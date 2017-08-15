11 Animated Movies Every Adult Should Watch
No kids allowed.
Just because you're a grown woman who likes grown woman things, doesn't mean you can't enjoy the occasional animated movie. There's nothing wrong with indulging in some Sleeping Beauty or Bambi every now and then, but if you're looking for something slightly more sophisticated, there are many, *many* great animated films marketed towards adults. Here's a delectable selection of our favorites.
'Persepolis'
Based on the circa 2003 graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis is a memoir about the author's childhood in Iran (before, during, and after the Islamic Revolution). It's beautifully animated, beautifully told, and gives an important perspective on a moment in history that often gets glossed over in the United States.
'My Neighbor Totoro'
All of Hayao Miyazaki 's animated films are gorgeous, but the nostalgic innocence of My Neighbor Totoro makes it the best of the bunch (at least in the opinion of yours truly). Side effects of watching include desperately wishing you had the same imagination that you did as a child.
'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
The best Christmas movie of all time, and one you definitely don't need to wait until the holidays to enjoy. Tim Burton > Santa, fact.
'Fantasia'
Remember when your parents/babysitter/random aunt made you watch Fantasia as a kid and you were like "the f*ck is this?" Well watching Fantasia as an adult is a very different, and much better experience.
'Chico and Rita'
This Oscar-nominated love story is just as romantic as it is beautiful, and tells the story of the titular Chico and Rita, a piano player and singer who fall for each other and have a decades-spanning romance with tons of ups and downs.
'Fantastic Mr. Fox'
Please unbridle the passions of your inner hipster and enjoy Fantastic Mr. Fox, Wes Anderson's foray into animation about the adventures of an idiosyncratic fox with cool taste in clothes who lives in an aesthetically pleasing world of oranges and yellows.
'The Triplets of Belleville'
If your interests include adorable old French ladies, cute dogs, and a trio of singing women—all set in the backdrop of the Tour de France—this movie is for you.
'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit'
Honestly, all the Wallace and Gromit movies are worth watching, but The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is the franchise's only feature length film, and it's absolutely brilliant. At least if you're a fan of British movies about sassy dogs and lovable owners, which you should be.
'The Lego Batman Movie'
We've said it once, and we'll say it again: The Lego Batman Movie is legitimately hilarious—all thanks to the comedy genius of Will Arnett as the ultra-emo, deeply self-involved Batman. Sure, it's kind of embarrassing how much you'll laugh at a movie made for literal children, but no regrets.
'A Scanner Darkly'
Starring the likes of Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., and Winona Ryder, A Scanner Darkly was a huge deal thanks to its original and life-like animation. The movie was actually shot with live action footage and later animated (which took over a year), and it's slightly dated when watching with a 2017 eye. But still, the movie is pretty great.
'Yellow Submarine'
A work of weird, Beatles brilliance that is best watched with lots of wine.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.