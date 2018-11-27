image
Every Single Time the Kardashians Have Posed *Fully* Nude and Just Straight Owned It

And we mean *fully* nude, as in not a shred of clothing.

image
By Mehera Bonner
image
SplashNews / GQ / GQ

The Kardashians have a long and illustrious tradition of getting naked, and more power to them. The female body is beautiful and worthy of celebration, so why not? (YAY, feminism!) But there's regular nude (think: a strategically placed blanket) and then there's literally-zero-clothes-to-be-found nudeand Khloé, Kim and Kourtney are all about the latter. Here are their most naked moments—with a surprise appearance from Kris Jenner!

When Kim Broke the Internet

#BreakTheInternet

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian's infamous Paper Magazine shoot literally shattered the internet, and can best be described as 🍑.

And Then Broke Bette Midler

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Despite Kim getting naked many, many times—stars like Bette Midler and Chloë Grace Moretz were less than supportive of this particular image. "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today," Midler wrote on Twitter. "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."

When Kim Created #Content

KimKardashianWest.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When Kim was getting her website off the ground, she took part in a nude dessert photo shoot and filmed the process for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Haters will say it's Photoshop.

And Khloé Created #Content

❤️ @mrmikerosenthal @jenatkinhair @joycebonelli link in bio ❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Gotta keep the website lit, right?

When Kourtney Went Nude in the Name of Art

🌚

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Gallery worthy.

When Kim Embraced Her Pregnancy

First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim posted this pregnant nude as a response to being body-shamed during her pregnancy. She had been criticized for being both too skinny and too "big," and at the end of the day dealt with the issue by embracing her body in the most public way possible.

But Really, Kourtney Did It First

#TBT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

She was nine months pregnant with her third child at the time.

Actually, Kris Jenner Did

I got it from my mama.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The original nude Kardashian.

When All Kim Wore Was Some Emojis

#advertisementsformyself @kimkardashian @thelovemagazine

A post shared by Steven Klein (@stevenkleinstudio) on

This cat emoji cannot even.

When Kim Chilled on This Random Mattress

Nothing butt Prada

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Looks comfy, tbh.

And then Upgraded to a Real Bed

#BritishGQ Styled by Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Hair by Serge Normant, MakeUp by Jeanine Lobell

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This nude is from British GQ, and is probably the most discreet of the images shot.

And Went Blonde While She Was at It

Loved working with @TomMunroStudio on this @BritishGQ cover shoot!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Feel free to be inspired by her confidence.

When Khloé Proved That "Stronger Looks Better Naked"
For the cover of her book, no less.

For the cover of her book, no less.

When Kim Chilled in Some Silver Paint

#TBT shooting my @wmag cover

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

To be fair, who doesn't spend their free time naked in a giant puddle of silver paint. #normal.

When Khloé Was Like "I See Your Silver Paint, and Raise You This Pool"

Trade Marked ™

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Iconic.

When Kourtney Looked Like an IRL Mermaid

mother nature

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Because when your friends are photographers, you put them to use.

See?

HBD 🎂🍾 @kourtneykardash Photo by #mikerosenthal

A post shared by Mike Rosenthal (@mrmikerosenthal) on

Most epic hair flip ever, Kourtney.

When Khloé Mixed Nudity and Politics
image
Splash News

Good times.

When Kourtney Had Us All Shook

This woman has had three children. Look. At. Her.

