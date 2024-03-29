Zendaya's Tenniscore Agenda Just Got More Shoppable

She's still power theme dressing with stylist Law Roach—but in pieces anyone can copy.

Zendaya wears custom Loewe to 'Challengers' premiere
India Roby
India Roby
published

Zendaya continued to carry out the sporty chic theme while at a press conference in Sydney for her upcoming film Challengers. This time, it wasn't in custom couture, but in easygoing pieces anyone can wear.

Yesterday, the actress wore a forest green maxi ensemble from the athleisure brand K-Way's Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Her outfit for the panel, sourced by none other than her longtime stylist Law Roach, was made from water-resistant fabric and included long sleeves, a mock-neck collar, a yellow trim zipper, and a drawstring skirt. Relative to her sparkly red carpet gowns and two-piece bedazzled sets, it was a much more relaxed take on tennis dressing.

Ruanelle - Dresses - Mid - Woman - Green Cypress
K-Way Ruanelle Dress

The actress went simple in terms of accessories, opting for a sterling silver choker and diamond earrings. Beauty wise, she tied her newly dyed blonde hair in a high, messy bun and wore neutral makeup and a glossy pink lip.

In between press engagements, Zendaya also gave fans a quick lesson in spring styling—minus the tennis influences. She stopped by Irreplaceable Store, a Sydney, Australia, vintage shop, in an easygoing white halter top, cream Ciao Lucia skirt, and Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats. Her exact skirt sold out in an instant, but similar versions with a ruched waistband are still available.

A post shared by IRREPLACEABLE STORE

A photo posted by irreplaceablestore on

Express Fitted Ribbed Halter Top
Express Fitted Ribbed Halter Top

Dominga Skirt Parchment
Ciao Lucia Dominga Skirt Parchment

Tabi Flat
Maison Margiela Tabi Flat

These low-key looks are outliers in Zendaya's current style marathon. Fresh off the fashion tour de force with her latest project, Dune: Part Two, the 27-year-old is sticking with Roach to bring on-theme dressing to the press circuit in the form of off-the-court couture for herChallengers press run.

Earlier this week, Zendaya kicked off the highly anticipated tour in a sparkly green Loewe gown at the film's Sydney premiere— the dress had a pattern that resembled a tennis player's shadow on a court at the skirt.

Zendaya wears a green tennis loewe dress on the red carpet for the challengers film

Zendaya wore custom Loewe at the Challengers premiere in Sydney.

Days later, she was seen in yet another custom look: a two-piece white set by Lacoste, which took cues from the tennis court netting.

Zendaya wears custom Lacoste to do press for Challengers

Zendaya wore a custom Lacoste two-piece to do press for Challengers.

Zendaya is set to play Tashi in Challengers, a former tennis player turned coach determined to transform her husband into a renowned grand slam champion. Challengers is slated to hit theaters on April 26—but before then, there will be plenty of tennis-inspired looks to come from the actress. For now, you can shop more athleisure-chic pieces inspired by her press conference outfit below.

Le Vrai 3.0 Leon Jacket
K-Way Le Vrai 3.0 Leon Jacket

Zip-Front Chino Dress
J.Crew Zip-Front Chino Dress

Alta Vista Water Repellent Hooded Jacket
The North Face Alta Vista Water Repellent Hooded Jacket

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

