up of red sand and rock, which, juxtaposed with the azure shade of the sea, makes for an incredible scene. What’s more, this whimsical stretch of beach is rarely crowded, even in the height of summer. Adding to its remote feel, there are no sun loungers or cafés, so I took huge juicy peaches, jamón ibérico and a cold local beer, picked up on the way from the little town of Ferreries. Occasionally, a Crusoe-esque figure zips into the bay by boat to set up a makeshift bar from driftwood. If you’re lucky, you might just see him too.

Long Beach, Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Malaysia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Photos of this paradisiacal beach speak for themselves. Backed by verdant, lush green hills, Long Beach, situated on the smaller of the two main Perhentian Islands, really is something close to nirvana. Arriving by boat from Kuala Besut on the northeast coast of Malaysia, this astonishing sight of the beautifully bright and clear turquoise waters surrounding the beach has stayed with me ever since. The beach itself, which despite its name is no more than 250 meters long, features powdery white sand dotted with chilled beach bars and low-key restaurants. There are plenty of snorkeling and diving spots nearby, and it’s possible to stay on the island, which I’d recommend to make the most of this divine stretch of sand.

Madiha Beach, Matara District, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

I spent a couple of months living just behind Madiha Beach on Sri Lanka’s south coast last year and adore it since it doesn’t draw too many tourists like most of the beaches on this stretch of coastline. With incredibly dramatic waves, the sound of the ocean becomes like a meditative chant while strolling this sandy shore, which teems with all manner of tiny hermit crabs and a few stray, but friendly dogs.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The waters in this part of the island can be dangerous, however, especially during the rainy season when riptides swirl close to shore. For this reason, someone has made a couple of rock ringed pools where it’s safe to dip in, swim, and enjoy the restorative powers of the healing salt water. Following the beach towards Kamburugamuwa, there’s a stunning Buddhist Temple atop the cliffside, presided over by head monk Vineetha, which is worth a detour. As is Zephyr Ceylon, a gorgeous beachside restaurant serving inventive cocktails and delightful fish dishes right next to the ocean.

Playa Limón, Samaná, Dominican Republic

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

I’d previously swerved the idea of holidaying in the Dominican Republic since I had wrongly preconceived ideas that it was full of all-inclusive resorts, but of course, like all countries, there are wild, rugged, and authentic parts as well as the places carved out for tourists. Like Menorca’s Cala Pilar, Playa Limón is also reachable by driving down unpaved roads, making the journey there an adventure in itself.

My friend and I bumped along and over potholes in the 4x4 we’d rented, passing rotund pigs and squawking chickens before pulling over into a makeshift parking lot where, instead of white lines separating spaces, spindly coconut trees did the job instead. Just as we stepped out to explore, the sun disappeared behind fluffy gray clouds, waves crashed majestically, and a group of horses galloped past us along the beach, creating one of the most magical scenes imaginable. This type of wild, undulating beach is not to everyone’s taste, but for me it’s one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Bathsheba, Barbados

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

After winding up and down narrow roads through banana plantations and compact farms, my first view of Bathsheba from the hills high above took my breath away. The magical and mysterious fishing village overflows with pastel-coloured churches and hundreds of palm trees, while the beach itself is littered with huge gray and peach-coloured boulders moulded in the strangest shapes. Dominating this stretch of coastline, the mysterious mottled rock formations that protrude from the swirling waters are said to be colossal coral boulders that separated from ancient reefs millions of years ago. Having been slowly eroded by the continuous crash of waves, sea salt, and wind, the formations have taken on an almost eerie appearance that becomes even more fascinating at dusk.

Calanque d'En-vau, Cassis, France

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Before manifesting became a thing, I kind of manifested a trip to Calanque d'En-Vau after seeing an image of this mesmerising limestone cliff inlet in a Lonely Planet calendar that hung on my bedroom wall. I’d look at that image daily, dreaming about visiting. A year or so later, while planning a trip to France, I asked one of my good friends (who’s from Lyon) where’s pretty to visit on the south coast that’s not as touristy as St Tropez, and she suggested Cassis. It was only when I began to research that I realised Cassis is just a two-hour hike away from Calanque d'En-Vau, the limestone-backed beach with aquamarine waters I’d been dreaming of visiting. Luckily, it far exceeded my expectations and fast became one of my all-time favorite beaches.

Playa Holbox, Isla Holbox, Mexico

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

My friend and I accidentally found ourselves on Isla Holbox, the idyllic car-free island in Mexico’s Quintana Roo, on Valentine’s Day in 2018. We spent the day on this unreal-looking beach, happily drinking ice-cold beers and eating bright red heart-shaped lollipops before taking ourselves off for a romantic fish supper, surrounded by too many couples. Back then, Holbox was a relatively un-touristed spot that was kind of off-the-radar, but I’m guessing that may have changed since I just checked Instagram, and the island has been hashtagged over a million times— eek! For me, part of the beauty of Playa Holbox was its emptiness, its unspoilt pure white sand, and the empty unravelling expanse of blue ahead. I just hope it hasn’t changed too much since the romantic days of 2018.

Punta de Vista, Refugio Nacional Mixto de Vida Silvestre Gandoca-Manzanillo, Costa Rica

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

Close to the border with Panama sits four impressive hectares of parkland made up of swamps, reefs, and lagoons as well as untouched jungle and plenty of hidden beaches, including one of my all-time favorites, Punta de Vista. To reach the wildlife refuge, I cycled nine kilometers from Puerto Viejo de Talamanca to the park's entrance, past roadside stalls selling pipa fría (cold coconut water) and blaring Bob Marley songs. Once inside, sloths laze in trees, shiny blue crabs arise from deep sandy holes, mangrove oysters grow in their natural habitat, and the beaches truly are something else. Take supplies and carry all litter home; this little slice of heaven needs to be protected at all costs.

Landaa Giraavaru, Maldives

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I woke up on this picturesque island late last year. Home to a super luxurious Four Seasons hotel outpost, the Maldivian island of Landaa Giraavaru is almost too good to be true with its cerulean waters, pristine gardens, and soft sand. But what makes the serene beaches surrounding the islet even more special is what can be found in the water: calm reef sharks snake around coral beds, blue-lipped clams cling to rocks, and fish with names like moon wrasse, moorish idol, and painted sweetlips swim alongside delicate green turtles.

At certain times of year (June through November), somersaulting manta rays even come close by, frequenting the waters to feed on glimmering plankton particles with their huge, wide-open mouths. Spellbinding in every way, Landaa Giraavaru really does have to be seen to be believed.

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Australia

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)

The marbled waters of Whitehaven Beach are created in part due to the placement of a tidal water inlet along with the bright white silica sand of the island, which is so soft that it squeaks when you walk along it. The resulting effect sees swirls of bright white interspersed with clear turquoise water, making a seriously photogenic show that I fell in love with instantly. During a two-month-long road trip from Sydney to Cairns, Whitehaven Beach was undoubtedly one of my favorite stops along the way, and I’m still dreaming of returning, many, many years later.