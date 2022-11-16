'Princess Diaries 3' Is Happening, And I Absolutely Won't "Shut Up" About It

Shut UP! A new Princess Diaries movie is reportedly in the works, and fans of the cult early 2000s series are not OK (it's me! Hi!).
The Hollywood Reporter just broke the news that Disney is planning for a third movie, with screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji working on a script. Also, it's not a reboot, but a sequel, meaning it will build on the two previous installments starring Anne Hathaway.
Hathaway, however, "does not have a deal to return," as sources told the Reporter, but "the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage."
Original series producer Debra Martin Chase, as for her, has been confirmed as working on this sequel.
Don't worry about Anne Hathaway not being confirmed yet, though, because the actress sounds like she's fully on board with filming a third movie.
"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," she told Entertainment Tonight in October. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.
Also, back in 2016, director Garry Marshall revealed, "I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago, it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan. Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we're going to do it."
Sadly, Marshall passed away in 2017, which resulted in the project being shelved—but the idea, as you can see, was never completely abandoned.
