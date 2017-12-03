Britney Spears Just Celebrated Her 36th Birthday, and Celebs Sent the Cutest Messages

Britney Spears just turned 36, and celebrities helped the singer celebrate by sending her their best wishes on social media. As for how Britney celebrated her special day, her boyfriend Sam Asghari decorated the room with rose petals, candles, and cupcakes. Britney seemed to enjoy her party, as she captioned her Instagram video, "Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday."
Here are some of the best celebrity posts celebrating Britney's 36th birthday:
Miley Cyrus
Ellen DeGeneres
Paris Hilton
Madonna
Perez Hilton
Britney also took the opportunity to give her fans an extra special performance of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley. Her stunning vocals sound flawless without accompaniment, as the camera spins around her wearing a skintight black mini dress:
Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!