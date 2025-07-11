The Ultimate Royal Guide to London

If you've ever traveled to London, chances are you've done the typical tourist attractions like the British Museum, Westminster Abbey, the London Eye and Buckingham Palace. And while many of the city's top sites have regal connections, you might wonder where actual members of the Royal Family shop, eat and get glam.

Given my line of work, I find myself in the British capital more often than the average person, but even before I was attending Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour on the regular, I made it a point to get to the U.K. once a year or so. I studied abroad in London during my college days and have been back nearly a dozen times since, so I'm usually the go-to person for "give me your best London tips, and go!" messages from friends, family and random social media acquaintances.

Like Prince Andrew, I enjoy a good trip to Pizza Express as much as the next person (although sadly, I have yet to visit the Woking branch). However, I tend to hit more upscale venues during my travels, and I've made it a mission to visit as many royally approved spots as possible. It's critical job-related research, after all.

Ahead, find my favorite royally approved spots in London.

Where to Stay

(Left to right) The Ritz as viewed from Green Park; The atrium of the Landmark London. (Image credit: Leading Hotels of the World)

If you're in search of a hotel steeped in royal history, look no further than The Ritz—one of the Leading Hotels of the World. When the luxurious hotel opened in 1906, it quickly gained the royal favor of King Edward VII, and since then, everyone from the Queen Mother (who frequently dined at The Ritz) to Queen Elizabeth and King Charles have enjoyed 'Puttin On the Ritz. In fact, the hotel was the scene for the late Queen's 80th birthday party. From the moment you arrive you'll be treated like royalty yourself, with no detail overlooked. From the comfiest beds to the citrusy bergamot scent that fills the hotel, trust me, you'll never want to leave. Make it a point to have at least one meal in The Ritz restaurant, which happens to be where The King marked his 54th birthday.

The Landmark—opened in 1899 by King Edward VII's daughter, Princess Louise—is located on a quiet, leafy street in one of my personal favorite neighborhoods, Marylebone. Its impressive eight-story, art deco atrium is filled with palm trees and features the scenic Winter Garden restaurant, and the hotel is a popular spot for afternoon tea.

Of course, there are plenty of other hotels with royal ties in the city, including The Dorchester—where Prince Philip held his bachelor party—and The Goring, where Kate Middleton stayed the night before her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to Shop

I love Duke of York Square for a day of royal-themed shopping. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

You could spend days visiting royally approved shops in London and not hit them all, but a good start is Fortnum and Mason. The historic department store and food purveyor is also a solid (albeit touristy) spot for afternoon tea, and Queen Camilla was even spotted shopping for Christmas gifts at Fortnums in 2024. As The Queen knows, their jam and tea gift sets make perfect presents to bring home, but you'll find everything from candles and kitchenware to jewelry and even Queen Elizabeth's favorite Launer handbags.

When it comes to clothing and accessories, there's no lack of Kate-approved shops, including L.K. Bennett, Kiki McDonough, Me+Em, Emmy London, Self-Portrait, Mulberry and many, many more. Zara Tindall (and yours truly) can't get enough of Lalage Beaumont's elegant handbags or Chelsea-based Anna Mason's clothing, and Penelope Chilvers—purveyor of Duchess Sophie's beloved espadrilles and Kate's decades-old boots—has multiple London locations. On the more affordable side, Princess Kate has been known to wear Accessorize jewelry, and you'll find numerous locations of the cheap and cheerful chain across the city.

As for department stores, you can't go to London without visiting Liberty—even if it's just to admire the iconic Tudor building. Everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Princess Diana and Princess Charlotte has worn Liberty-print clothing over the years, and they have a fabulous section of their unique handbags and silk scarves. Pro tip: Unless you're okay with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, avoid during the busy Christmas season.

Where to Eat

Scott's is a must-visit for any seafood fan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of my favorite restaurants, Scott's, also happens to have the royal stamp of approval. Frequented by Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall—the royal cousins actually had lunch there following Prince Philip's funeral—the Mayfair spot has become a traditional gathering place for my friends on our trips to London. It's elegant without being stuffy, and if you can manage to snag one of the outdoor alcoves on a nice day, you're in for a treat. Get the Dover Sole!

On my most recent visit to London I tried Bombay Palace for the first time and can confidently say it was the best butter chicken of my life. Fun fact: The Indian restaurant, located not too far from Kensington Palace, was the place Princess Diana enjoyed lunch with friends before disguising herself as a man and sneaking into a gay bar with Freddie Mercury. Iconic.

You'll find multiple locations of The Ivy all over the city, but Queen Elizabeth used to pop in at the Covent Garden location for an occasional bite. While I find the service can be hit or miss across the chain, especially at Chelsea Garden, I have to agree the Covent Garden branch is one of my favorites. Elsewhere, there's the Dean Street Townhouse, the setting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first date, Chelsea's Bluebird—frequented by Kate Middleton in her pre-royal days—or L'Escargot in Soho, another favorite of Princess Diana's.

Where to Get Glam

Velcro rollers are the secret to Kate's bouncy blowout, as I've learned at Richard Ward. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

If you're in the mood to get pampered, look no further than Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa, the Chelsea salon where the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie, Carole Middleton and numerous famous faces frequent. My tried-and-true routine is heading to Richard Ward shortly after I get off my flight for a cut, blowout and manicure, and my hair will look fresh the entire trip thanks to Tommy's expertise. Massaging shampoo chairs and a full bar and food menu make it an even more relaxing experience.

Bonus: The award-winning salon is located right next to my favorite Zara location in Duke of York Square, alongside several other royally-approved shops like L.K. Bennett and Monica Vinader.

What to Pack

In my defense, one of these bags belonged to my friend. (Image credit: Kristin Contino)

Like my friend Lauren always says, if you don't like the weather in England, wait five minutes. That being said, I always seem to visit during a heat wave these days, and with the majority of buildings lacking air conditioning, lightweight pieces are a must. It probably comes as no surprise that I look to the Royal Family for packing inspiration, and breezy dresses from Boden—a longtime favorite of the Princess of Wales—got me through some super hot, sunny days on my recent Royal Ascot trip, along with Kate's chic L.K. Bennett sun hat.

The real MVP of my London wardrobe? Comfy sneakers from Sole Bliss, Queen Camilla's go-to shoe brand. I can't recommend them enough for long days walking around the city, and my Swirl style features a cool gold zipper detail on the side. For non-heat-wave trips, a waterproof jacket and a good pair of boots are an absolute must, and my Duchess of Sussex-approved Kamik boots have saved my feet in London many times.