Zendaya continued to carry out the sporty chic theme while at a press conference in Sydney for her upcoming film Challengers. This time, it wasn't in custom couture, but in easygoing pieces anyone can wear.

Yesterday, the actress wore a forest green maxi ensemble from the athleisure brand K-Way's Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Her outfit for the panel, sourced by none other than her longtime stylist Law Roach, was made from water-resistant fabric and included long sleeves, a mock-neck collar, a yellow trim zipper, and a drawstring skirt. Relative to her sparkly red carpet gowns and two-piece bedazzled sets, it was a much more relaxed take on tennis dressing.

The actress went simple in terms of accessories, opting for a sterling silver choker and diamond earrings. Beauty wise, she tied her newly dyed blonde hair in a high, messy bun and wore neutral makeup and a glossy pink lip.

In between press engagements, Zendaya also gave fans a quick lesson in spring styling—minus the tennis influences. She stopped by Irreplaceable Store, a Sydney, Australia, vintage shop, in an easygoing white halter top, cream Ciao Lucia skirt, and Maison Margiela Tabi ballet flats. Her exact skirt sold out in an instant, but similar versions with a ruched waistband are still available.

These low-key looks are outliers in Zendaya's current style marathon. Fresh off the fashion tour de force with her latest project, Dune: Part Two, the 27-year-old is sticking with Roach to bring on-theme dressing to the press circuit in the form of off-the-court couture for herChallengers press run.

Earlier this week, Zendaya kicked off the highly anticipated tour in a sparkly green Loewe gown at the film's Sydney premiere— the dress had a pattern that resembled a tennis player's shadow on a court at the skirt.

Zendaya wore custom Loewe at the Challengers premiere in Sydney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days later, she was seen in yet another custom look: a two-piece white set by Lacoste, which took cues from the tennis court netting.

Zendaya wore a custom Lacoste two-piece to do press for Challengers. (Image credit: Instagram)

Zendaya is set to play Tashi in Challengers, a former tennis player turned coach determined to transform her husband into a renowned grand slam champion. Challengers is slated to hit theaters on April 26—but before then, there will be plenty of tennis-inspired looks to come from the actress. For now, you can shop more athleisure-chic pieces inspired by her press conference outfit below.