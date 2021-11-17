The 50 Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes Ever
Honestly, we're impressed.
If your goal is to win the costume contest this year, take note, because no one does Halloween like Hollywood. Sure, loads of money and glam teams make it possible, but these A-listers also know that pulling inspiration from iconic duos from history is key. From Sonny and Cher to Beetlejuice and Lydia, we rounded up the best celebrity couple Halloween costumes through the years. Whether you're looking for inspiration for you and your boo or are just browsing, please enjoy these epic couples' costumes.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion as Austin Powers and Fembot
Patrick Schwarzenegger gives the camera his best Austin Powers impersonation (honestly, not bad), and Abby Champion stuns as the film's female lead at a party in 2018.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Remember when our favorite couple dressed up as our favorite set of twins for Halloween? These outfits are *chef's kiss.*
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber as Jeannie and Major Nelson
Molly Sims and her husband, Scott Stuber, threw it back to the '60s to pay tribute to one of the best shows of all time, I Dream of Jeannie. We just hope she didn't have to refer to him as Master all night...
Benito Skinner and Terrence O'Connor as Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Was there anything more iconic in 2019 than Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Met Gala looks!? Benito Skinner and Terrence O'Connor's Halloween costumes were a close runner-up.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as Justin Timberlake and a Microphone
Exhibit A of why JT and Jessica Biel are the best. Biel dressed up as her husband circa 2000 (curly hair and all) and he was her microphone.
Evan Peters and Halsey as Sonny and Cher
Full disclaimer: These costumes weren't even for a Halloween party. The former couple casually decided to attend the American Horror Story 100th episode celebration as Sonny and Cher.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia
In 2018, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd raised the bar on all future couples costumes by looking unrecognizable as Lydia and Beetlejuice from the classic 1988 movie.
Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo as the Twins from 'The Shining'
Joey Fatone and his girlfriend, Izabe Araujo, opted for a couples costume that's equal parts brilliant and terrifying. We may never be the same.
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol
Is Harry Hamlin trying to tell us Lisa Rinna is his muse? We think so.
Liam Payne and Maya Henry as Batman and Catwoman
No, Liam Payne isn't throwing his hat in the ring to play Batman. He simply took Halloween very seriously in 2019, with his girlfriend, Maya Henry.
Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter as Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock from 'Scarface'
Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter gave a nod to one of cinema's most famous couples in 2018.
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin as Anime Characters
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin looked ready for a fight when they arrived at a Halloween party in 2018. Sprouse resembled Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z and Palvin was Gaara from Naruto.
Mark Birnbaum and Tori Praver as Edward Lewis and Vivian Ward from 'Pretty Woman'
Model Tori Praver's outfit looked nearly identical to the famous look Julia Roberts wore for the classic rom-com.
Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour
Ryan Seacrest was the Karl Lagerfeld to Shayna Taylor's Anna Wintour in 2018. Seacrest even brought along the designer's cat, Choupette, for good measure.
Devon Windsor and Jonathan Barbara as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
The Victoria's Secret model and Jonathan Barbara took us back to the year 2001 with the iconic ensemble Britney and JT wore to the American Music Awards.
Frankie Grande and Daniel Sinasohn as Trolls
Frankie Grande and his boyfriend, Daniel Sinasohn, took their couples costume into the fantasy world, dressing as characters from the movie Trolls in 2018.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Westley and Inigo Montoya
We wonder how the couple decided who would be the dashing Westley and who would dress as the out-for-revenge Inigo Montoya. Either way, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka crushed it, per usual.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as a Stewardess and Pilot
Holy Pan Am! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 2018 Halloween costume as a '60s stewardess and pilot, respectively, could fly us to the moon.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Taco Belle
We would expect nothing less than a pun-filled couples costume from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, who went as "Taco Belle." Clever!
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Fiona and Shrek
Heidi Klum is known for her remarkable costumes, but even this one took things to the next level. The model and her husband Tom Kaulitz were unrecognizable in 2018 as the Shrek characters.
The Gerber Family as Rock Icons
Cindy Crawford and her family were inspired by rock icons in 2018. Kaia was Joan Jett, Rande Gerber was David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, and Cindy Crawford was Debbie Harry, respectively.
Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J as Wilma and Fred Flintstone
Terrence J and Jasmine Sanders traveled back to pre-historic time to embody the cartoon characters from The Flintstones for Halloween. Yabba dabba doo!
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Cher and Sonny Bono
Kim Kardashian and her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, nailed the couple's look in 2017—and they're not even a couple. The duo dressed up like Sonny and Cher, and it was epic.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor as a Panda and a Joker
The actresses may not be matching, per se, but both women donned incredibly cozy onesies for a Halloween party in 2017. Note to self: Wear a onesie this year.
Skylar Astin and Anna Camp as 'Wayne's World'
Party on! The Pitch Perfect costars nailed their couples costume in 2017, dressing like the main characters from Wayne's World.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as Hillary and Bill Clinton
Just another example of how celebrities are over-the-top on Halloween.
The Clinton's Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry left a Halloween party in 2016 with a full secret service detail.
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller as Mario and Luigi
Seth Rogan and his wife, Lauren Miller, kept things simple for their joint Halloween costume, dressing up as the iconic Nintendo characters.
Emily Ratajkowski and Jeff Magid as Marge and Bart Simpson
In 2015, Emily Ratajowski and her then-boyfriend, Jeff Magid, donned yellow body paint to transform into the Simpsons for Halloween. They even brought their own donut.
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum as 'Cat in the Hat'
The now-divorced couple paid homage to Dr. Seuss's Cat in the Hat story with matching costumes in 2015.
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart as Skeletons
The actress and Casper Smart wore all black formalwear paired with elaborate face makeup for an unforgettable Halloween look. This is what we call spooky chic.
Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette
Name a better duo than Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette. We'll wait. Fergie and Josh Duhamel put their fellow partygoers to shame in 2015.
Meredith Vieira, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager as "Mom Jeans"
As a reminder that not all joint costumes have to come in twos, the women of Today wowed us with their '80s mom jeans looks.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as a Mermaid and Sailor
In 2012, Kimye stepped out in one of their very first couples costumes. Kim glittered in a mermaid frock, while Kayne wore a sailor outfit.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as Batman and Robin
The former couple were super into their costume in 2012. Interesting choice for Kourtney to be Batman. Guess we know who runs the show...
Kelly Ripa and Nick Lachey as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kelly Ripa and Nick Lachey made light of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries's height difference when they dressed up as the couple at their 2011 nuptials.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Cleopatra and Mark Antony
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend honored one of history's most iconic duos, Cleopatra and Mark Antony, in 2010.
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey as Milk and Cookies
What goes together better than milk and cookies!? Clearly Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey have a favorite dessert.
Seal and Heidi Klum as Eve and the Forbidden Fruit
Klum was the forbidden fruit and Seal was Eve—who clearly is dealing with a lot of temptation!—at her 2006 Halloween bash.
Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman as a Nurse and Doctor
Christina Aguilera and her then-husband, Jordan Bratman, kept it simple with a sexy nurse and doctor combo in 2005.
Jason Biggs and a Date as Dorothy and the Tin Man
The comedian flipped this common costume on its head by dressing up in the iconic blue gingham dress himself. Please note Toto in his basket.
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse as Princess Mononoke and Ashitaka from 'Princess Mononoke'
Palvin and Sprouse tend to dress up as characters from their favorite anime series and films. They channeled the classic film Princess Mononoke' back in 2018.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as a Zombie and a Zombie Astronaut
Talk about a couple that goes all-in on a theme! Klum never fails to wow the crowd at her Halloween party, and 2019's theme was no exception.
Jordan Barret and Jessica Clarke as a Patient and a Nurse
The duo made a dramatic entrance at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party way back in 2018.
Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt as The Tin Man and Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz'
Grab the silver face paint and your favorite pair of red heels and dress up as Dorothy and the Tin Man from 'The Wizard of Oz' like Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt did in 2019.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Hell's Angels
These two have done it all–they've dressed up as '70s fashion icons, retro flight attendants , and this rock-chic Hell's Angels costume. Talk about range!
Laura Dreyfuss and Tyler Lain as Mary Poppins and Burt
Dreyfuss and Lain took a spooky approach to the classic Disney characters in 2019.
Darren Criss and Mia Swier as Cruella De Vil and a Dalmation from '101 Dalmations'
Another clear fan of dressing up in a Disney-inspired costume? Darren Criss! He and Mia Swier decked themselves out in black, white, and red back in 2019.
Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh as Picasso Paintings
It doesn't get more colorful than Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh's painting-inspired costumes from 2015.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Batman and Cat Woman
Kimye strikes again with the killer costume—or should I say "Kostume!" The pair dressed up in head-to-toe leather for their classic Batman and Cat Woman costume.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden as Skeletons
If you're short on time—or if you partner just doesn't love dressing up—channel Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden and go as classic skeletons this year.
