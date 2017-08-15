11 Animated Movies Every Adult Should Watch

Just because you're a grown woman who likes grown woman things, doesn't mean you can't enjoy the occasional animated movie. There's nothing wrong with indulging in some Sleeping Beauty or Bambi every now and then, but if you're looking for something slightly more sophisticated, there are many, *many* great animated films marketed towards adults. Here's a delectable selection of our favorites.

'Persepolis'

Based on the circa 2003 graphic novel by Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis is a memoir about the author's childhood in Iran (before, during, and after the Islamic Revolution). It's beautifully animated, beautifully told, and gives an important perspective on a moment in history that often gets glossed over in the United States.

'My Neighbor Totoro'

All of Hayao Miyazaki 's animated films are gorgeous, but the nostalgic innocence of My Neighbor Totoro makes it the best of the bunch (at least in the opinion of yours truly). Side effects of watching include desperately wishing you had the same imagination that you did as a child.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

The best Christmas movie of all time, and one you definitely don't need to wait until the holidays to enjoy. Tim Burton > Santa, fact.

'Fantasia'

Remember when your parents/babysitter/random aunt made you watch Fantasia as a kid and you were like "the f*ck is this?" Well watching Fantasia as an adult is a very different, and much better experience.

'Chico and Rita'

This Oscar-nominated love story is just as romantic as it is beautiful, and tells the story of the titular Chico and Rita, a piano player and singer who fall for each other and have a decades-spanning romance with tons of ups and downs.