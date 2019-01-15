Newly elected New York congresswoman and notoriously amazing dancer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, is making history as the youngest woman to serve in Congress. She's pretty tight-lipped about her private life, and so her relationship with web developer boyfriend Riley Roberts is low-key. It's so low-key, in fact, that you might not have known they were a couple. Or even that she had a boyfriend (ahem, me). So who is Riley Roberts, the private and fiercely supportive boyfriend to one of the most up-and-coming congresswomen in the United States?

He works in tech.

According to LinkedIn, Roberts is head of marketing at HomeBinder.com, which helps people manage the maintenance on their homes. He also works as a consultant to help tech startups grow revenue using marketing and development. It looks like he hails from Boston, Massachusetts, with a dual degree from Boston University.

He met Ocasio-Cortez in college.

A Vogue profile on Ocasio-Cortez described Roberts as an "easygoing redhead" (lol) and explains that he's been supportive of her for a looooong time.

Then there’s Roberts, whom Ocasio-Cortez met—“in true nerdy fashion,” she says—at a weekly Friday-afternoon conversation hosted by the dean at BU. He later moved from Arizona to be with her. When I first met him backstage at The Daily Show, he was casually citing tax rates in the 1950s.

Apparently, the couple still occasionally heads back up to the Northeast: "In August, she and Roberts took a vacation to Acadia National Park in Maine."

He attended her swearing-in.

Roberts was there with Ocasio-Cortez's brother Gabriel (black suit and glasses) and her mother Blanca (who held the Bible for her daughter, in a black-and-white dress). Roberts is the tall, bearded gentleman at the far right who was literally beaming from ear to ear in support of his history-making girlfriend.

Roberts also gave his reactions briefly to the New York Post: "A really incredible day, really special." He added that he liked Washington, D.C., thus far. "It’s great."

He's occasionally on her social media.

Again, the couple is very quiet about their relationship, but on Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram announcement that she'd be running for Congress, he's the tall bearded fellow in the third image in the back (swipe through):

Ocasio-Cortez also mentioned him in a Twitter post where she rightly took the GOP and media to task for going to Roberts' family's home looking for slanderous stories about her.

GOP have been losing their mind + frothing at the mouth all week, so this was just a matter of time.



There is also a Daily Mail reporter (Ruth Styles) going to my boyfriend’s relative’s homes+offering them cash for “stories.”



Women in leadership face more scrutiny. Period. https://t.co/KuHJ75sdMg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2019

It doesn't look like Roberts has social media of his own, and he clearly has no issue staying quiet but supportive. Hilariously, sometimes Roberts gets mistaken as a volunteer instead of her partner.

He's a supportive partner.

In a New York Times article, Roberts is not named, simply called her "partner." Ocasio-Cortez talks about the difficulties of not having a salary for months at a time and how the two plan for it. “We’re kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day, but I’ve really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January,” she said.

The Vogue profile referenced that the couple lived in the Bronx (where Ocasio-Cortez is originally from) in a one-bedroom. Now, of course, the couple lives in D.C. for Ocasio-Cortez's new role.

