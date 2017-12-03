Britney Spears Just Celebrated Her 36th Birthday, and Celebs Sent the Cutest Messages

Britney Spears just turned 36, and celebrities helped the singer celebrate by sending her their best wishes on social media. As for how Britney celebrated her special day, her boyfriend Sam Asghari decorated the room with rose petals, candles, and cupcakes. Britney seemed to enjoy her party, as she captioned her Instagram video, "Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday."

Here are some of the best celebrity posts celebrating Britney's 36th birthday:

Miley Cyrus

Happy birthday to my Queeeeeen! @britneyspears ❤️ your biggest fan 4evr pic.twitter.com/SbiGLvUHV2 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 2, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres

Happy birthday, @BritneySpears! I listened to your Christmas song 30 times today already, and that was just in line at Starbucks. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 2, 2017

Paris Hilton

Happy Birthday @BritneySpears! 🎉🎂🎉 Sending you lots of love on your special day! Hope it's full of love, fun & happiness! 🎈🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/wTSYS8bq6p — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 2, 2017

Madonna

Perez Hilton

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the timelessly iconic @BritneySpears! Being your opening act on the Circus tour is still one of the top 5 coolest things I’ve done in my career!! Thank you forever!! Much love!!! https://t.co/zmU7AZIOFM — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 3, 2017

Britney also took the opportunity to give her fans an extra special performance of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley. Her stunning vocals sound flawless without accompaniment, as the camera spins around her wearing a skintight black mini dress:

Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!