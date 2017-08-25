Taylor Swift's New Song Is Full of Secret Meanings—Here's a Breakdown of Each One

When Taylor Swift deleted her entire social media footprint, it was pretty obvious that her new album would represent a reinvention or "rebirth" of some kind. Judging by the first single, it definitely does.

Taylor dropped "Look What You Made Me Do" Thursday night, and to anyone familiar with her turbulent year in the media before her hiatus, it's fairly clear what it's about—even if she never comes right out and says it. Let's dig right in, shall we?

What's it about?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, almost certainly. For context, on February 11, 2016, Kanye first played his song "Famous" for the public during his Yeezy Season 3 show at New York Fashion Week. The song contained a now infamous line about Taylor Swift ("I think me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous").

Five days later, Taylor accepted the Grammy for Album of the Year for 1989, and used her speech as an opportunity to not-so-subtly call Kanye out for taking credit for her fame.

In June 2016, Kim Kardashian West gave a bombshell interview to GQ in which she disclosed that Kanye had called Taylor for permission to rap about her on the track and that she had given it. "She totally approved ["Famous"]," Kim said. "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much shit for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved. What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?"

Kim then went on to accuse Taylor of playing the victim in the situation.

"I don't know why she just, you know, flipped all of a sudden.…It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, 'When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I'm so against this, and I'll just laugh and say, 'The joke's on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time.' And I'm like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again," Kim said.

Kim also claimed that Taylor's team had somehow become aware that the call was recorded as part of a documentary being filmed, and that they had reached out telling Kim and Kanye to destroy the footage. In July, Kim released the footage on Snapchat and Kimye fans took aim at Taylor, spamming her Instagram comments with the snake emoji (which is important to remember as we analyze the song and its lyric video).

What's the meaning behind all the snake symbolism?

After Taylor was labeled a snake through the power of social media, she took a conscious break from the spotlight. She finished out her existing commitments and, after her pre-Super Bowl performance in February, she basically disappeared. Then, on August 18, she deleted everything from all of her social media accounts—and when she started posting again on August 21, she started with a creepy video of a snake: