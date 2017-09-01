Should You Get a Keratin Treatment? A Definitive Answer

If you've ever experienced even a smidgen of frizz before, you've probably been told by a stylist to try a keratin treatment, the "miracle" way to get smoother, glossier, and shinier hair rivaled only by an actual piece of silk.

But like most chemical-laden beauty treatments, keratin treatments (or Brazilian blowouts, or smoothing treatments) are not created equal, nor are they meant for every hair type or texture. So to clear the air before you commit, we went to the experts to find out every single fact you absolutely need to know.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Keratin treatment 💗✂️ A post shared by HairBySam🎀Extensions&Bridal (@samw.hairextensions) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

1. Know What You're Asking For

"It's honestly all so super confusing now, because people use different names for different treatments interchangeably, which is incorrect," says Meri Kate O'Connor hairstylist and colorist at Eva Scrivo salon in New York City.

"You either have your traditional keratin straightening treatment, commonly called a Brazilian blowout, which really straightens your hair texture, or you have your smoothing treatments, like Goldwell Kerasilk and Cezanne, which help de-frizz hair and add shine."

Getty

2. Understand What You're Getting

Sure, all of the treatments do involve keratin, which explains why people lump them all under the umbrella of "keratin treatments," but keratin isn't really the hero of these smoothing treatments—the other ingredients are.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"A traditional keratin treatment involves saturating your hair for 20 minutes in a formaldehyde-releasing solution that basically coats each strand like armor, before you blow-dry it and methodically flat-iron it," says O'Connor. "The entire process, when done correctly, will straighten out your hair texture and completely eliminate frizz for up to five months," says O'Connor.

"The smoothing treatments, on the other hand, are formaldehyde-free and permeate the cortex of your hair, filling the gaps and ridges of your cuticle to make it smoother," she adds. Though the application process is similar, the formula isn't as potent (formaldehyde is key, sadly), so don't expect it to straight your hair or last longer than a few months.

3. Be Prepared for Some Questionable Chemicals

Sorry, but organic, natural, safe-enough-to-eat hair-straightening systems simply don't exist. If you want to smooth your frizz and straighten your hair texture, you need to accept that your hair will be doused in some chemicals that may or may not be FDA-approved. And if you want to take your texture from coarse and curly to flat-iron straight, you'll need some formaldehyde.