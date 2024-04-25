30 Nordstrom Picks for the Ultimate Spring Refresh

Just a few days ago, New York was flung into spring, and boy, was I caught off-guard. While every other New Yorker was in pretty spring dresses and light jackets, I had on about three too many layers. Now that warm weather is officially here, it's time to make sure my closet and beauty cabinet are up to speed—and Nordstrom is here to help.

On the fashion front, I'm looking for anything lightweight and cool (in the literal sense). Think: linen pants and easy-to-style sandals. I also need fresh updates to my spring work outfit rotation. Beauty-wise, I'm hoping to transition to a glower, more natural makeup routine, find a new spring perfume, and stock up on enough sunscreens and self-tanners to get me through summer unscathed.



No matter the season, Nordstrom is one of my go-to retailers for anything on my wishlist. The retailer carries all of my favorite fashion brands, and its beauty section is stacked with brands Marie Claire editors love, like Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, Bobbi Brown, and more.

Fashion Picks

Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pants $178 at Nordstrom I must admit, the girls over on TikTok have me dreaming about a pair of wide-leg pants for spring. This linen option from Reformation doesn't give me just-rolled-out-bed vibes—it feels elevated.

WAYF Veronica Ruched Puff Elbow Sleeve Midi Dress (Was $99) $69 at Nordstrom Scoring this expensive-looking dress for just $69 feels too good to be true. I'd dress this pretty number up with strappy sandals for dinner dates or dress it down with trendy sneakers and frilly socks for a more low-key outing.

Nora Cable Detail Short Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater $59 at Nordstrom Sure, you can wear a basic tee to the office, or you can spruce your outfit up with this pretty sweater. The cableknit detail adds a little more interest, and this baby blue is a quintessential spring shade.

WAYF Nicole Pleated Cotton Maxi Skirt $89 at Nordstrom My Pinterest feed is flooded with flowy white skirts and I'm not mad about it. I'm looking to add this one from WAYF to my spring wardrobe because it's so easy to style. I'd even pair it with the sweater above and some ballet flats for an easy office look.

Favorite Daughter The Charles Crop Trench Coat $328 at Nordstrom I couldn't be more ready to ditch my winter coats in lieu of light transitional jackets. While trench coats are a spring staple, this one feels fresher with its cool cropped length.

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flats (Were $145) $72 at Nordstrom I know mesh flats are a divisive trend, but you might as well try out a best-selling pair while they're 50 percent off. They're great spring shoes when you need something breathable but don't want your toes completely exposed.

Madewell Ariana Midi Dress $98 at Nordstrom Now that we're fully in spring, I'm desperate for some more color in my daily life. This butter yellow dress, which is one of spring 2024's trending colors, by the way, is right up my alley for its easy-going, versatile style.

rag & bone Logan Featherweight Raw Edge High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $285 at Nordstrom A light-wash pair of denim just feels right for spring. I'm eyeing this pair from Rag & Bone for its ultra-high waist, trendy wide-leg design, and vintage-like wash. The raw hems add a touch of cool, too.

Treasure & Bond Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt $70 at Nordstrom No matter your personal style, you simply have to have a white button-down shirt in your spring wardrobe. They can be layered over nearly anything and make for a great top for work when you're in a hurry. This find is currently in my bag to replace my old one.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Strapless Maxi Dress $298 at Nordstorm It's strapless, flowy, and white—this strapless summer dress has it all It may be simple, but it's luxurious, too. If you see Jennifer Lawrence wearing this dress sometime this spring, just know that I called it.

Nordstrom Carolina Slide Sandals $70 at Nordstrom If you told me these $70 slides were designer, I would believe you in a heartbeat. The interlocking design adds a luxe feel to more casual days, and they come in so many colors to match your aesthetic.

Nordstrom Curved Droplet Stud Earrings $30 at Nordstrom I've been seeing drop earrings like this pair everywhere right now. They're great if you're not into statement earrings but want to add something extra to your look.

Open Edit High Waist Wide Leg Trousers (Were $70) $52 at Nordstrom An outfit formula I always rely on when I don't know what to wear is a pair of high-waisted trousers, like these, and a high-neck tank top. It's easy, elevated, and comfortable, exactly what I need for long days in front of my laptop and running to appointments.

Marc Fisher LTD Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $120 at Nordstrom Another staple I rely on for spring? A classic pair of slingback heels. They instantly add elegance to any look, and the styling options are plenty with a pair as versatile as these. I even like to wear them on a weekend with baggy jeans and a going-out top.

Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote $188 at Nordstrom Every couple of seasons I find myself in need of a new work bag and it's that time again. Madewell's tried-and-true Transport Tote is the next one I'm grabbing. It's one of the brand's best-selling bags thanks to the fact that it fits a laptop. It can also easily fit my other day-to-day essentials, and I'm a big fan of its simple style.

Beauty Picks

TOM FORD Shade & Illuminate Concealer $95 at Nordstrom I know Tom Ford makeup products are an investment, but it's an investment I'm willing to make if it means I can have flawless under-eyes. After a facialist informed me I had "very dry" eyes, I'm looking to switch my concealer to a creamy hydrating one like this. It also doesn't settle into lines or creases, making it a great concealer for mature skin.

Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa Des Nuda Gradual Tanning Lotion $50 at Nordstrom Showing some skin after the long winter months is always a little jarring, so I'm getting my skin ready for shorts season with one of my favorite gradual self-tanners. It applies just like a body lotion and is just as moisturizing, too.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse $36 at Nordstrom Special events often sneak up on me in the summer, so I have to make sure I have a restock of this tanner on hand. If it's the night before a big occasion and my tan isn't quite up to where I like it, this is the mousse I turn to for an even, quick color.

Dior Forever Glow Maximizer Longwear Liquid Highlighter $45 at Nordstrom For the spring and summer months, I'm all about embracing glowy makeup. This Dior highlighter packs a two-for-one punch and can work as a shimmery blush or bronzer, depending on the shade you choose. A little goes a long way, too, so I know this tube will last me a while.

Vacation Classic Spray Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Sunscreen $19 at Nordstrom Even though I prefer a fake tan, I'm not one to pass up a pool day. For those rare occasions, you can bet I'm stocking up on this cult-favorite spray sunscreen. Aside from its delectable smell, this sunscreen doesn't leave a white cast or any greasiness behind.

Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 at Nordstrom Now that I know what nail concealer is—yes, it's a thing—it's moved to the top of my spring beauty wishlist. I get gel manicures often, but my thin nails need some TLC when I'm in between appointments. This product covers imperfections in a pretty shimmery shade while allowing my nails to breathe and heal.

Charlotte Tilbury Darling Easy Eyeshadow Palette $60 at Nordstrom Another 2024 makeup trend I'm embracing for spring is a monochromatic all-over look. To match my go-to pink lip, I'm picking up this Charlotte Tilbury palette. It has every color I need to create a range of looks, and each one packs a long-lasting punch of color.

Olaplex Lashbond Building Serum $68 at Nordstrom I'm hoping this eyelash growth serum helps me to love my lashes enough to go makeup-free more often. It uses a blend of peptides, hyaluronic acid, and biotin to keep lashes strong and healthy, allowing them to grow longer. A bonus is that it doesn't use prostaglandins (an ingredient commonly found in eyelash serums) which can be irritating to some.

PAT McGRATH LABS Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Cheek Color Balm $29 at Nordstrom Cream blushes will forever have my heart. They are easier to blend and give the most beautiful, dewy finish. This one from Pat McGrath is highly pigmented and long-wearing, just what I need for sweaty summer days.

dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-Permanent Hair Color & Deep Conditioner $38 at Nordstrom I'm entering one of the busiest times of the year at work, and finding the time to make a hair appointment feels impossible. I like to use this hair gloss to revive my color in-between visits. It only takes 20 or fewer minutes to make my hair vibrant and shiny again.

M·a·c Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner $24 at Nordstrom When I need to head out the door in five minutes or less, I like to swipe eyeliner on my waterline. But not just any eyeliner will do. It has to have an extra creamy texture and a waterproof formula that doesn't budge all day. This fan-favorite liner ticks all of those boxes.

Kosas Dreambeam Comfy Smooth Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 40 Sunlit $40 at Nordstrom Social media has been blowing up this new sunscreen and now I'm desperate to try it out for myself. It works as a moisturizing, smoothing base under makeup and gives a sunkissed lit-from-within glow that's perfect for the warm weather months.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne $117 at Nordstrom Some of my favorite vanilla perfumes can feel too heavy for spring and summer, so I like to occasionally throw this fresher Jo Malone perfume into the mix. It smells just like a walk along the coastline, with the saltiness of the ocean air and the earthiness of the beach. Megan Markle and Sofia Richie are reportedly fans, too.

VOLO Hero Hair Towel $44 at Nordstrom My hair will absolutely thank me for switching over to this microfiber towel. It's gentler and softer than my usual bath towel, so hair will dry smoother and so much quicker. Some reviewers even said it dried their hair in five minutes.

Clinique Dramatically Different Face Moisturizing Gel Bottle With Pump $33 at Nordstrom Once the weather turns hot, my skin can't handle the same thick moisturizers I use in the winter. Instead, I switch over to lightweight moisturizers like this. Clinique's Dramatically Different gel is perfect for oily skin girlies (like myself) who need a lighter moisturizer that won't clog pores.