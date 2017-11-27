Today's Top Stories
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement

They released the *sweetest* statement.

Getty
Nov 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged to be married (all the details right over this way, but Spring 2018 can't come soon enough), and Prince William and Kate Middleton are thrilled.

The royal couple said via Kensington Palace representatives, "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

While they haven't been spotted publicly, Meghan has spent time with William and Kate during numerous trips to England to visit Harry. She also reportedly met the Queen who gave Harry her approval to propose.

It's unclear at this time whether Meghan will make Kate one of her bridesmaids, or what role she might have in the forthcoming wedding.

