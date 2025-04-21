Slide a "Detour Destination" Into Your Next Travel Itinerary

I try to squeeze the most out of my trips abroad. From relentlessly filling my days with activities to taking the most scenic route between my Airbnb and restaurant reservation, every moment of my trip has to feel like I did something memorable. It’s all about maximizing my time—perhaps a New Yorker mentality I take too close to heart.

Sound like you? You may be a contender for a "detour destination". Last year, Expedia found that 63 percent of its users were eager to visit an alternative, lesser-known spot on their next trip, making it one of Expedia's go-to trends for travelers in 2025.

In essence, a detour destination is a surrounding city nestled outside of a central touristic hub—think Paris or Cancún—that still offers a lot to do, but with fewer tourists and a “hidden gem” feel. It’s the perfect way to see more of a country without having to make a separate trip. Ahead, some of the most popular detour destinations, plus a few of my tried-and-true favorites.

Detour from Cancún: Cozumel

Cancún is a favorite vacation spot, thanks to its pristine waterfronts and balmy heat. Its popular hubs of Playa del Carmen and Tulum boast a party vibe, thanks to the nightlife scene and copious amounts of all-inclusive resorts. Enter Cozumel: a dreamy island off Playa Del Carmen perfect for nature explorers. Suit up for scuba diving excursions (including an underwater sculpture museum), hike through its many eco parks, or visit ancient Mayan ruins for a different side to the already idyllic Mexican coast.

Detour from Marrakech: Chefchaouen

I’m half Moroccan, so Morocco is near and dear to my heart. Though my family is from the coast, Marrakech is a non-negotiable trip I make every time I’m in the motherland. Many of the country’s visitors make the cultural metropolis the center of their trip—and they wouldn’t be remiss to do so. But further up the mountains lies a beautiful blue city you may have seen on Pinterest, one that's truly worth a side trip. After a short flight to Tangier and a bus ride (two detours in one, perhaps?), you’re in an azure-hued city laden with local shops and a winding old medina.

Detour from Bangkok: Ayutthaya

Despite the psychological roller coaster that was season 3 of The White Lotus, many of us are now considering a Bangkok trip. And while it’s a vibrant city with so much to do, nearby Ayutthaya is an ancient capital unlike anywhere else in the world. With several historic areas, spend a day or two trailing the ancient Buddhist temples and centuries-old structures, or stop by the floating market for a quick bite or shopping session. You’ll need your walking shoes for this one.

And a bonus detour for Phuket visitors: Krabi’s coast is a beachy getaway with so much adventure. (And you may recognize the Phra Nang Beach from The White Lotus.)

Detour from Paris: Reims

A short distance away from Paris, Reims is a popular jaunt in addition to Versailles. Being France’s former capital—yes, there is a pattern here—the architecture alone makes the visit worth it, and the amazing cuisine and wine drives it home. Outside of the common French city charms, discover champagne vineyards, bewitching cathedrals, and the must-see Basilica of Saint-Remi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Detour from Tokyo: Kyoto

Though technically a hotspot that rivals Japan’s capital (it was before Tokyo, after all), Kyoto has so many pockets that are unparalleled in their serenity. I’d personally recommend two or three days here, as there’s so much to do— traverse Hanamikoji Street, taste the best matcha in the world, stop by the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest, and pay a visit to the numerous temples. And with a zooming bullet train journey that passes by Mt. Fuji on the way over, this pit stop is a no-brainer.

Detour from Dubai: Abu Dhabi

While Dubai is regarded as the Emirati crown jewel, neighboring Abu Dhabi is of equal splendor. It’s definitely more pared-down, with slightly less skyscrapers and more of an emphasis on arts and culture than the business hub. Along with architectural gems like the opulent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi also has its own Louvre, as well as a wealth of public beaches and desert getaways for some much-needed time in nature.

Detour from London: The Cotswolds

From Shakespeare’s Globe to Westminster Abbey, Britain’s capital has its share of old-world wonders—but the Cotswolds feel like you’re stepping into another time entirely. Known for its rolling hills, lush meadows, and historic stone architecture, its quaint towns are only a short train ride from Paddington station. They'll sweep you into a picturesque region that transports you into a Jane Austen novel. Stop in a pub for a bite or to read a book, or hike along the footpaths of the 102-mile spanning Cotswold Way.