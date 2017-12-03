Today's Top Stories
Britney Spears Just Celebrated Her 36th Birthday, and Celebs Sent the Cutest Messages

Madonna's special version of "Toxic" is incredible.

Getty
Dec 3, 2017

Britney Spears just turned 36, and celebrities helped the singer celebrate by sending her their best wishes on social media. As for how Britney celebrated her special day, her boyfriend Sam Asghari decorated the room with rose petals, candles, and cupcakes. Britney seemed to enjoy her party, as she captioned her Instagram video, "Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday."

Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday ❤️🎂

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on


Here are some of the best celebrity posts celebrating Britney's 36th birthday:

Miley Cyrus

Ellen DeGeneres

Paris Hilton

Madonna

Perez Hilton

Britney also took the opportunity to give her fans an extra special performance of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley. Her stunning vocals sound flawless without accompaniment, as the camera spins around her wearing a skintight black mini dress:

Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!

