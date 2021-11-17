If your goal is to win the costume contest this year, take note, because no one does Halloween like Hollywood. Sure, loads of money and glam teams make it possible, but these A-listers also know that pulling inspiration from iconic duos from history is key. From Sonny and Cher to Beetlejuice and Lydia, we rounded up the best celebrity couple Halloween costumes through the years. Whether you're looking for inspiration for you and your boo or are just browsing, please enjoy these epic couples' costumes.