Every Royal Family Obsessive Needs to Visit These 10 Destinations

The United Kingdom is known for its historic sites, which include locations beloved by the Royal Family and their ancestors. While most royal fans are likely to have visited the gates of Buckingham Palace or the Tower of London—where everyone from Anne Boleyn to Elizabeth I was imprisoned—the U.K. boasts a smorgasbord of castles and stately homes with regal roots. Throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, visitors can immerse themselves in royal history, and even plan the perfect vacation around it.

London undoubtedly has a huge selection of Royal Family-related attractions. But outside of the capital, travelers will find immaculately preserved summer homes, important landmarks in the current King's history, and expansive estates to explore. From retired royal yachts to Queen Victoria's beach house, we've rounded up 10 must-see Royal Family destinations to plan your next vacation around.

1. Windsor Castle

A view of Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being home to Kate Middleton and Prince William's "modest" home, Adelaide Cottage, the town of Windsor is built around one of the Royal Family's most beautiful castles. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in May 2018, and the impressive property became Queen Elizabeth II's permanent home in the years before her death.

The 11th century castle is open to the public, and includes a number of stores and cafes, while visitors can also attend regular events and exhibitions. Nearby Eton College—where Prince Harry and Prince William went to school—allows members of the public to visit its museums and galleries. No trip to Windsor would be complete without stopping by the Crooked House, an iconic Instagram-worthy destination that features a bar inside. Frogmore House, where Meghan and Harry held their wedding reception, is occasionally open to visitors, too.

Where to stay:

The Castle Hotel. Rates start at $155 per night.

Macdonald Windsor Hotel. Rates start at $140 per night.

2. Osborne House

A fountain outside Osbourne House in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight. (Image credit: Steve Vidler/Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Prince Albert wanted Osborne House, Queen Victoria's seaside retreat on the Isle of Wight, to resemble an Italian Renaissance palazzo. Featuring a private beach, palatial gardens, and a well preserved home, Osborne House is an unusual Royal Family property, now managed by English Heritage and open to visitors. Osborne is also embedded in a royal wedding tradition—Queen Victoria planted myrtle on the estate, which is regularly used in royal bridal bouquets, including Duchess Meghan's.

Not far from Osborne is Carisbrooke Castle, an Anglo-Saxon fortress steeped in Royal Family history. King Charles I was locked up in the castle for more than a year, and Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Beatrice, later turned it into her own summer retreat. Victoria's Island Trail provides a blueprint for any royal fan's perfect week on the Isle of Wight, and it's well worth incorporating a ride on the Steam Railway in Havenstreet. Meanwhile, foodies absolutely shouldn't miss Mexican kitchen Prickly Pear and seafood restaurant Smoking Lobster, both of which are in Cowes, where Princess Kate and Prince William have been known to go sailing.

Where to stay:

One Holyrood in Newport. Rates start at $140 per night.

Tom's Eco Lodge Glamping on Tapnell Farm. Rates start at $115 per night.

3. Edinburgh Castle & the Palace of Holyroodhouse

A view of Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. (Image credit: Kostas Pikoulas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Edinburgh is home to two unmissable Royal Family locations—Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Built on a volcanic plug, Edinburgh Castle provides a dramatic backdrop for the city. Home to Mary, Queen of Scots and her son, King James I, the stronghold has been at the center of some of the Royal Family's biggest scandals. Holyrood Palace is King Charles's official residence whenever he visits Scotland, and its expansive architecture and galleries will delight regal aficionados.

History buffs will enjoy a tour of Edinburgh's underground vaults below the city's Old Town, while the Real Mary King's Close tour will provide an insight into the living and working conditions of the past. For food, The Palmerston comes highly recommended, and has a focus on sustainability and local produce, while Junk quickly found fans thanks to its promise of a "sophisticated take" on street food.

Where to stay:

W Edinburgh. Rates start at $300 per night.

VOCO Haymarket by IHG. Rates start at $150 per night.

4. Balmoral Castle

Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family's home in Scotland. (Image credit: Tim Graham)

A visit to Balmoral Castle is all but essential for any Royal Family enthusiast. Set within the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral was beloved by Queen Elizabeth II, who enjoyed trolling American tourists on the grounds of her property. King Charles and Queen Camilla made the decision to allow members of the public to visit Balmoral, which includes pristine gardens, incredible state rooms, and curated produce for purchase.

Nearby church Crathie Kirk is frequented by the Royal Family when they're in Scotland, and Royal Lochnagar distillery—visited by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1848—is the ideal spot for whiskey lovers. Ballater Railway Station, known as Old Royal Station, features Queen Victoria's waiting room, and was renovated thanks to financing from The King's Foundation. Drum Castle, one of Scotland's oldest tower houses, includes a walled rose garden and a beautiful chapel.

Where to stay:

Fife Arms. Rates start at $400 per night.

Balmoral Arms. Rates start at $390 per night.

5. Hampton Court Palace

The fountain outside Hampton Court Palace. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Located in the London Borough of Richmond Upon Thames, Hampton Court Palace is a wonderfully maintained royal residence with jaw-dropping gardens. The Great Hall and Tudor kitchens invoke life in the time of King Henry VIII and his six wives, while the Magic Garden children's playground brings the palace into the 21st century. Hampton Court also provides the perfect setting for concerts, an extremely elevated alternative to the regular music festival, complete with champagne. Exhibitions focus on royal fashion and life as a member of the Royal Family.

Next to Hampton Court Palace is Bushy Park, beautiful woodland gardens once beloved by Henry VIII. Deer still roam the land, while the Diana Fountain, a 17th century water feature, pays tribute to the Roman Goddess Diana. The location also has historical significance for the United States, as General Dwight D. Eisenhower established his headquarters in Bushy Park during the Second World War.

Where to stay:

The Lion Gate Mews. Rates start at $165 per night.

The Mitre Hotel, Hampton Court. Rates start at $215 per night.

6. Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle—where the Queen Mother grew up—in Angus, Scotland. (Image credit: Getty Images/DEA/M. BORCHI)

Visitors can explore the rooms and gardens of Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland, which has a ton of impressive Royal Family connections. Not only was it the Queen Mother's childhood home, but she also gave birth to Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, in the castle in 1930. Dating back to 1372, Glamis Castle reportedly inspired William Shakespeare, as his character Macbeth lives in the regal property.

For food, the Castle Kitchen Restaurant utilizes produce from within Glamis Castle, while Armstrongs Bar and Restaurant in the village of Glamis has positive reviews. Gin drinkers should gravitate towards The Bothy Experience. On the nearby coast, visitors can explore the industrial heritage of Dundee at the Verdant Works Museum, learn about Captain Scott's 1901 Antarctic exhibition on the Royal Research Ship Discovery at Discovery Point, and savor the collections inside The McManus, Dundee's art gallery and museum.

Where to stay:

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort. Rates start at $285 per night.

Hotel Indigo Dundee. Rates start at $100 per night.

7. Hillsborough Castle

Northern Ireland's royal residence, Hillsborough Castle. (Image credit: Hugh Rooney/Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Located close to Belfast, Hillsborough Castle is Northern Ireland's royal residence and is still used by the Royal Family during official visits. In fact, when King Charles's pen malfunctioned soon after he took the throne, he was taking part in a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle. The Georgian estate has been a crucial location in Northern Irish history, and visitors can explore the building's state rooms and its gorgeous walled garden.

The city of Belfast isn't far from Hillsborough Castle, and includes The Titanic Experience, which recreates what it was like to travel on the historic vessel. Visitors can also step on board the SS Nomadic, the last White Star Line ship, sharing much commonality with the Titanic itself. For food and atmosphere, Berts Jazz Bar inside The Merchant Hotel offers crafted cocktails, French cuisine, and live music 7 days a week.

Where to stay:

Arthur's, Royal Hillsborough. Rates start at $155 per night.

The Merchant Hotel, Belfast. Rates start at $390 per night.

8. Caernarfon Castle

Caernarfon Castle during King Charles's investiture on July 7 1969. (Image credit: UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

King Charles's investiture as the Prince of Wales took place in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle in North Wales. The iconic royal moment was recreated in The Crown, making it no surprise that fans continue to flock to the royal fortress and palace. Dating back to the Middle Ages, Caernarfon Castle is especially picturesque as its set on the water and is often surrounded by small boats. The Old Courthouse, Caernarfon, a music venue and restaurant, comes highly recommended and is located opposite the castle.

The castle's location, North Wales, has many interesting royal connections, and several unusual buildings that are worth visiting. Other places to visit include Plas Newydd House and Garden, a grand country home dating back to 1470, and Beaumaris Castle, a beautiful but unfinished fortress on the island of Anglesey. Prince William and Princess Kate lived in Anglesey early in their relationship, as the Prince of Wales was working as a search and rescue pilot.

Where to stay:

Celtic Royal Hotel and Spa. Rates start at $125 per night.

Coed Helen Holiday Park. Rates start at $90 per night.

9. Royal Yacht Brittania

Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Royal Yacht Britannia during a royal tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the Royal Yacht Brittania was decommissioned, Queen Elizabeth II was moved to tears, an exceedingly rare action for the late monarch. The impressive vessel took members of the Royal Family on official visits, vacations, and even honeymoons. Now docked in Leith, outside of Edinburgh, visitors can experience the same luxuries once frequented by the royals themselves. The Royal Galley serves food to patrons, welcoming visitors to The Royal Deck Tearoom to partake in coffees, cocktails, and champagne cream teas.

Docked nearby is the Fingal, a luxury floating hotel, with The Lighthouse Restaurant serving award-winning dishes on board. The Port of Leith Distillery Restaurant and Bar offers a wide range of whiskeys and magnificent views of the water, including Figure VI of artist Anthony Gormley's 6 Times series.

Where to stay:

Fingal Hotel. Rates start at $390 per night.

Ocean Mist, Leith. Rates start at $140 per night.

10. Sandringham Estate

Daffodils growing on the Sandringham Estate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Members of the Royal Family generally travel to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas. Now, royal devotees can explore the house at Sandringham, book a tour of The King's Gardens and devour an afternoon tea, and take in the annual exhibition—this year's focuses on the signatures of Royal Family members. Concerts by musicians such as Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé also take place in the grounds, while Sandringham Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea.

Former royal residence and hunting lodge Castle Rising is in the vicinity, as is Wolferton Station near King's Lynn, once known for its regular use by the Royal Family. Also close by is Houghton Hall, the residence of Rose Hanbury and her husband, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Visitors can enjoy extensive art exhibits, attractive gardens, and pristine state rooms at the property.

Where to stay:

The Coaches and Horses, Dersingham. Rates start at $160 per night.

Congham Hall Hotel and Spa. Rates start at $325 per night.