King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Relationship: A Timeline

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne as king.

Following the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, the former Prince Charles is now King of England, and will go by King Charles III. His wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, is now queen consort. The couple has been through thick and thin since they became an item in the '70s. Here we take a deep dive into Camilla and Charles' relationship and reminisce about their undeniable love throughout the years. 

1970
(Image credit: Getty Images)

1970

Prince Charles met a 23-year-old Camilla Shand at a polo match at Windsor Great Park in 1970. “He loved the fact that she smiled with her eyes as well as her mouth, and laughed at the same silly things as he did,” royal biographer Penny Junor recalled (opens in new tab) in The Duchess: The Untold Story. “In short, he was very taken with her, and after that first meeting he began ringing her up.”

1979
(Image credit: Getty Images)

1979

Towards the end of the decade, the duo were spotted again at a polo match two years before Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer (opens in new tab).

1999
(Image credit: Getty Images)

1999

Two years after the tragic death of Princess Diana (opens in new tab) (and three years after the Prince's divorce), Charles and Camilla made their public debut as a couple. Here, the duo are pictured outside of the Ritz Hotel in London, where Charles threw Camilla’s sister a 50th birthday party.

2000
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2000

One year into their rekindled relationship, the Queen (opens in new tab) agreed to attend a lunch alongside Charles and Camilla (a subtle signifier that Her Majesty approved of the couple).

2001
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2001

Here, the couple greet each other with a kiss at the 2001 National Osteoporosis Society anniversary in London.

2001
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2001

Later that year, Charles and Camilla are photographed walking to the Ritz Hotel in London to attend a Christmas party together.

2002
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2002

In 2002, Charles and Camilla visited Canisbay Church in Scotland. The smiling couple give off major Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vibes (opens in new tab).

2003
(Image credit: Getty Images/Andrew Milligan - PA Images)

2003

The couple arrive at Canisbay Church where they were attending a Sunday church worship at the end of a week-long visit to the north of Scotland.

2004
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2004

The duo laughed as they watched a game of tug of war at the 2004 Mey Games in Scotland.

2005
(Image credit: Getty Images/John Stillwell - PA Images)

2005

Charles and Camilla arrive for a party at Windsor Castle after announcing their engagement.

2005
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2005

On April 9, 2005, Charles and Camilla were married during a civil ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Post ceremony, Camilla officially became Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall.

2006
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2006

Okay, cute. The couple—who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland—coordinated their outfits for an event at Crathie Kirk, the royal family (opens in new tab)’s regular church in Scotland.

2007
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2007

In 2007, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall smiled during the second day of the Royal Ascot Races (opens in new tab) in England.

2008
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2008

Check out those grins! The couple burst into laughter at the 2008 Mey Highland Games in Scotland.

2009
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2009

During Camilla and Charles’ official visit to Canada (which was the prince’s 15th time visiting the country, and the Duchess’ first), the couple stopped for a photo op in the historic town of Brigus.

2010
(Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

2010

Charles pushes his wife Camilla in her wheelchair, after she broke her leg whilst walking in Scotland, as they attend the production premiere of Aida at The Royal Opera House in London.

2012
(Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

2012

Camilla and Charles smiling tour the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham in King's Lynn, England.

2013
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2013

The coupled proved to be rather goofy as they posed with masks at a reception for the Elephant Family in London on July 9, 2013.

2014
(Image credit: Getty Images/Julian Parker)

2014

The duo attend Day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in style.

2015
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2015

Camilla giggled as Prince Charles held a tuatara at the Orokonui Ecosanctuary during the couple’s 12-day tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2015.

2016
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2016

Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall made a cheery entrance at the Sandringham Flower Show on July 27, 2016.

2017
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2017

During their 2017 tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and India, the couple waved to fans at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur.

2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2018

The couple shared a loving glance during the reopening of the The Strand Hall in Wales.

2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2019

Prince Charles and Camilla truly lived their best lives while visiting Grenada. The couple even had some down time and we got to take a good look at Charles' cracking bod (opens in new tab). Seriously, you need to see this (opens in new tab).

2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2019

The couple makes having a beer look like the best time while visiting Germany.

2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2019

The Prince and Camilla proved they have a fun side at the Elephant Family Animal Ball at Clarence House.

2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2019

These two cuties! Prince Charles was beaming alongside Camilla as they sang her Happy Birthday at the National Parks ‘Big Picnic’ celebration in honor of all 15 of the UK’s National Parks.

2020
(Image credit: Getty)

2020

Spreading a bit of Holiday cheer, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla thank local volunteers and front line workers in Berkshire, England.

2021
(Image credit: Getty)

2021

The Prince and Camilla visit Sphinx and Pyramids of Giza during their visit in Egypt.

2021
(Image credit: Getty)

2021

Let them eat cake. Camilla and Prince Charles prepare to cut a cake to mark the “ten plus one” anniversary of the Prince’s Countryside Fund, recreating a celebration that was unable to be carried due to the  pandemic.

2021
(Image credit: Getty)

2021

The couple visit local shops and businesses during a short walk through the village in  Ballater, Scotland.

2021
(Image credit: Getty)

2021

Rain, rain go away. The couple attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St. George's Chapel.

2022
(Image credit: Getty)

2022

Prince Charles, Camilla, and Kate are all smiles during their visit to The Prince's Foundation training site for arts and culture.

(Image credit: Getty)

2022

The couple attend the Big Jubilee Lunch At The Oval on June 5 in London, England to mark the 70th anniversary of the ascension of the Queen.

