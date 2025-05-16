8 Architectural Destinations Design Lovers Must Visit

When cities appear in the public imagination, it’s often through structures. When we dream up images of Paris, the uniformed Haussmann buildings surrounding the Eiffel Tower play in our minds as much as Paris' dining scene and world-class museums. These places are defined by their architectural landscape as much as the cultural fabric.

Here, eight destinations rife with architectural marvels and artful hotspots.

Tokyo’s architectural landscape is ever-evolving, which makes it a must-see for travelers. The densely packed urban environment is punctuated by standout structures interspersed with traditional builds, natural elements and surprising details that stop you in your tracks—from a cake shop hidden within an intricate wooden lattice (a feat designed by the prolific Kengo Kuma) to Prada’s sculptural glass storefront in the upscale neighborhood of Aoyama.

Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí had an imaginative vision for Barcelona, and he made the city his masterpiece. His signature interpretation of the then-omnipresent Art Nouveau movement culminated in the whimsical stonework of the Casa Batlló and the myriad intricacies of the Sagrada Família, which is still unfinished to this day.

Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul is steeped in centuries of history and tradition. Once the heart of the Ottoman and Byzantine empires, the city seamlessly blends well-preserved relics of bygone eras with modern spaces that play well within its ancient past. Perhaps the most notable is the Hagia Sophia, originally built as a Byzantine basilica and later converted into a mosque, now holding ornamental elements from both faiths.

Some say Copenhagen is the epicenter of Scandinavian design. The coastal city is brimming with historic Rococo architecture and the distinctive canal-side colorful buildings nestled in the Inner City, but it also attracts visitors for its abundance of art museums—most notably the Designmuseum Danmark—as well as concept stores, unique cafes, and the emerging Danish design ethos of modern neighborhoods like Ørestad.

Florence, Italy

A visit to the vast Tuscan city leads you through the Italian renaissance, the birthplace of the movement in the 14th century. From the domes of the Duomo di Firenze to the Gothic façade of the Santa Maria Novella, you can find its remaining vestiges throughout Florence. Florence’s old world charm makes it a timeless place, with its wealth of design studios and heritage artisans continuing to evoke wonder.

A blend of modernism and Spanish baroque penetrates through Mexico’s capital, and it’s a cultural hub in every sense. The city’s rich creative scene thrives among the city’s equally diverse architectural styles, set amongst a mix of contemporary design and pre-Columbian ruins. Find unique gems like architect Luis Barragán’s vibrant home-turned-museum to the Biblioteca Vasconcelos, a 400,000-square-foot library outfitted with an idyllic botanical garden, pictured.

The city-state is a leader in neo-futurist architecture, and lends a glimpse into what ultramodern cities will continue to look like, similarly in the vein of Dubai or Chicago. What sets Singapore apart from its contemporary counterparts are its green initiatives, as many of its buildings bloom with sky gardens and extravagant landscaping—a true urban oasis that takes cues from its environment.

While there’s a lot to be said about Miami’s breezy boardwalks and Spanish revival architecture, the Art Deco district is not to be missed. Marked by geometrical shapes and iconic pastels, Miami Beach’s architecture transports you to the 20s and ‘30s, where the city was built to epitomize glamour and high luxury. Today, it stands as the largest home to Art Deco in the world, lending Miami an inspired edge that cultivates the city’s booming art scene.