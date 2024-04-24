Selena Gomez's Date Night Outfit Channels Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, hitmaker Benny Blanco, sat court side at the Knicks game for a recent date night. But the New York team's big win against the Sixers paled in comparison to Gomez's game-stopping outfit.
The singer, actress, and makeup mogul wore a trench coat in burgundy oxblood leather, specifically, the "Corrin Leather Trench Coat" from London-based luxury outerwear brand DUCIE. She paired the tie-waist jacket with a black ribbed dress and knee-high heeled boots in black embossed patent leather.
Already in a statement outfit, Gomez kept her accessories and glam minimal, yet bold. She wore large gold hoop earrings from Mejuri, her hair in a slicked back bun, and a red lip.
Gomez is no stranger to a statement coat. Earlier this month, the star sported a long, black Matrix-esque leather trench coat by Helsa. Before that, she was spotted in a slightly oversized, ankle-grazing pastel pink blazer coat from Staud. Last month, Gomez wore an Old Hollywood-style black leather trench with a fluffy fur collar, courtesy of designer Nour Hammour. And lest we forget her all-white moment, complete with her matching overcoat.
Life imitates art: Her character on Only Murders in the Building is often on screen in a trench coat. She wears classic khaki trench coats, sheer trench coats, black-and-white herringbone trench coats, fuzzy yellow trench coats, shearling trench coats—the list goes on.
Gomez and stylist Erin Walsh may have made another method dressing move after the date night outfit. On Tuesday, April 23, Gomez attended the Time 100 Awards in yet another detective worthy trench: this time in black leather, with a patent leather dress underneath.
"Her whole concept was basically that her costumes were a type of armor," the show's costume designer Dana Covarrubias told Elle last year of dressing Gomez for her onscreen role. "So she's using these really bright colors in the same way as an animal with a brightly colored coat: ‘Beware. Danger. Leave me alone. Back off.’" Perhaps Gomez's trench coat collection will grow leading up to the season four premiere.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
